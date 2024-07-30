Powered by Outside

Roundup: The Bike Racks of Crankworx Whistler 2024

Jul 30, 2024
by Matt Beer  
photo
Adaptive bikes come in all sorts of shapes and sizes and that takes some creativity to load them onto vehicles.

photo
Bike E-Rack has a built-in motor with a remote control to raise and lower the rack at the hitch pivot.

photo
Here's another example of a custom platform installed on the Lift Caddy.
photo
This Bowhead lift gets some help from a jack.

photo
photo
Keeping it simple.

photo
That's not going anywhere!

photo
You said it, not me.

photo
Roof racks seem to be a rare sight these days.

photo
Kuat's Piston Pro X has Kashima coated stanchions too.

photo
The Performance series with black stanchions.

photo
The folding NSR-4.

photo
Yakima also does a similar thing with their HangOver.

photo
Panache Racks were a new sighting for me. They're based in Sherbrooke, Quebec.

photo
A classic scene from the Sea to Sky.

photo
Imported threads.

photo
No adpator needed.

photo
Swagman walked into one of the best brand names.

photo
Lolo racks uses cradles to hold bikes vertically by the handlebars. The two carriers on the right are wider for dual-crown forks.

photo
A Lolo rack in action.

photo
Rocker mom rocking an older Yakima 4-pack.

photo
This little two-seater Defender was well kitted.

photo
photo
On the back was a swing-out hitch holding up an EXO DoubleUp and cargo box.

photo
A Thule T2 XTR Pro 4-bike rack up front.
photo
And out back!

photo
Velocirax made a name for itself by including a pneumatic lifting arm at the pivot.

photo
Full coverage is one way to deal with East Coast road salt.

photo
There's no mistaking the burly pivot of the Recon Rack, which is now owned by 1Up.

photo
A NSR-6 carrier on an extension.

photo
The lightweight 1Up racks were a popular choice. RakAttach (1Up) takes care of the swing-out.

photo
Gone riding!

photo
Lightweight, rust-proof, cheap - pick 2.
photo
A talented aluminum fabricating vagabond. The wheel baskets look to be from Velocirax.
photo
4x Innovations bringing in the swing-out hitch.

photo
Alta Racks' 76er 6-bike carrier has removable front wheel baskets and includes tie-down straps on the upper cross brace to keep the load extra secure.

photo
Colors and carabiners - an unaltered view of the Alta Rack.

photo
The Kuat Sherpa 2.

photo
The Rocky Mounts MonoRail on this swing-away arm made the journey north.

photo
photo
I'm assuming this was a homemade bike rack.

photo
The self-retrieving shuttle solution - a moto and MTB carrier in one.

photo
The Sprinter DIY slide-out tray is tried and true. Adding a work stand to the door is just as resourceful.

photo
The hitch riser double up is a clever option to haul bikes and a trailer.

photo
Galvanic processes in an ironic harmony.

photo
No rust here on the stainless steel Khyber rack.


12 Comments
  • 2 1
 I figure roof racks are rare because few people want to load a 35lb+ MTB overhead, especially on larger vehicles. I have a roof rack for my GTI and wouldn't want to go much higher! Also takes a 10-20% hit on fuel efficiency for highway driving
  • 1 0
 I saw a Tacoma in the UK the other day, it looked huge compared to everything else in the car park. Certainly dwarfing my almost standard issue for a British mountain biker VW Transporter.
  • 2 0
 Matt Fairbrother does not approve.
  • 1 0
 Are kyber racks popular in the area?
  • 1 0
 based in Squamish!
  • 1 1
 The criss-crossed orange ratchet straps off the back of the van holding 5 bikes...how?!?
  • 1 0
 Where's the OG Arbutus racks!? Razz
  • 1 1
 For all with Kuat NV 2.0 ----------------- fold your front wheel arms to the inside, not to the outside. thank u
  • 1 0
 Loving the Lolo, so versatile!
  • 1 0
 How about that Crankworx enduro eh
  • 1 1
 Compilation of everyone’s license plate at Whistler this week. Ha.
  • 1 0
 I put a cover on my license plate everywhere I go, even when i'm drinving.







