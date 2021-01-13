How Did the COVID-19 Pandemic Affect Bike Parks in 2020?

Jan 13, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
High alpine riding in Val di Sole. Photo: Samantha Saskia Dugon

If we’ve learned anything in the past year, it’s that people want to leave their houses no matter what, and once restaurants and movie theaters shut down, people go outside. Despite massive decreases in global travel in 2020, new and seasoned mountain bikers alike spent plenty of time at their local bike parks.

Val di Sole reported a surprising record-breaking year in 2020 against significant odds, as Northern Italy was one of the virus epicenters in the spring. The resort town operates two bike parks: Pontedilegno-Tonale and Val di Sole. The latter, more well-known of the two, was closed for most of the summer for maintenance, only operating for three weeks, and still the two bike parks combined sold more than 7,000 tickets. Ticket sales for Pontedilegno-Tonale rose a startling 43% compared to 2019 with Val di Sole out of action for most of the season. Pontedilegno-Tonale saw a 50% increase in day pass sales, a 69% increase in weekly pass sales and a 40% increase in season pass sales, suggesting that the biggest jump may have been from European vacationers who were staying for a week or less.

Val di Sole offers blue skies and high peaks for Europeans looking to vacation without crossing too many borders. Photo: Samantha Saskia Dugon

Val di Sole wasn't the only bike park to thrive this year. Mammoth Mountain, California, called its season "near record-breaking" in a Pinkbike post about extending its season. Mammoth's communications department couldn't tell me anything too specific, but did say that the bike park was popular this summer and will likely be successful again in 2021: "During the peak of the summer, the Mammoth Bike Park had very strong visitation... We anticipate high demand for organized outdoor activities again next season and expect it to be a busy summer in the bike park."

Aaron Gwin blazes through Mammoth's trails under moody skies. Photo: Mammoth Mountain

Understanding the summer of 2020 seems like an interesting balancing game. How did bike parks implement COVID precautions when the demand for riding opportunities may have been higher than ever? Moreover, how did bike parks decide how many tickets to sell, given that they wanted to keep people safe while also making money? I know personally that there was demand for as many tickets as parks were able to sell – when I visited Winter Park, CO, this summer, I missed out on a day of lift access because I didn’t reserve my ticket in time for the sold-out bike park. The Trestle Bike Park at Winter Park told us:

bigquotesWe don’t publicly disclose specific sales numbers for either our winter or summer operations. I can tell you that we had a successful summer at Trestle Bike Park. Our season pass sales for summer were strong and we had a steady flow of riders all summer. After staying at home all spring, people were excited and eager to get out in the mountains and on our trails. Like skis, mountain bikes naturally create distance from others, and we can normally load only three bikes and three people at a time in our gondola cabins. Most of the time we’d have no more than two people and their bikes in a gondola cabin. The biggest difference is that we required riders to wear masks when in line and while loading and unloading lifts, and everything had to be pre-booked, from bike rentals to day passes (for non-season pass holders). Given the unpredictability of the times, it’s hard to say what the 2021 mountain bike season will look like. We anticipate opening when conditions allow, and we anticipate people will continue to be eager and excited to get back out on the trails.Trestle Bike Park

Some of the decision-making seems straightforward, like making advance reservations mandatory and giving priority access to season pass holders, who are more likely to be local. Some decisions, too, helped pare the resort experiences down to their essential pieces, like closing lodges, trimming away the village attractions, and focusing on what is most important: riding bikes. Still, businesses have to profit, including those that rely on income from lodging and post-ride beers.

The riders approaching the top of the highest peak at Whistler resort. Slight thunderstorms delayed the lift for about 20 minutes however.
Whistler Bike Park, one of the world's mountain biking meccas, saw fewer visitors this year due to travel restrictions.

