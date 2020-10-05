Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down

Oct 5, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

It's the end of an era. According to multiple sources, Bike, Powder, Snowboarder, and Surfer magazines are being shut down by their parent company, American Media Inc.

Even though I make my living via the internet, I'll forever have a soft spot for print media – there's something about holding a magazine in your hands and actually turning the pages that makes it seem more real, more significant and less ephemeral than online content.

I purchased my first issue of Bike in 1995 from a Stop & Shop grocery store, and I was instantly enamored by the irreverent attitude, the stunning imagery, and the articles that weren't just about racing. It opened my eyes to a whole new world, and it's safe to say that it altered the path of my life. It's where I first saw photos of Gunnison, Colorado - the accompanying article described a riding scene and pace of life that further cemented my decision to leave the East Coast and begin my westward migration.

Bike was also one of the first publications to showcase the birth of the freeride movement on Vancouver's North Shore, and Sterling Lorence's unforgettable images of those early days were the inspiration for multiple roadtrips to the promised land, a place of fog, wet roots, ladder bridges, and rock rolls scattered throughout the dense forest.

The list of world-class photographers whose images were published in Bike is vast, as is the list of talented writers whose names were on the masthead over the years. It's sad to see such a storied publication cease to exist so suddenly – best of luck to all the employees who have been furloughed, and to all of the remaining print publications still making quality analog content in a digital world.

Posted In:
Industry News


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
59701 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
48849 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
45338 views
Video & Photo Epic: One Year Later - Brook Macdonald's Incredible Road to Recovery
45029 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
39941 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
38167 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
37400 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
35260 views

12 Comments

  • 3 0
 This sucks. While I'm not familiar with the other non-bike mags, Bike has been a staple of mine since discovering it 6 or 7 years ago. Aa UK rider, I bought an online subscription for the mag and waited for the yearly Bible Test eagerly. Some great writers and testers over the years and the content was always great. Sad times indeed that they can't even continue in an online only format.
  • 3 0
 Oh no! Not taking anything away from the quality of Pinkbike's journalism but Bike was of the highest quality. I hope the team can find a way to rise phoenix like from the ashes. Best wishes to all.
  • 2 0
 A shame to see more mags biting the dust. Bike was great and was the one for North Shore free riding content back in the 90’s (a sponsor of the Kranked series)
Pretty hard finding a newsagent that stocks MTB bike mags these days
  • 4 0
 that's bad news. ive always loved any mt biking print magazine. always loved the bible bike test issues. shame
  • 1 0
 I've been getting Bike magazine for many years, and that I won't get to look forward to it showing up in my mailbox anymore is shitty news. Great photos and awesome writing. Best mountain bike mag ever.
  • 1 0
 Bike was the only magazine I ever subscribed.
I guess some people will never know the pleasure of reading a paper magazine,I can't even begin to understand it.
Where can I read opinions from Mike Ferrentino? He is the best.
  • 1 0
 That’s sad news. It’s something I checked out a fair bit and it did do MTB coverage different to Dirt, pinkbike, vital. I hope the guys working there get other work in the industry
  • 1 0
 What a bummer! With the German Freeride Magazine, bike is my favorite print magazine. I spent way too much money on buying issues across the pond...
  • 1 0
 That really blows. I dont care about the format, but Bike's online content was top notch. I hope they will resurrect in some other online manner.
  • 1 0
 Personally not a fan of their writing (I've always saw it as a little pretentious) or editorial choices, but it's a shame nonetheless.

Hope the team finds new gigs soon
  • 1 0
 This sucks. Their bible and video reviews have been class leading for a while.
  • 1 0
 Sad day... Frown

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010528
Mobile Version of Website