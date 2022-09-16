Bike Industry Professional with Terminal Cancer Nils Amelinckx Aims to Start 'Rider Resilience' Social Enterprise

My aim is to keep having adventures for as long as possible, and to find resilience by doing so. I want to share my story to inspire others to live their lives to the fullest, and to turn to two wheels or whatever you love to find solace through times of hardship. I want to pull similar stories of resilience together to act as a resource from which people can draw strength, and hope to leave a legacy of inspiration by doing so.



If you find yourself in the “C club” nobody wants to be part of, or worse still faced with a similar death sentence to me, please feel free to reach out. It can be a lonely journey and I will delighted to share any resilience I can muster.



Most of all, stay strong and make the most of every day. After all, life should not be an expression of the amount of breaths we take but of the moments that take our breath away. — Nils Amelinckx