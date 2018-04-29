Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018

Tucked away on FSAs stand (or at least out of the way for people who don't read road racing press releases), was this - the K-Force hybrid drivetrain. While they won't say anything firm for MTBs, they would tentatively say that we might see these next year and the tech is certainly interesting. It uses several different ideas in combination, to create something unique. The actuation is done via wifi - although for this system there are small, hearing-aid-sized batteries in the shifters, with a battery in the middle to drive the front and rear derailleurs (hence the wiring here). Where it diverges further from both Di2 and eTap is that the actuation is done by hydraulics, not electronic servo motors. For this road system, expect to see it on World Tour-level teams next year, but while they hope to have this for MTB next year, they admitted that the challenges of the added dirt, water and danger needed to be addressed.