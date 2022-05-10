Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 Brings the Glamorous, Opulent World of Bike Shops to Your Computer

May 10, 2022
by Mike Kazimer  


Ever wanted to experience the oh-so-glamorous life of a bike mechanic without the greasy hands and low wages? Well, now you can via Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023, a new video game that allows players to service, repair, assemble, and test bikes, all from the comfort of their couch.

According to the developers, there are over a dozen tools to choose from, and the repairs are performed on city, mountain, and road bikes. "This is the first project of its kind in the gaming industry. We highly appreciate realistic and relaxing gameplay. We approach the mapping of specific bicycle parts and repair processes with an excellent level of detail. That said, in some respects Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will also be simplified, because we want to provide players with a high level of playability,” says Tomasz Sobiecki, the CEO of Manager Games.

There's no mention of what the final challenges for each level are, but I'm hoping that at least one of them involves a customer that comes in at the very end of the day asking for a quick adjustment on their sweat and Mountain Dew encrusted recumbent. I'm also hoping for an internal cable routing challenge, or a seized seatpost scenario that involves spraying the post with virtual penetrating oil for weeks until it finally breaks free.


Maybe there could be a level where the goal is to see how long a customer can be kept waiting while the mechanic pretends to rummage for a part, only to return and deliver the classic, “We don't have that right now, want me to order one for you?”

Ignoring the part of me that dies a little when I think of people learning to work on bikes on a computer instead of actually getting their hands dirty, I could see how a game like this could help riders (and non-riders) gain some basic skills. However, if you watch the preview you'll see that the bolts are being turned to the right to loosen them, and the chain breaker handle turns to the left to push out the chain pin. That's the opposite of the way things usually are in the real world, so the educational component may be slightly lacking.

Bike Mechanic Simulator 2023 will initially be available for PC in early 2023, followed by versions for Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.



Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
Must Watch: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Proves You're Never Too Old to Send
80762 views
The Good, the Bad, & the Ugly: 10 Editors' Clipless Pedal Setups
53802 views
Shaun Palmer's Truck, Motorcycle, & Mountain Bike Stolen & Truck Totaled in High Speed Chase
47792 views
Spotted: GT Prototype DH Bike
41224 views
Prototype Tires, Custom Bikes & More Tech Randoms from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
38775 views
Burning Question: Why Have Some Pro Riders Downsized to a 27.5" Rear Wheel?
37133 views
9 Hardtails from the Albstadt XC World Cup 2022
36907 views
Falling Batteries & Risk of Fire Leads to Santa Cruz Recall of 2022 Heckler eMTBs
33348 views

47 Comments

  • 59 0
 Are the virtual parts going to be back ordered too?
  • 10 0
 They're virtually non-existent.
  • 43 0
 Pro Tip : If you cross thread it, you don't need loctite.
  • 1 0
 Tighten till spins freely, back-off quarter turn.
  • 37 2
 will you be able to sneak out to the back alley for some bong rips?
  • 19 0
 Is there a virtual phone that rings every 10 minutes with inane questions from some askhole with a BSO? What about safety meetings?
  • 20 0
 Apparently most of the bolts in game are reverse threaded.
  • 5 0
 that's just what you have to do until you get the LocTite upgrade
  • 4 0
 How the actual F did they mess that up, even the chain tool is reverse thread. I had kind of thought this might be a cool way for some people to learn some basic bike mechanic skills, instead local shops will be busier than ever if this release goes viral.
  • 2 0
 Perhaps it's Australian?
  • 11 0
 You have dropped your wrench. The sound is deafening. It rolls under the neighbouring mechanic, who is currently tapping bottom bracket threads.

Press X to reach through their legs and grab the wrench.
Press →↓↘ + O to push them over, then tap Y as fast as possible to grab the wrench.
To remain perfectly motionless and silently cry while evaluating your career decisions, hold L2 + R2
  • 10 0
 *Super Mario walks in

"I was a just-a riding along-a eh?!"
  • 6 1
 Wario comes in, steals a kick stand
  • 7 0
 Is the video reversed? It looks like the wrenches are moving in the wrong direction.
  • 1 0
 lol, yup
  • 1 0
 Drivetrain is on the correct side, so they've not mirrored it. Just plain odd. Almost like the developers have never actually worked on a real bike or even spoken to a real mechanic...
  • 7 0
 Can you include trying to apply frame-wrap without any bubbles?
  • 6 0
 Can i get a virtual drinking problem instead of the real one i have?
  • 2 0
 I hope this simulator also simulates operating costs so people finally understand why shops wont sell bikes at their cost to the end consumer. Also, the simulator should make the player smile every time someone comes in with a recumbent bike, even though inside the player should be crying.
  • 1 0
 wait till the Tri bike rolls in
  • 2 0
 @captainderp: I'm going to have rage filled flashbacks soon.
  • 5 0
 This is classic April Fool's fodder.
  • 4 0
 i had to check the calendar date. nope. googled it. it's already got a landing page on steam.
  • 5 0
 If there's not a battle royale mode im out
  • 2 0
 could make for an interesting zombie survival mode too.
  • 4 0
 @captainderp: "which tool can you afford to dedicate as a weapon?"
  • 2 0
 @captainderp: When you say Zombies, you mean customers who dont want to pay for service? The ones that yell at you because they can't understand why their box store bike that cost $99 will cost more than $5 to fix?
  • 4 0
 *ring ring*

"My bike is making a noise. Can you fix it and how much will it cost?"
  • 3 0
 Can someone make a game where it will simulate arguing with my mother in-law, getting yelled at with work and also getting stuck in traffic That would be tits
  • 4 0
 I’ve got too many real bikes to work on.
Nobody got time for that
  • 1 0
 Well looks lime Im out of work now!!!! To bad as I was REALLY looking forward to hand in my notice. After all triathletes are going to be able to service there own bikes now!
  • 3 0
 The lady doing the test ride is gonna die when she tries to use the brakes...
  • 3 0
 Can we build a mod that makes the customer 10x angrier about having to replace chain and cassette?
  • 2 0
 right before you're about to log off, some triathlete brings in their piss caked bike for new cables that they need for a race tomorrow
  • 3 0
 where's the virtual beer fridge?
is ham fisting an unlockable power up?
  • 2 0
 This honestly looks like a lot of fun, but why is the only mountain bike a 90s era hardtail?
  • 3 0
 is there haptic feedback for seized bb cups?
  • 2 0
 Can you call the shop across town and ask if they have a left-handed crescent wrench?
  • 1 0
 So now I can do another 10 hours after an 11 hours shift.. Anyway hopefully it gives some insight to apprentices without wrecking half the tools and components.
  • 2 0
 This must be b******! Who would buy that?
  • 1 0
 Now I can finally build a 12K bike every evening! No sign of confusion from my side ..
  • 2 0
 make bike mechanic kart already and give the people what they want
  • 2 0
 The reversed thread direction is killing me
  • 1 0
 Will you be able to prank your colleagues by spreading Judy Butter on toast and passing it off as jam?
  • 1 0
 Here's hoping there's a VR port.
  • 2 1
 Farm Simulator 2015-2022 finally has some real competition.
  • 1 0
 I love those colorful BB's. Where do I get one?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008858
Mobile Version of Website