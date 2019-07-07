Pinkbike.com
Bike Shops and Overheard Conversations - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
Jul 7, 2019
Taj Mihelich
Kate had an uncanny knack for knowing just how far to jump on her very first run.
"I'd do it on a downhill bike." - Guy who definitely should not do it.
"It might be a little big, but it was half the price of the one in the bike shop." - Internet shopper.
"I thought I would always be a hardtail guy but I think I want to try a full-suspension again. Who am I?"
Stories
Sunday Comics With Taj Mihelich
Taj Mihelich
