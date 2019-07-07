Bike Shops and Overheard Conversations - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Jul 7, 2019
by Taj Mihelich  
Kate had an uncanny knack for knowing just how far to jump on her very first run.

"I'd do it on a downhill bike." - Guy who definitely should not do it.

"It might be a little big, but it was half the price of the one in the bike shop." - Internet shopper.

"I thought I would always be a hardtail guy but I think I want to try a full-suspension again. Who am I?"


Posted In:
Stories Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich Taj Mihelich


Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
96977 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
94380 views
Final Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
76353 views
Results: Qualifying - Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
62121 views
RockShox Recalls 29-Inch Lyrik and Yari Forks
60529 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
50718 views
Tech Randoms: Vallnord DH World Cup 2019
46326 views
Carnage at Mountain of Hell as Bottleneck Leads to Huge Pile Up
36278 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038583
Mobile Version of Website