Bike Industry Veteran Will King Joins 5 Dev as Vice President

5th Axis Inc., a machining and automation leader in aerospace, military, medical, and commercial industries, announced today that bike industry veteran Will King will be the new Vice President of 5 Dev, a new division of 5th Axis that makes bike components.
King worked for SRAM LLC for 11 years and brings immense experience in the bike industry to the company, having helped SRAM design and develop multiple drivetrains and pushed forward projects in a variety of materials. Although the 5th Axis founders, Steve Grangetto and Chris Taylor, have mountain biked since the '90s, bringing on someone with such extensive product engineering and development experience hints that 5 Dev may have big plans in the works.
|Will is an outstanding addition to the 5 DEV team, as he brings a deep blend of engineering expertise and bike industry knowledge.—5th Axis co-CEO Chris Taylor
|As 5 DEV continues to grow rapidly, Will’s strong background will drive the company in the right direction. We are excited to welcome him to the team!—5th Axis co-CEO Steve Grangetto
At the moment, 5 Dev makes cranks and pedals, with stems planned for release in the near future. In a recent Instagram post
, the company noted that "change is coming" and said it will be focusing on innovation and "pushing the boundaries of manufacturing."
In his new role, a press release from 5th Axis said, King will lead the engineering, marketing, and business development strategies for 5 Dev.
