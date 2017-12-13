PINKBIKE TECH

Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast

Dec 13, 2017
by Vernon Felton  
A conversation—that’s what we are aiming to create here. A conversation between riders, bike shops and the bike industry itself. There’s a hell of a lot to talk about these days… including the impact being made by the flood of bike standards that have hit the market in recent years. How does it all impact riders? How about the bike shops carrying all of those bikes and parts? And what about the people making the actual products—what’s their take on all this?

I am not a retro grouch. I’m a fan of the kind of innovation that makes bikes and products better. I am, however, concerned about what sometimes seems like an avalanche of haphazard, half-step “innovations” that have saddled bikes and components with the lifespan of a fruit fly. A few of the folks at Chris King share some of my sentiments, which is why they invited a number of companies and bike shop types to King’s factory in Portland, Oregon. The goal was to get a better grasp on the issue and to broaden the discussion.

Geoff Casey of Santa Cruz Bicycles
Geoff Casey of Santa Cruz Bicycles
Chris King Bike Industry Panel Bike Standards Photo by Erik Fenner Vernon Felton Daniel Limburg of Pivot Cycles
Daniel Limburg of Pivot Cycles

Chris King Bike Industry Panel Bike Standards Photo by Erik Fenner utch Boucher of Moots Cycles
Butch Boucher of Moots Cycles
Chris King Bike Industry Panel Bike Standards Photo by Erik Fenner Matt Robertson of Enve Composites
Matt Robertson of Enve Composites

Employees from Enve, Fox Racing, Moots, Pivot Cycles and Santa Cruz Bicycles answered the call; as did representatives from several Pacific Northwest shops, including Cyclepath, Fanatik Bike, Fat Tire Farm, River City Bicycles and Sellwood Cycle Repair. Where was Shimano, SRAM, Trek, Specialized, Giant….? Fair question. This was our first attempt at creating an industry dialogue and, unfortunately, many people from those (and other companies) were overseas at the time. We’ll work on broadening the attendee list (and conversation) next time around.

Chris King Bike Industry Panel Bike Standards Photo by Erik Fenner Dave Guettler of River City Bicycles
Dave Guettler of River City Bicycles
Chris King Bike Industry Panel Bike Standards Photo by Erik Fenner Luke Demoe of Fanatik Bike and Barry O Connor from Fat Tire Farm
Luke Demoe of Fanatik Bike (left) and Barry O'Connor from Fat Tire Farm

Why does the bike industry produce so many competing standards for the same basic component?

What kind of impact does the flood of new standards have on bike shops?

Is there any chance that the major players in the bike industry will ever agree to collaborate on new standards in the future?

Those are just a few of the questions we ask and answer here.

So, sit back and give it a listen.

Finally, we'd like to give a quick shout out to Annalisa Fish (who co-hosts the "We Got to Hang Out" cycling podcast) for recording the conversation and giving us the raw materials to make this podcast.




38 Comments

  • + 32
 I think the bicycle industry needs to take all the money they spend on "Innovation" and spend 5-10 years funneling it into local, national, and global cycling advocacy. Build a stronger customer base, fight the legal battles us small time trail builders can't fight, pay Cladio whatever it takes to build pump tracks everywhere. I dunno. Maybe I'm way off base here but to me bikes are more or less where they're going to be for a long time (aside from stupid hub standards moving a handful of MM from side to side.)
  • + 6
 Amen to that Salute
  • + 4
 I agree wholeheartedly. Especially if it means we get to have Claudio at grand openings all around the world shouting 'wahwuhwuhWAUGH,' as he drunkenly rides round his latest creation.
  • + 3
 Well doesn't it make sense? It was easy to drive sales when innovation actually meant something. The Monster T wasn't a hard sale to free riders for example. But we're at this point now where they've diluted the idea of innovation (when it pertains to bicycles) to almost nothing. To me it'd make sense to shift focus, drive sales with new ridership, or re-invigorate old ridership with exciting new riding opportunities or something to that effect.
  • + 1
 The real question is: Are we killing the market by selling bikes and products that loose half of their value as soon as they leave the door?
  • + 11
 Basically these new standards keep falling out of people's asses because the big bike companies all want to be like Apple and sell idiots the same shit with different coloured toilet paper every year. For a few years it's worked quite well, but bikes aren't iPhones and Mike Sinyard's not Steve Jobs, so the buyers have got bored with it pretty damn quick.
  • + 4
 Whoooooah there.... Hold your horses there cowboy.... you can get different coloured toilet paper?!?!?! Sign me up!!!!
  • + 1
 @bigtim: mine changes colour when I use it!!!!
  • + 10
 The customers are getting the best end of the deal? As a customer, it's hard for me to see it that way.
  • + 2
 it's bs. These companies are in it to make money, first and foremost. Make no mistake about that.
  • + 6
 The bike industry made a mistake not adjusting the hub flanges when they designed 142 and 150, only now they are correcting it on the 148!!
  • + 2
 Looking at these pictures of meetings, smells of collusion!
  • + 1
 @drivereight: Believe me, there was no collusion. Fake news.
  • + 7
 Ultra-mega boost needs to happen real soon. You people won't believe how much better your bikes will perform.
  • + 4
 my dick is immensely hard just thinking of that 1.2% stiffness increase
  • + 2
 @9M119M1: it's actually 1.22%, get it right. And if you don't adopt to the new, new, new standard, you'll be at least 10 minutes slower on a 5 minute loop. Also, the new standard will raise bike prices by 12%.
  • + 2
 instead of talking about millimeter differences in hub width maybe we should talk about diversity in the bike industry.. zero women in this room for one. would rather see a diverse group of folks working on product than all 40 year old white dudes but maybe that's just me lmao
  • + 5
 Why make things easy for your customer base when you can squeeze them for more $ with the “next best thing”?
  • + 2
 I'm actually designing a bike frame for myself at this very moment, so this post is very timely for me.

