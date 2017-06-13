Bike Music - Video



What happens when a dedicated biker meets a passionate musician?



In this case, the creative man behind 77designz, Giacomo Großehagenbrock and his brother in law Medi Farshidfar, the creative guy behind Kuka Music decided to create an epic sound using a bike to be used in the upcoming 10 years 77designz videos.



And if two guys join their creative madness things can go wild and that thing went viral on Facebook within shortest of time it got 600 shares and way over 100K views.



Turn up the volume and enjoy the result of this brothers experiment.



Instruments in this video by:

Alutech, SRAM, Absolute Black, 77designz, Continental, Across, and SR Suntour

Must Read This Week