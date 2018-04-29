PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018

Apr 29, 2018
by Matt Wragg  
Formula had their recently-launched Neo Pos system. When it launched many of the comments called it an elastomer system which nowhere near does it justice. The brain child of their head suspension engineer Luca it has been a personal project for him that became a company project when he could demonstrate the results. Born out of a search for a better volume token he discovered that if he used a very sensitive closed-cell material it not only provided that end stroke progression but the way the air reacted with material meant that it interacted with the moving air in such a way that it reduced some of the inconsistencies of how air reacts under pressure - he claims this helps aleviate one of the biggest downsides of using air vs coil for suspension. We will be getting our hands on a set as soon as we can to see if it lives up to his predictions.
Formula had their recently-launched Neopos system. When it launched some of the comments called it an elastomer system, which nowhere near does it justice. The brain child of their head suspension engineer, Luca, it has been a personal project for him that became a company project when he could demonstrate the results. Born out of a search for a better volume token, he discovered that if he used a very sensitive, closed-cell material, it not only provided that end stroke progression, but the way the air reacted with material meant that it interacted with the moving air in such a way that it reduced some of the inconsistencies of how air reacts under pressure - he claims this helps aleviate one of the biggest downsides of using air vs coil for suspension. We will be getting our hands on a set as soon as we can to see if it lives up to his predictions.

Formula also had their Cura 4 brakes on show - this colour is an exclusive OE anodised colour for Ghost.
Formula also had their Cura 4 brakes on show - this colour is an exclusive OE anodised colour for Ghost.

Tucked away on FSAs stand or at least out of the way for people who don t read road racing press releases was this - the K-Force hybrid drivetrain. While they won t say anything firm for MTBs they would tentativelt say that we might see these next year and the tech is certainly interesting. It uses several different ideas in combination to create something unique. The actuation is done via wifi - although for this system there are small hearing-aid-sized batteries in the shifters with a battery in the middle to drive the front and rear derailleurs hence the wiring here . Where it diverges further from both Di2 and eTap is that the actuation is done by hydraulics not electronic servo motors. For this road system expect to see it on World Tour-level teams next year but while they hope to havr this for MTB next year they admitted that the challenges of the added dirt water and danger needed to be addressed.
Tucked away on FSAs stand (or at least out of the way for people who don't read road racing press releases), was this - the K-Force hybrid drivetrain. While they won't say anything firm for MTBs, they would tentatively say that we might see these next year and the tech is certainly interesting. It uses several different ideas in combination, to create something unique. The actuation is done via wifi - although for this system there are small, hearing-aid-sized batteries in the shifters, with a battery in the middle to drive the front and rear derailleurs (hence the wiring here). Where it diverges further from both Di2 and eTap is that the actuation is done by hydraulics, not electronic servo motors. For this road system, expect to see it on World Tour-level teams next year, but while they hope to have this for MTB next year, they admitted that the challenges of the added dirt, water and danger needed to be addressed.

While Fizik may be a name better-known on the tarmac and XC-side of things they are starting to make moves into more gravity-fed disciplines. The eagle-eyes may have spotted that the Syndicate have been running their saddles recently replacing their long-standing deal with WTB. At the races they have been running these carbon-shelled Monte-S saddles with custom colours. that tip the scales at just 250g.
While Fizik may be a name better-known on the tarmac and XC-side of things, they are starting to make moves into more gravity-fed disciplines. The eagle-eyed may have spotted that the Syndicate have been running their saddles recently, replacing their long-standing deal with WTB. At the races they have been running these carbon-shelled Monte-S saddles with custom colours that tip the scales at just 250g.

To celebrate their 60 anniversary yes that itsn t a typo - Scott started in 1958 they decided to dig out some of their DH history - including this race bike from the late 90s. While their new DH prototype unvelied at Losinj may look good who doesn t secretly hope they went back to producing this kind of twin-shock twin-seatposted lunacy
To celebrate their 60 anniversary (yes, that itsn't a typo - Scott started in 1958 ), they decided to dig out some of their DH history - including this race bike from the late 90s. While their new DH prototype spotted at Losinj may look good, who wouldn't secretly love it if they went back to producing this kind of twin-shock, twin-seatposted lunacy?

Suntour also had this which is the burlier end of their range - the Triair complete with trunion mount to bring it bang up to date. They describe it as being designed for enduro through to freeride use but also say that it is the same shock Florent Payet raced on at the opening round of the World Cup this year.
Suntour also had this, which is the burlier end of their range - the Triair, complete with trunnion mount to bring it back up to date. They describe it as being designed for enduro through to freeride use, but also say that it is the same shock Florent Payet raced on at the opening round of the World Cup this year.