So many of these "standards" really are unnecessary and complicate the situation for everyone downstream of the big bike company designer. Can it really be considered a "standard" if it's constantly in flux and changed to a new (read: not backwards compatible) version every year? Sure bikes are getting better every year, but I don't attribute a whole lot of that to each of these standards - mostly to geometry, materials, and better functioning, more reliable subsystems (suspension, brakes, drivetrain, etc).

Not to mention, it's not exactly straight forward trying to find all the right tech info and drawings to see what is/isn't compatible with each product. Talk about a nightmare for consumers, smaller manufacturers, and shops alike.

Kudos to Pinkbike for trying to get the conversation started.
  • + 1
 Great discussion. I hate new standards as much as the next guy, but I also love progress.

Ironically, my handlebar is compatible with EVERY brand of grips except for WBT's new padlock grip. However, after riding enough Pivots with this new grip, I am sold on the advantages of it. In fact, I voluntarily paid to have my bars cut to accept these new grips. Now, I realize these grips and bar shape will most likely NEVER become the standard, but I just made my bike less backwards-compatible. Now I'm forced to buy WTB or Pivot grips from now on; but I'm OK with that because I love the performance upgrade; i can feel it, and it makes a large difference to me. It was worth the performance advantage.

Thankfully, if I ever wanted to go back, I can buy a new bar for $100-180 and go back. And this was a total voluntary choice for me, making my bike less compatible with other products. So... I guess I play both sides of the fence.

I will say... long gone are the days of just buying a frame and swapping my old parts on; because of all these hub standards. My $1600 non-boost wheels are now worth $400 and they won't transfer to my new frame. Used bikes are less usable and compatible now. It's definitely a double-edged sword.

Thank goodness we're "settled" on tapered head tubes and 15mm front axles.
  • + 2
 What this tells me is that 157 DH was stupid. Why didn't hey just move the hub flange back then, and increase the bracing angle of the spokes. But seriously, just stop already.
  • + 3
 bike industry: here's our reasoning for coming up with these standards.
video with reasons: www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQw4w9WgXcQ
  • + 9
 2007 called, they want their meme back.
  • + 7
 @IN4M: never
  • + 2
 @Niko182: That's it, you've summoned him, while you sleep Rick is going to come round your house and glue your doors and window shut, cut your phone cables, set up a massive boombox of his greatest hits and leave in on track 1 repeating.
  • + 1
 @IN4M: memberries Smile
  • + 2
 @Fix-the-Spade: people still have house phones?
  • + 4
 "Bike Standards" ohh boy cant wait for these comments
  • + 1
 i want a knight rider turbo boost shock....... and i want it to talk to me like stephen hawking,,,saying leonard nemoy quotes..."157 superboosts just not logical jim".....
  • + 3
 Set one standard. Maintain it. For the love of god!
  • + 4
 Superboost? u w0t m8.
  • + 2
 UberBoost!
  • + 1
 I don't really care about superboost because I know superboost+ will be a real game changer.
  • + 2
 Ueberboost.
  • + 1
 @winko: TURBOBOOST. you heard it here first. 149mm. A 1% increase in PAH! What are you waiting for?
  • + 1
 i still run 135mm hubs, and can't really see any reason why they'd need to be wider.
  • + 1
 Where do we go from here...

Post a Comment



