Bike Standards—How Did We Get Here?—A Podcast

A conversation—that’s what we are aiming to create here. A conversation between riders, bike shops and the bike industry itself. There’s a hell of a lot to talk about these days… including the impact being made by the flood of bike standards that have hit the market in recent years. How does it all impact riders? How about the bike shops carrying all of those bikes and parts? And what about the people making the actual products—what’s their take on all this?
I am not a retro grouch. I’m a fan of the kind of innovation that makes bikes and products better. I am, however, concerned about what sometimes seems like an avalanche of haphazard, half-step “innovations” that have saddled bikes and components with the lifespan of a fruit fly. A few of the folks at Chris King share some of my sentiments, which is why they invited a number of companies and bike shop types to King’s factory in Portland, Oregon. The goal was to get a better grasp on the issue and to broaden the discussion.
Geoff Casey of Santa Cruz Bicycles
Daniel Limburg of Pivot Cycles
Butch Boucher of Moots Cycles
Matt Robertson of Enve Composites
Employees from Enve, Fox Racing, Moots, Pivot Cycles and Santa Cruz Bicycles answered the call; as did representatives from several Pacific Northwest shops, including Cyclepath, Fanatik Bike, Fat Tire Farm, River City Bicycles and Sellwood Cycle Repair. Where was Shimano, SRAM, Trek, Specialized, Giant….? Fair question. This was our first attempt at creating an industry dialogue and, unfortunately, many people from those (and other companies) were overseas at the time. We’ll work on broadening the attendee list (and conversation) next time around.
Dave Guettler of River City Bicycles
Luke Demoe of Fanatik Bike (left) and Barry O'Connor from Fat Tire Farm
Why does the bike industry produce so many competing standards for the same basic component?
What kind of impact does the flood of new standards have on bike shops?
Is there any chance that the major players in the bike industry will ever agree to collaborate on new standards in the future?
Those are just a few of the questions we ask and answer here.
So, sit back and give it a listen.
Finally, we'd like to give a quick shout out to Annalisa Fish (who co-hosts the "We Got to Hang Out" cycling podcast) for recording the conversation and giving us the raw materials to make this podcast.
So many of these "standards" really are unnecessary and complicate the situation for everyone downstream of the big bike company designer. Can it really be considered a "standard" if it's constantly in flux and changed to a new (read: not backwards compatible) version every year? Sure bikes are getting better every year, but I don't attribute a whole lot of that to each of these standards - mostly to geometry, materials, and better functioning, more reliable subsystems (suspension, brakes, drivetrain, etc).
Not to mention, it's not exactly straight forward trying to find all the right tech info and drawings to see what is/isn't compatible with each product. Talk about a nightmare for consumers, smaller manufacturers, and shops alike.
Kudos to Pinkbike for trying to get the conversation started.
Ironically, my handlebar is compatible with EVERY brand of grips except for WBT's new padlock grip. However, after riding enough Pivots with this new grip, I am sold on the advantages of it. In fact, I voluntarily paid to have my bars cut to accept these new grips. Now, I realize these grips and bar shape will most likely NEVER become the standard, but I just made my bike less backwards-compatible. Now I'm forced to buy WTB or Pivot grips from now on; but I'm OK with that because I love the performance upgrade; i can feel it, and it makes a large difference to me. It was worth the performance advantage.
Thankfully, if I ever wanted to go back, I can buy a new bar for $100-180 and go back. And this was a total voluntary choice for me, making my bike less compatible with other products. So... I guess I play both sides of the fence.
I will say... long gone are the days of just buying a frame and swapping my old parts on; because of all these hub standards. My $1600 non-boost wheels are now worth $400 and they won't transfer to my new frame. Used bikes are less usable and compatible now. It's definitely a double-edged sword.
Thank goodness we're "settled" on tapered head tubes and 15mm front axles.
