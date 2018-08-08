Industry Weighs in on the Latest Round of US Tariffs on Chinese Mountain Bike Imports

Will Mountain Bikes be Affected?



The US mountain bike industry, which relies heavily on Chinese imports, dodged the bullet in the first round of tariffs, suffering only collateral damage. Duties affected things like hubs, spokes, bearings, cable housings, inner tubes, and geared hubs. (eMTBs were included on that list as well.)



Mountain bikes, however, were spared from those first rounds, but if the latest proposal is ratified, complete mountain bikes and frames imported from China will face a similar fate. The news spurred a hailstorm in the comment section, but there were some salient questions and statements peppered in there that deserved to be addressed.

There are only a handful of significant-sized US bike makers. Trek is the only one that moves the needle as an exporter.

(From left) AJ Ariss, Andrew Herrick, Chris Cocalis, and Will Montague.

Industry Insiders Weigh in

Pinkbike's henhouse was rattled last week after we picked up a recent news story fromabout the US government's latest proposal to levy a ten to 25-percent duty on over six thousand more Chinese imports, including bicycles and frames. Washington's latest escalation of this country's tit-for-tat trade war was reportedly in retaliation to Beijing's campaign to use any means (legal or otherwise) to acquire sensitive information from US corporate and military sources in exchange for in-country manufacturing. The new levy and expanded list of affected goods came on the heels of a 25-percent tariff on 50 billion dollars worth of exports that the US slapped on China for blowing off those negotiations last month. Total exports affected could total 200 billion USD annually.How much will the tariffs affect the cost of mountain bikes in the US? How will import duties affect US bicycle makers? Are tariffs on Chinese imports necessary to boost the bicycle business in the US? Are bike brands selfishly raising prices to cash in on tariff fever? What does Washington have to gain by imposing stiff tariffs on this country's largest trading partner? I'm paraphrasing, but those were the most valid concerns voiced in the Pinkbike popcorn gallery.To shed some light on those questions, I reached out to some key players in the US bike industry. Understandably, some chose not to respond, so here's my shout-out to the brave souls who did., the product and marketing manager for Reynolds Cycling weighs in from the perspective of a US carbon wheel manufacturer that also has factories in Taiwan., founder and CEO of Pivot Cycles, imports frames from China and components from Taiwan, then assembles his bicycles in the USA., Guerrilla Gravity's co-founder and president, answers from the perspective of a US-based bicycle manufacturer that has been growing its range of aluminum-framed dual-suspension bikes for five years running. And,, who has a wealth of experience in both the component and bicycle side of the sport, including US and Asia-based manufacturing.

Are the proposed tariffs real or simply a threat?

2018 Bicycle Exports to the USA: Ranked by Country



China ($874,947,166), Taiwan ($390,072,304), Cambodia ($24,044,413), and Indonesia ($11,314,776) ($874,947,166),($390,072,304),($24,044,413), and($11,314,776) Source

They are certainly a “real threat.” President Trump has demonstrated that he is serious about being disruptive to trade with China. In the USA, over ten million bikes are imported annually from China. We do remain hopeful that, like many of his threats, this turns out to be more of a negotiation tactic that results in movement toward a compromise, without having to resort to punitive tariffs, which, if enforced, will likely lead to increased prices for consumers. We are a small industry, caught up in a political fight and that is certainly unfortunate.If you can predict what the US government is going to do, you could make a ton of money, probably even more than being a cycling editor. Nothing would shock me - although as soon as the administration figured out their soybean tariffs were really bad for US farmers, they didn't pull back the tariffs, but instead, offered the farmers subsidies. So, yes, it could actually happen and it could be devastating to bike companies and really crappy for our customers. If anyone in Canada wants to adopt me, my bags are packed...It’s a strong possibility and a real threat. It will affect US customers, but even more so, it may damage our ability to assemble here in the US and grow our US manufacturing/assembly operation (really, the opposite of the tariff's stated intention).From our vantage point, it seems to be a mix of action and threats. The first round of tariffs has already gone into effect, so it's certainly not all a bluff. However, whether or not the latest round of threats is realized is yet to be seen, but we don't think that the full gamut of proposed tariffs will be implemented.

How will this affect the US mountain bike industry as a whole?

Andrew Herrick:

Guerrilla Gravity's Trail Pistol. The Colorado bike maker does not rule out carbon, but believes that until better manufacturing methods are in place, aluminum is the viable solution for US mountain bike makers. Guerrilla Gravity's Trail Pistol. The Colorado bike maker does not rule out carbon, but believes that until better manufacturing methods are in place, aluminum is the viable solution for US mountain bike makers. Pre-assembling frames at Guerrilla Gravity. Their factory manufactures and assembles a modest range of steel and aluminum-framed bikes. The first round of tariffs on raw materials will affect them most. Pre-assembling frames at Guerrilla Gravity. Their factory manufactures and assembles a modest range of steel and aluminum-framed bikes. The first round of tariffs on raw materials will affect them most.

