Bike Roundup: Crankworx Garbanzo DH

Jul 24, 2024
by Izzy Lidsky  
Just because it's a DH race doesn't mean you have to do it on a DH bike and just cause it's Crankworx doesn't mean you have to be a pro rider to compete. A pit stop at the top of the formidable Garbanzo DH course yesterday reminded us of both those things while watching racers drop in for their last practice laps. Here's a few bikes that took on the return of the legendary Garbanzo DH race. You can find full race results here.




Garbanzo DH Bike Check
Remi Gauvin snagged 4th place on his Rocky Mountain Altitude.


Garbanzo DH Bike Check
Whistler looks good on this Canyon Sender.

Garbanzo DH Bike Check
If a Stumpy can, a Stumpy will.


Garbanzo DH Bike Check
I don't know if it's the color coordinated components or the frame lines, but something about this V10 just does it for me.


photo
The one and only Martha Gill's Marin prototype DH bike build.


Garbanzo Bike Checks
Mr. Masters with the Pivot DH prototype, one of the few bikes the all-gold Fox forks integrate with naturally.

Garbanzo Bike Checks
Fergus Ryan was pretty stoked about this prototype Privateer DH bike with a custom Ridewrap for just Crankworx.

Garbanzo DH Bike Check
This Devinci Troy belongs to one of only four women to race in the Veteran category...


Garbanzo DH Bike Check
...With some wise words on the toptube.


4 Comments
  • 11 1
 Red Boxxer and the v10 don’t match at all.
  • 2 0
 Came here to see tons of bikes, only saw 8.
  • 1 0
 ...of course "one of only four women to race in the Veteran category" would have those words of wisdom on her TT!!! Smile
  • 1 0
 that Marin looks fun