Suntour had their trunion-mount Linair shock on show - they say they are available now.
Suntour had their trunnion-mount Linair shock on show - they say they are available now.

Garda Bike Fest 2018. Lago di Garda Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg

Garda Bike Fest 2018. Lago di Garda Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg
Garda Bike Fest 2018. Lago di Garda Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg

Garda Bike Fest 2018. Lago di Garda Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg

Abus had their new Montrailer helmet on show - their flagship mountain bike offering. It is absolutely loaded with features with a MIPS liner a shatter-resistant lightweight visor flidlok magnetic buckle a clever one-piece adjust system anti-static liner and many other thoughtful touches. It offers good back of the head coverage and the weight seems impressive. It should hit stores in a couple of months with the basic version selling for 149 Euros and the MIPS version for 179-199 Euros - there are two options with the MIPS liner - a single coloour outer shell and a 20 Euro upgrade for a more complex 5-part shell that adds some colour to the mix but does not effect the safety performance .
Abus had their new Montrailer helmet on show - their flagship mountain bike offering. It is absolutely loaded with features, with a MIPS liner, a shatter-resistant lightweight visor, flidlok magnetic buckle, a clever, one-piece adjust system, anti-static liner and many other thoughtful touches. It offers good back of the head coverage and the weight seems impressive. It should hit stores in a couple of months with the basic version selling for 149 Euros, and the MIPS version for 179-199 Euros - there are two options with the MIPS liner - a single colour outer shell and a 20 Euro upgrade for a more complex, 5-part shell that adds some colour to the mix (but does not affect the safety performance).

Effetto Mariposa had this very discrete torque wrench prototype on their stand - it is the smaller one with the taped out logo as the graphics were not finalised. They currently make two models - the standard size wrench you see alongside here and a monster-size one for higher loads. This new little one is for the smallest bolts and the lightest torques.
Effetto Mariposa had this very discrete torque wrench prototype on their stand - it is the smaller one with the taped out logo as the graphics were not finalised. They currently make two models - the standard size wrench you see alongside here and a monster-size one for higher loads. This new, little one is for the smallest bolts and the lightest torques.

In the race for bigger dinnerplates for your rear wheel Leonardi are a name that has been slightly forgotten - which is a shame as 1 they were one of the first to get to market with a conversion kit to add more range to your exisiting cassette and 2 they are 100 handmade in Italy. They offer some nuts spreads too going up to 11-52 with a claimed weight of 379g. Prices are said to be very close to the 400 Euro mark which is fairly comparable to the list price of SRAM s Eagle XX1 cassette.
In the race for bigger dinnerplates for your rear wheel, Leonardi are a name that has been slightly forgotten - which is a shame as 1) they were one of the first to get to market with a conversion kit to add more range to your exisiting cassette and 2) they are 100% handmade in Italy. They offer some nuts spreads too, going up to 11-52 with a claimed weight of 379g. Prices are said to be very close to the 400 Euro mark, which is fairly comparable to the list price of SRAM's Eagle XX1 cassette.

Mike Kazimer has already written about the Bold Uplugged prototype at Sea Otter - what you did not see there is what is inside the frame. Popping off the plastic cover reveals a prototype DT Swiss trunion-mount shock they weren t saying much at this stage but if DT are happy for photos to circulate we would assume the secretive Swiss feel it is fairly close to being ready.
Mike Kazimer has already written about the Bold Uplugged prototype at Sea Otter - what you did not see there is a prototype DT Swiss trunnion-mount shock. They weren't saying much at this stage, but if DT are happy for photos to circulate, we would assume the secretive Swiss feel it is fairly close to being ready.

EXT won a couple of Best in Show awards yesterday. Here Daniele models what has to be the biggest damping unit at the show. It is built for offroad buggies where the suspension works as an intergral part of the chassis also. Feel free to add your own size jokes.
EXT won a couple of "Best in Show" awards yesterday. Here, Daniele models what has to be the biggest damping unit at the show. It is built for off-road buggies where the suspension works as an integral part of the chassis also. Feel free to add your own size jokes.

EXT also won the prize for the most expensive coveted damper at the show. This may not look like much but it is from the series they produced for Williams F1 in the late 90s - theysay this is from the same series that Jaques Villeneuve used on hos way to his F1 title. Oh and if you fancy one they are around 8000 Euros per damper and for an F1 car you ll need 6 - 4 for the wheels and 2 for the chassis roll.
EXT also won the prize for the most expensive/coveted damper at the show. This may not look like much, but it is from the series they produced for Williams F1 in the late 90s - they say this is from the same series that Jaques Villeneuve used on his way to his F1 title. Oh, and if you fancy one, they are around 8000 Euros per damper and for an F1 car you'll need 6 - 4 for the wheels and 2 for the chassis roll.