Not all resorts had such a strong year. In Vail Resorts’ 2020 Fiscal Year Q4 Earnings Release, Vail reported that revenue was down significantly compared to years past, but CEO Rob Katz is quoted as suggesting that the corporation’s U.S. bike parks, including Northstar and a handful of Colorado bike parks, were relatively successful during the early summer. “We believe this speaks to the current preference of travelers for outdoor experiences, locations they are familiar with and, for many, the option to drive to our resorts,” Katz said. My request for specific numbers was declined on the grounds of Vail being a publicly traded company, but I did receive a statement suggesting that the corporation suffered from the loss of its many international visitors.

bigquotesSummer business was instrumental for bringing Vail Resorts back online this year. In order to reopen, we first had to introduce our COVID Safety Protocols, the same protocols we are working with for winter. It was a great way for us to understand how to work with physical distancing in lineups, achieve mask compliance and rethink every aspect of our business, from our restaurants to our retail outlets, to ensure we met the kind of sanitization standards a COVID reality entails. We GIS-mapped our lines to place our maze gates, worked out how to load lifts, and then addressed the timing involved. When we rolled into operation, the crowd were very grateful.

The standout experience managing our bike parks over summer was our dealings with the biking community. With so many people committed to the sport, and its growth, the vibe was positive, friendly and easily compliant, despite the many changes COVID presented. Even in the heat, people readily raised their masks in line and thanked us for our efforts. For our staff, it was a wonderful acknowledgement of many months of hard work over the closure period, and excellent learning for our larger winter operation.

We are a publicly traded company, so we do not speak to our numbers outside of our earnings release, but we can certainly acknowledge we served a smaller community without cross-border, international travel. For the moment, we are focused on winter operations, as we are still early season, and we do not know what COVID will bring; however, we can say our company deeply values its summer business and remains committed to this piece of our operation.Vail Resorts

“In North America, our U.S. resorts experienced improved demand from leisure travelers throughout the quarter relative to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020, but summer visitation remained well below historical levels. At Whistler Blackcomb, demand remained significantly below prior year levels due in part to travel restrictions, with the Canadian border remaining closed the entire quarter to international guests, including guests from the U.S.,” Vail’s 2021 Fiscal Year Q1 Earnings Release noted.

What differentiates a bike park like Mammoth or Val di Sole, which thrived, from a bike park like Whistler, that didn't, seems to be the borders that allow or prevent access. Italy's borders reopened on June 3, allowing the usual visitors from nearby Switzerland, Austria and Slovenia to travel to the Val di Sole area for riding. Mammoth, on the other hand, has traditionally catered mostly to visitors from Los Angeles and the rest of mid- and Southern California so was largely unaffected by closed borders. Unfortunately, the US/Canada border closed on March 24, 2020, and Whistler draws large crowds from just across the U.S. border as well as from other continents. An open border would mean easy access for Seattle and its metropolitan sprawl, but those crowds had to remain stateside this year.

As borders reopen, riders will have new opportunities to travel to bike parks as they progress in their riding. The balancing game - COVID precautions vs. high demand - will (hopefully) be in the past, and the trail riding explosion will likely echo in the bike parks, bringing a bike park boom that could have lasting effects throughout the bike industry in years to come.

Posted In:
Industry News Travel


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of 2021 Team Moves [Updated: Danny Hart Signs with Five Ten for 2021]
104273 views
Home of the Monster T - Inside the Eastern European Vintage Freeride Scene
77872 views
Trek is Being Sued for $5 Million Over Wavecel Safety Claims
74597 views
End of the Year Quiz: How Much Were You Paying Attention in 2020?
71846 views
14 Bikes That Could Be Set for an Update in 2021
67759 views
Video: What Bikes Are Everyday Riders Riding? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
51942 views
Video: Yoann Barelli Signs with Guerrilla Gravity for 2021 & Sends It On The Gnarvana
45353 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Buy a Frame Only or a Complete Bike?
39395 views

28 Comments

  • 19 0
 Crested Butte sucks thanks to Vail. Rad mountain but Vail sucks.
They even opened to hikers on the mountain but wouldn’t open for bikers.
  • 10 0
 Wtf I thought Stevens pass didn't even open the bike park this summer. Successful with hikers or something?
  • 7 0
 Vail is the worst.

