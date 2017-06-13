Bike Music - Video

Jun 13, 2017 at 18:00
Jun 13, 2017
by Giacomo Großehagenbrock  
 
What happens when a dedicated biker meets a passionate musician?

In this case, the creative man behind 77designz, Giacomo Großehagenbrock and his brother in law Medi Farshidfar, the creative guy behind Kuka Music decided to create an epic sound using a bike to be used in the upcoming 10 years 77designz videos.

And if two guys join their creative madness things can go wild and that thing went viral on Facebook within shortest of time it got 600 shares and way over 100K views.

Turn up the volume and enjoy the result of this brothers experiment.

Instruments in this video by:
Alutech, SRAM, Absolute Black, 77designz, Continental, Across, and SR Suntour
6 Comments

  • + 13
 Pretty awesome! Reminds me a lot of this ole' tune: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • + 2
 ^ I think I like this one better
  • + 2
 Bastard!
  • + 4
 Wade Simmons was better. youtu.be/855dmbFQ_j4
  • + 0
 Not new.
  • + 1
 who cares? It's cool!

