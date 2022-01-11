close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Bike Industry Veteran Will King Joins 5 Dev as Vice President

Jan 11, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  

5th Axis Inc., a machining and automation leader in aerospace, military, medical, and commercial industries, announced today that bike industry veteran Will King will be the new Vice President of 5 Dev, a new division of 5th Axis that makes bike components.

King worked for SRAM LLC for 11 years and brings immense experience in the bike industry to the company, having helped SRAM design and develop multiple drivetrains and pushed forward projects in a variety of materials. Although the 5th Axis founders, Steve Grangetto and Chris Taylor, have mountain biked since the '90s, bringing on someone with such extensive product engineering and development experience hints that 5 Dev may have big plans in the works.

bigquotesWill is an outstanding addition to the 5 DEV team, as he brings a deep blend of engineering expertise and bike industry knowledge.5th Axis co-CEO Chris Taylor

bigquotesAs 5 DEV continues to grow rapidly, Will’s strong background will drive the company in the right direction. We are excited to welcome him to the team!5th Axis co-CEO Steve Grangetto

At the moment, 5 Dev makes cranks and pedals, with stems planned for release in the near future. In a recent Instagram post, the company noted that "change is coming" and said it will be focusing on innovation and "pushing the boundaries of manufacturing."

In his new role, a press release from 5th Axis said, King will lead the engineering, marketing, and business development strategies for 5 Dev.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Another Prototype High Pivot Bike in North Vancouver [Updated with Responses from Rocky & Commencal]
73303 views
First Look: Antidote's Darkmatter 29 is Still the Pagani of Mountain Bikes
70746 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
57139 views
Forbidden Launches New Downhill Team with Connor Fearon
52756 views
Bike Index Uncovers International Bike Theft & Sale Operation
45828 views
Santa Cruz Syndicate Confirms Laurie Greenland, Jackson Goldstone & Nina Hoffmann for 2022
43730 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
42579 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
40437 views

15 Comments

  • 11 0
 Anyone else notice a real lack of content lately? Reviews, podcasts, etc. have been non existent for awhile now. Is everyone on vacation? If so have fun!
  • 9 0
 to be fair, we did just have a whole bunch of field test stuff, right after the race season. not saying your wrong, but keep in mind, its pretty much the off season for everyone in the northern hemisphere
  • 1 0
 They did do all the product of the year, company of the year, etc.. stuff
  • 1 0
 On the plus side, that means less changes to make your current stuff irrelevant.
  • 4 0
 “a machining and automation leader in aerospace, military, medical, and commercial industries”

If that’s the case, why the hell do they want to make bike parts.
  • 4 0
 Higher profit margins in MTB, this industry is nuts.
  • 1 0
 the more they can diversify, the more money they can make. Mountian Biking can lead to motocross, which can lead to 4x4 and jeep, and the list goes on and on.
  • 1 0
 If anyone has any components from this company on their bike pls respond to this comment.
  • 3 0
 I have a crankset. They’re really nicely made and look/feel great. No issues.
  • 2 0
 @danstratplr: how heavy?
  • 1 0
 @michaelbozof: no idea. Haha. They definitely felt lighter in my hand compared to my last SRAM crankset.
  • 1 0
 Podcast doesn’t seem to even work? can’t play any, What’s up pink bike?
  • 1 0
 Next generation of prices
  • 1 0
 YES.....
  • 1 0
 Good Stuff

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.009238
Mobile Version of Website