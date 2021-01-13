How Did the COVID-19 Pandemic Affect Bike Parks in 2020?





We are a publicly traded company, so we do not speak to our numbers outside of our earnings release, but we can certainly acknowledge we served a smaller community without cross-border, international travel. For the moment, we are focused on winter operations, as we are still early season, and we do not know what COVID will bring; however, we can say our company deeply values its summer business and remains committed to this piece of our operation. Summer business was instrumental for bringing Vail Resorts back online this year. In order to reopen, we first had to introduce our COVID Safety Protocols , the same protocols we are working with for winter. It was a great way for us to understand how to work with physical distancing in lineups, achieve mask compliance and rethink every aspect of our business, from our restaurants to our retail outlets, to ensure we met the kind of sanitization standards a COVID reality entails. We GIS-mapped our lines to place our maze gates, worked out how to load lifts, and then addressed the timing involved. When we rolled into operation, the crowd were very grateful.The standout experience managing our bike parks over summer was our dealings with the biking community. With so many people committed to the sport, and its growth, the vibe was positive, friendly and easily compliant, despite the many changes COVID presented. Even in the heat, people readily raised their masks in line and thanked us for our efforts. For our staff, it was a wonderful acknowledgement of many months of hard work over the closure period, and excellent learning for our larger winter operation.We are a publicly traded company, so we do not speak to our numbers outside of our earnings release, but we can certainly acknowledge we served a smaller community without cross-border, international travel. For the moment, we are focused on winter operations, as we are still early season, and we do not know what COVID will bring; however, we can say our company deeply values its summer business and remains committed to this piece of our operation. — Vail Resorts