their handling of Northstar was Looney tunes-esque. reserve tickets in advance as they were "limiting attendance". then they only ran 1 lift at upper mountain and made everyone queue for sometimes 30min to get a chair. then mind you they only ran the park for 4 days a week. also, it was busier than it's ever been so they weren't limiting whatesoever. their reasoning for only running one lift? wait for it........lowered attendance. LMFAO. you cannot make this shit up.
  • 1 0
 2 lifts if you count the one to mid-mountain, right?
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: that one is mandatory, and you only ride it up once a day. lol

if they had run both upper lifts, the lines would have been dramatically shorter. never mind the fact that the tickets were still full f*cking price with shortened hours and less lifts. it was a f*cking embarassment.
  • 1 0
 @conoat: True, true, unless you need more beer from the truck. It was a novelty for me to get up the hill at all. It must've sucked for a local or pass-holder. Most of the people I talked to were on bro-deals of some kind.
  • 1 0
 I didn't even go this year because of all that BS. Just rode south lake a bunch of time instead!
  • 4 0
 Whistler seemed busier this year. There wasn't a shred of 6 feet apart in the lift lines, yet It was like average an hour wait to get on the Fitz lift nearly every day I went, even mid week.
  • 1 0
 exactly, and near the end of the season, there was a 20-30 min wait for the Garbo chair which I've never seen happen
  • 2 0
 @elemon58: yea, I waited an hour one day in the Garbo line. Never seen that even during Crankworx.
  • 1 0
 @chwk: an hour for Garbo? Wtf? Haha

Been practically empty whenever i go
  • 1 0
 I wonder what Northstar's (now owned by Vail and was open most of the season I believe) numbers were like for the season? I went on the next-to-last day only. Can't wait to hit Northstar and Mammoth when the snow melts this year. If anything, I'll be riding resorts more than in the past as I appreciate them more. I appreciate everything we can still do more...
  • 1 0
 Bromont in Quebec had the best season in is history. But on the rider side, we had the biggest line-ups I have ever seen! The previous year the waiting line was 0 to 15 minutes and this summer we often had more than 40 minutes waiting lines, even 65 minutes on weekends
  • 2 0
 Shame Canada is such a compact country. Packed in there like sardines.
  • 1 0
 Mt Washington on Vancouver Island was a gong show this year. Went from the year before having not a single person waiting to get a chair, to this year each time I went had a minimum 30 minute wait for a chair. One day I stayed right until close and luckily got 5 laps in the last hour to atleast make a little of my moneys worth of the pass. Opening weekend was 60+ minutes to get a chair...
  • 1 0
 Highland was awesome this year and made huge strides in upgrading the mountain to accommodate COVID restrictions. The problem was the lines stacking for more than 40 mins almost every day. 40 mins in line, 15 mins up, 5 mins down - repeat.
  • 1 0
 Silverstar did a great job! They had a tough opening weekend selling way too many tickets and caught a ton of flack for it. Got it sorted out quick though and lift lines were between 20-30 minutes the 3 times I was able to visit. Must be tough turning paying customers away but they did a great job of finding a reasonable middle ground!
  • 1 0
 At Mont Ste-Anne, it was a total freak show. The main gondola is broken since last winter. You had to walk your bike up a 1/4 of the mountain (10-15 minutes) before waiting for an hour or so at the quad chair (with only-1-hook per 2 chairs)... No WCDH in 2021, ask yourself why ?!?
  • 2 0
 Biggest bummer about Mammoth was the fires. They closed down due to the fires and never opened back up. I still have 2 days left on a 4 day pass. Not their fault though.
  • 1 0
 I got my best year at my parks, most days but also the busiest as less people per chair and lots of newbies on Walmart bike killing the flow but was an awesome season.
  • 3 0
 I like how Vail writes about Whistler as if it's an afterthought.
  • 1 0
 Along with that, if Whistler wasn't so expensive for Canadians, there'd be a lot more in the park. With so many options like Vedder, the North Shore, Squamish and others on the sunshine coast, Pemberton, etc. Vail resorts needs to catch a wake up to be competitive and attract riders from within Canada. Yes it is THE bike park for all of us but there are alternatives ,so time for them to become more attractive to locals
  • 1 0
 @MMOF: Seriously, I couldn't believe that the prices were even higher again than the year before.
  • 1 0
 Angelfire seemed pretty busy the trips we made this year... and it was awesome. I don't know that it was as busy as previous years, but it seemed pretty good.
  • 2 0
 Steven’s never opened. Glad Vail did “ok”.
  • 1 0
 They shut! As is was covid RELATED!
  • 2 2
 Big Sky was busier than EVER. Open the border, Trudeau...cheeto is on the way out!
  • 1 0
 Trestle always rocks....

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010701
Mobile Version of Website