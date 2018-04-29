Bike Festival Randoms: A Hydraulic Drivetrain, Prototype Shocks, A New High-End Helmet, & More - Garda Trentino 2018

This is one of the highlights of the show for me - it is not new, but in terms of value for money, this Propain Tyee was very impressive. Propain are a small, German, direct sales brand who don't have the same profile as brands like YT or Canyon. On their site they have a configuration tool - so when I asked whether you can put a piggyback shock on this bike, the answer "Yes, for a couple of hundred Euros upgrade, no problem." Working it out with their marketing guy, this bike, with a Rock Shox Super Deluxe rather than the Deluxe shown here works out to just under 3,500 Euros, which puts this a couple of hundred Euros ahead of many of their competitors with a spec that looks ready race-ready.
20 Comments
for maximum everything I suggest changing the hydraulic fluid for black mamba poison
ok
Abus is missing a huge market opportunity. They should make a helmet that can be used as bike lock. Thank me later Abus.
Formula, hey those inserts, at least write Barolo on them for crying out loud. NEO-POS, POS - really? Ever heard what happened to Assguy at Maxxis? Product naming crisis is it?