Sadly this wild rear brake mount on the Trickstuff stand is simply a demonstrator to let you test their pad compound vs the stock Shimano pads and not the Mad Max-style double brake system I hoped it was.
Sadly this wild rear brake mount on the Trickstuff stand is simply a demonstrator to let you test their pad compound vs the stock Shimano pads, and not the Mad Max-style double brake system I hoped it was.

Garda Bike Fest 2018. Lago di Garda Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg
Garda Bike Fest 2018. Lago di Garda Italy. Photo by Matt Wragg

This is one of the highlights of the show for me - it is not new but in terms of value for money this Propain Tyee was very impressive. Propain are a small German direct sales brand who don t have the same profile as brands like YT or Canyon. On their site they have a configuration tool - so when I asked whether you can put a piggyback shock on this bike the answer Yes for a couple of hundred Euros upgrade no problem. Working it out with their marketing guy this bike with a Rock Shox Super Deluxe rather than the Deluxe shown here works out to just under 3 500 Euros which puts this a couple of hundred Euros ahead of many of their competitors with a spec that looks ready race-ready.
This is one of the highlights of the show for me - it is not new, but in terms of value for money, this Propain Tyee was very impressive. Propain are a small, German, direct sales brand who don't have the same profile as brands like YT or Canyon. On their site they have a configuration tool - so when I asked whether you can put a piggyback shock on this bike, the answer "Yes, for a couple of hundred Euros upgrade, no problem." Working it out with their marketing guy, this bike, with a Rock Shox Super Deluxe rather than the Deluxe shown here works out to just under 3,500 Euros, which puts this a couple of hundred Euros ahead of many of their competitors with a spec that looks ready race-ready.


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
72649 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
62301 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
47637 views
YT Tues - First Look
47466 views
New Wide Range Drivetrain, Manitou Dirt Jump Fork, and a Dirt Cheap DH Bike - Sea Otter 2018
45681 views
5 Cross-Country Bike Checks - Sea Otter 2018
44896 views
Cube Stereo 150 TM - First Ride
40854 views
Must Watch: DreamRide III - Video & Photo Epic
39997 views

20 Comments

  • + 4
 batteries, wifi, hydraulics, what could possibly go wrong?

for maximum everything I suggest changing the hydraulic fluid for black mamba poison
  • + 5
 I wonder what a dual brake system with 2 separate calipers would actually feel like to ride?
  • + 4
 Double the drift power
  • + 1
 Been trying to forget that Scott contraptions for many years,,,, the horrors
  • + 5
 "Scott started in 195Cool ,"

ok
  • + 3
 "Formula had their recently-launched Neopos system"..Looks like a pair of wine bottle corks
  • + 0
 52t cog, It's only uphill from here... 56t, 62t, 64t. What do you guys think, is 64 enough? The more range the better man.

Abus is missing a huge market opportunity. They should make a helmet that can be used as bike lock. Thank me later Abus.

Formula, hey those inserts, at least write Barolo on them for crying out loud. NEO-POS, POS - really? Ever heard what happened to Assguy at Maxxis? Product naming crisis is it? Big Grin
  • + 5
 Fuck cogs, I want a derailleur that runs the chain around the outside of the rear tire for pedaling up vertical walls
  • + 1
 I wonder about putting a second chain ring in the front? Two sizes of course. It would easily give a 500 plus range ... you would need something to change chain ring but ... has it been tried before?
  • + 1
 the rim is the limit!
  • + 1
 @duzzi: What you mean like a mechanism that perhaps bolts onto the front triangle and shifts the chain between the two rings ? perhaps it would even be called a front mech , No totally barmy idea
  • + 1
 @konacyril: no! Front mech is unEnduro and most importantly not Down-country enough. What do you want a granny ring? Are you a granny? Join us 28t front 54 in the rear. Hardcore! Climb technical steeps all day!
  • + 1
 Having known Antidote before Propain, it always looks like a rip-off. That being said, I hope this is not true, an the bikes are proper stunners.
  • + 1
 I know what you mean but at the end of the day I think it is quite hard to mistake an Antidote with a Propain Smile
  • + 3
 EXT should call up Foes Racing and build a new 4:1 DHS Mono frame.
  • + 2
 Who the hell would ever want A Bus on their head!?!?
  • + 1
 The Triair bears a striking resemblance to the Topaz.
  • + 1
 What do you mean with "Handmade in Italy"? Cassettes are handmade?
  • + 1
 Each one requires a team of Italian craftsmen with hacksaws and files to create each cog, hence the price.
  • + 0
 Neo POS? Really xD

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045013
Mobile Version of Website