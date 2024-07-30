Roundup: The Bike Racks of Crankworx Whistler 2024

Adaptive bikes come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and that takes some creativity to load them onto vehicles.

Bike E-Rack has a built-in motor with a remote control to raise and lower the rack at the hitch pivot.

Here's another example of a custom platform installed on the Lift Caddy. This Bowhead lift gets some help from a jack.

Keeping it simple.

That's not going anywhere!

You said it, not me.

Roof racks seem to be a rare sight these days.

Kuat's Piston Pro X has Kashima coated stanchions too.

The Performance series with black stanchions.

The folding NSR-4.

Yakima also does a similar thing with their HangOver.

Panache Racks were a new sighting for me. They're based in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

A classic scene from the Sea to Sky.

Imported threads.

No adpator needed.

Swagman walked into one of the best brand names.

Lolo racks uses cradles to hold bikes vertically by the handlebars. The two carriers on the right are wider for dual-crown forks.

A Lolo rack in action.

Rocker mom rocking an older Yakima 4-pack.

This little two-seater Defender was well kitted.

On the back was a swing-out hitch holding up an EXO DoubleUp and cargo box.

A Thule T2 XTR Pro 4-bike rack up front. And out back!

Velocirax made a name for itself by including a pneumatic lifting arm at the pivot.

Full coverage is one way to deal with East Coast road salt.

There's no mistaking the burly pivot of the Recon Rack, which is now owned by 1Up.

A NSR-6 carrier on an extension.

The lightweight 1Up racks were a popular choice. RakAttach (1Up) takes care of the swing-out.

Gone riding!

Lightweight, rust-proof, cheap - pick 2.

A talented aluminum fabricating vagabond. The wheel baskets look to be from Velocirax. 4x Innovations bringing in the swing-out hitch.

Alta Racks' 76er 6-bike carrier has removable front wheel baskets and includes tie-down straps on the upper cross brace to keep the load extra secure.

Colors and carabiners - an unaltered view of the Alta Rack.

The Kuat Sherpa 2.

The Rocky Mounts MonoRail on this swing-away arm made the journey north.

I'm assuming this was a homemade bike rack.

The self-retrieving shuttle solution - a moto and MTB carrier in one.

The Sprinter DIY slide-out tray is tried and true. Adding a work stand to the door is just as resourceful.

The hitch riser double up is a clever option to haul bikes and a trailer.

Galvanic processes in an ironic harmony.