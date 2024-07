Bike Roundup: Crankworx Garbanzo DH

Remi Gauvin snagged 4th place on his Rocky Mountain Altitude.

Whistler looks good on this Canyon Sender.

If a Stumpy can, a Stumpy will.

I don't know if it's the color coordinated components or the frame lines, but something about this V10 just does it for me.

The one and only Martha Gill's Marin prototype DH bike build.

Mr. Masters with the Pivot DH prototype, one of the few bikes the all-gold Fox forks integrate with naturally.

Fergus Ryan was pretty stoked about this prototype Privateer DH bike with a custom Ridewrap for just Crankworx.

This Devinci Troy belongs to one of only four women to race in the Veteran category...

...With some wise words on the toptube.

Just because it's a DH race doesn't mean you have to do it on a DH bike and just cause it's Crankworx doesn't mean you have to be a pro rider to compete. A pit stop at the top of the formidable Garbanzo DH course yesterday reminded us of both those things while watching racers drop in for their last practice laps. Here's a few bikes that took on the return of the legendary Garbanzo DH race. You can find full race results here.