Will Montague:

Tariffs on Bicycles Imported from China: EU vs USA



EU = 48.5% (anti-dumping tariff)

USA = 11% (current), plus the proposed increases = 21% to 36% = 48.5% (anti-dumping tariff) Source = 11% (current), plus the proposed increases = 21% to 36%

As you and I have discussed many times when we've had our "coffee talks" and "drinking about it," we are in the luxury goods business. Even bikes that we may see as "entry-level" (at $1000, for example), a mountain bike is a luxury or special purchase for 99% of our customers. Furthermore, we are in the innovation business and, as consumers, we are hard-wired to expect innovation to be deflationary by its very nature.With the current state of retail, not just in bikes, yes, it's going to hurt. Bike companies, distributors, and retailers are seeing eroding margins and they cannot raise prices. Again, consumers expect this year's technology and spec to be less expensive next year. If the price goes up, then the consumer understandably shies away. If the margins continue to get eroded, then companies will lose money and they also will shy away from buying inventory to service the market.What we need is a healthy value chain and we don't have that now. I don't see how a 10 to 25-percent increase in cost is going to be good for anyone, especially now. I think that Pinkbike readers understand this very well. Bike riders love their bikes and the companies that make them. They want to see them succeed, and the same can be said for their favorite local retailer. It's tough times for them now - the worst time I can think of for rising costs.The biggest concern we have about the tariffs, in relation to our company, is at more of a macro level: What happens if the tariffs trigger inflation for everyday household goods and thereby limit discretionary income for recreational items, like mountain bikes? Or even if this isn't realized, what's the systemic effect of shaken consumer confidence and the spending habits thereby affected? And could that drive changes in the real estate market, further compounding the economic severity?Luckily, our customers are unlikely to see any price increases. Our costs aren't scheduled to be affected because of our in-house frame production and primarily Taiwan-sourced build kit components. From what we've read, the tariffs are aimed exclusively at China. We don't currently import any of our components from China.

What does a 10% or a 25% tariff translate to at the retail level say, for a $5000 bike?

Chris Cocalis:

Andrew Herrick:

Reynolds manufactures its top-drawer Blacklabel wheels, (like this DH wheelset) in its Utah factory. Reynolds also has a factory in Taiwan, which is a requirement for any component maker that hopes to supply OEM manufacturers there. Reynolds manufactures its top-drawer Blacklabel wheels, (like this DH wheelset) in its Utah factory. Reynolds also has a factory in Taiwan, which is a requirement for any component maker that hopes to supply OEM manufacturers there.

As it doesn’t affect all parts, and it doesn’t affect anything from Taiwan and several other countries, I estimate the effect [for a theoretical $5000 Pivot] could be an additional $300 to $750, plus sales tax on that.If everyone maintains their already diminished profit margins, and the tariff was only ten percent; that bike would retail at $5600 almost exactly. Then in most states, there is a ten-percent sales tax, so that's an additional $60 in tax. So, a $5,000 bike leaves the store at $650 more than it does now. That is outrageous for the rider and will drive more consumers to hold off their purchase for another year or by a used bike on the ever-growing secondary market. If you follow that through a 12-month cycle, that means all companies will have to lower their purchases now, or the close-out market next summer will be quite large. This hurts everyone, as we have proven in the past three years.

How will the tariffs enacted last month, or the new tariffs proposed more recently, affect Reynolds and its retail customers?

AJ Ariss:

Pivot's new Firebird 29. Chris Cocalis is known among Asian factories as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to quality. Pivot's long-standing relationships with its China factories will be jeopardized if tariffs price those suppliers out of the market. Pivot's new Firebird 29. Chris Cocalis is known among Asian factories as a force to be reckoned with when it comes to quality. Pivot's long-standing relationships with its China factories will be jeopardized if tariffs price those suppliers out of the market.

Fortunately, Reynolds' country of origin for our wheels is not China, as much of the work performed and value is added in Taiwan. As such, our wheel business should not be directly impacted. However, since we source components other than rims, there will likely be some impact on our component costs. The metal tariffs will have a direct impact on us when and if those go into effect, as we source raw aluminum from the EU to produce our tooling here in the US. Reynolds will take every step necessary to mitigate the impact of these tariffs prior to considering passing on the impact to our customers.

Bike brands are already shifting production from China to other Pacific Rim countries to avoid stiff EU tariffs. Can suppliers in countries like Taiwan, Vietnam, Cambodia, and Indonesia ramp up to absorb a Chinese exodus?

Chris Cocalis:

Like Pivot, some high-end brands that import Chinese frames assemble their bikes in the US. Most enthusiast level components are made in Taiwan, so complete bikes assembled there with Chinese-made frames do not incur the new tariffs. Could a potential, $300 plus retail price increase for Chinese frames imported to the US provide a disincentive to move those assembly jobs to Taiwan? The bicycle assembly line at Pivot Cycle's Tempe, Arizona, headquarters. Pivot also has an assembly operation in Europe. The bicycle assembly line at Pivot Cycle's Tempe, Arizona, headquarters. Pivot also has an assembly operation in Europe.

