Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down

It's the end of an era. According to multiple sources
, Bike
, Powder
, Snowboarder
, and Surfer
magazines are being shut down by their parent company, American Media Inc.
Even though I make my living via the internet, I'll forever have a soft spot for print media – there's something about holding a magazine in your hands and actually turning the pages that makes it seem more real, more significant and less ephemeral than online content.
I purchased my first issue of Bike
in 1995 from a Stop & Shop grocery store, and I was instantly enamored by the irreverent attitude, the stunning imagery, and the articles that weren't just about racing. It opened my eyes to a whole new world, and it's safe to say that it altered the path of my life. It's where I first saw photos of Gunnison, Colorado - the accompanying article described a riding scene and pace of life that further cemented my decision to leave the East Coast and begin my westward migration. Bike
was also one of the first publications to showcase the birth of the freeride movement on Vancouver's North Shore, and Sterling Lorence's unforgettable images of those early days were the inspiration for multiple roadtrips to the promised land, a place of fog, wet roots, ladder bridges, and rock rolls scattered throughout the dense forest.
The list of world-class photographers whose images were published in Bike is vast, as is the list of talented writers whose names were on the masthead over the years. It's sad to see such a storied publication cease to exist so suddenly – best of luck to all the employees who have been furloughed, and to all of the remaining print publications still making quality analog content in a digital world.
12 Comments
Pretty hard finding a newsagent that stocks MTB bike mags these days
I guess some people will never know the pleasure of reading a paper magazine,I can't even begin to understand it.
Where can I read opinions from Mike Ferrentino? He is the best.
Hope the team finds new gigs soon
Post a Comment