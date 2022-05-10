Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 Brings the Glamorous, Opulent World of Bike Shops to Your Computer

Ever wanted to experience the oh-so-glamorous life of a bike mechanic without the greasy hands and low wages? Well, now you can via Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023, a new video game that allows players to service, repair, assemble, and test bikes, all from the comfort of their couch.
According to the developers, there are over a dozen tools to choose from, and the repairs are performed on city, mountain, and road bikes. "This is the first project of its kind in the gaming industry. We highly appreciate realistic and relaxing gameplay. We approach the mapping of specific bicycle parts and repair processes with an excellent level of detail. That said, in some respects Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will also be simplified, because we want to provide players with a high level of playability,” says Tomasz Sobiecki, the CEO of Manager Games.
There's no mention of what the final challenges for each level are, but I'm hoping that at least one of them involves a customer that comes in at the very end of the day asking for a quick adjustment on their sweat and Mountain Dew encrusted recumbent. I'm also hoping for an internal cable routing challenge, or a seized seatpost scenario that involves spraying the post with virtual penetrating oil for weeks until it finally breaks free.
Maybe there could be a level where the goal is to see how long a customer can be kept waiting while the mechanic pretends to rummage for a part, only to return and deliver the classic, “We don't have that right now, want me to order one for you?”
Ignoring the part of me that dies a little when I think of people learning to work on bikes on a computer instead of actually getting their hands dirty, I could see how a game like this could help riders (and non-riders) gain some basic skills. However, if you watch the preview you'll see that the bolts are being turned to the right to loosen them, and the chain breaker handle turns to the left to push out the chain pin. That's the opposite of the way things usually are in the real world, so the educational component may be slightly lacking. Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023
will initially be available for PC in early 2023, followed by versions for Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.
Press X to reach through their legs and grab the wrench.
Press →↓↘ + O to push them over, then tap Y as fast as possible to grab the wrench.
To remain perfectly motionless and silently cry while evaluating your career decisions, hold L2 + R2
"I was a just-a riding along-a eh?!"
"My bike is making a noise. Can you fix it and how much will it cost?"
Nobody got time for that
is ham fisting an unlockable power up?