Chris Cocalis:

Is Washington protecting US businesses? Are they forcing bike buyers to shoulder the cost of punishing China?

Andrew Herrick: As for forcing bike buyers to shoulder the cost of punishing China, that is exactly what will happen. I don't know who in the US is being protected by these tariffs - the spirit of tariffs is to protect the domestic production, a practice that dates back hundreds of years.



To find the highest quality of a manufacturing process, you follow of the labor pool. Carbon fiber production of bikes and components requires a massive amount of man-hours. Fifteen or twenty years ago, China was the source of a large labor force, so it was the natural place to start making mass production carbon. Now, they have 20 years of experience and the best capability to make it.

As for forcing bike buyers to shoulder the cost of punishing China, that is exactly what will happen. I don't know who in the US is being protected by these tariffs - the spirit of tariffs is to protect the domestic production, a practice that dates back hundreds of years.To find the highest quality of a manufacturing process, you follow of the labor pool. Carbon fiber production of bikes and components requires a massive amount of man-hours. Fifteen or twenty years ago, China was the source of a large labor force, so it was the natural place to start making mass production carbon. Now, they have 20 years of experience and the best capability to make it. US Bicycle Imports vs. Exports: Not Much Trade to Protect



US bicycle exports have flat-lined for ten years. With no commercial incentives offered from the Feds and no industry to protect at home, tariffs on bicycles amount to a stiff federal tax on end consumers and a sales tax hand-out to the States. - Flexport.com image US bicycle exports have flat-lined for ten years. With no commercial incentives offered from the Feds and no industry to protect at home, tariffs on bicycles amount to a stiff federal tax on end consumers and a sales tax hand-out to the States.

The 2018 Intense Carbine's frame is made in China. Andrew Herrick was CEO of Intense Cycles when the decision was made to end US manufacturing of aluminum frames and later, to dramatically reduce prices and shift to a "Rider Direct" sales model. Tariffs, however, could wipe out Rider Direct's advantages. - Intense photo The 2018 Intense Carbine's frame is made in China. Andrew Herrick was CEO of Intense Cycles when the decision was made to end US manufacturing of aluminum frames and later, to dramatically reduce prices and shift to a "Rider Direct" sales model. Tariffs, however, could wipe out Rider Direct's advantages.

In some areas it is possible and in some areas it is not. If you have a low to mid-end product, then maybe it’s a bit easier. When you’ve worked with your manufacturing partners for many years and have stable and very high quality production, running to the next lowest price option is not a great idea. It can be done, but it takes time to do it correctly and sometimes the actual cost is not worth the savings on paper.There is already a duty in place on complete bikes [11%, including Taiwan], which is higher than the duties currently paid on [Chinese made] frames and some components. Other components, like brakes, shocks and complete wheels, have a higher, 10% duty at present. So, if an additional 10% tariff (or 25%, which is now what [US Customs] are now talking about revising to) were to go into effect, it could certainly be an incentive for companies to shift their production elsewhere. It is much more than just the additional $300 (or $750 if this latest increase goes to 25%). US bike assembly is done by very few companies currently, because it’s generally less expensive to build the bikes elsewhere. This is just icing on the cake [for US assemblers].

Rated on a scale from one to ten, what is the viability of producing mountain bikes and components in the US?

Chris Cocalis:

AJ Ariss:

Will Montague:

Andrew Herrick:

Analysis: Follow the Money



Tariffs are blunt instruments. The federal government is attempting to punish China by raising prices at home until Americans have had enough and stop buying Chinese goods. It's clear many industry leaders are skeptical that US tariffs on imported Chinese bicycles and components will help US bicycle brands. So, what's the motivation? Reportedly, the President tasked US Customs last month to

Tariffs are blunt instruments. The federal government is attempting to punish China by raising prices at home until Americans have had enough and stop buying Chinese goods. It's clear many industry leaders are skeptical that US tariffs on imported Chinese bicycles and components will help US bicycle brands. So, what's the motivation? Reportedly, the President tasked US Customs last month to assemble a list of an additional 200 billion dollars worth of Chinese exports. There are 6,031 items on that list (it must have been a Herculean task) and bicycles were simply low-hanging fruit.

Forecast for the Mountain Bike Industry: Better Than Expectations

The trade war between China and the US will inflict some casualties, but some good may come to US mountain bike brands as well. On the one hand, the timing for a substantial price increase for bikes and components could not be more disruptive.



Customer-direct brands like Commencal and YT have helped to drive prices down and set the industry on a new course of high value/high performance bike design. In response, consumer confidence is ramping up and riders who felt they had been priced out of the high-end market are again shopping for new rides. You don't need a crystal ball to predict how adding $300 to $800 to the MSRP of a new bike will change that dynamic.

Alchemy Arktos: Taking up the made-it here-challenge, Alchemy builds its carbon front sections, imports its rear triangles and assembles bikes in the US. Alchemy Arktos: Taking up the made-it here-challenge, Alchemy builds its carbon front sections, imports its rear triangles and assembles bikes in the US.

