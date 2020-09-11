Bike vs Bike: Connor Fearon's 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe vs 2020 Operator

Sep 11, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon had big plans this year, and was hoping to double up on EWS and World Cup duties to prove his 3rd place at EWS Derby was no fluke. Unfortunately, as with so many other things this year, COVID-19 got in the way and travel restrictions meant he was forced to stay at home for the race season in Europe. He's been able to keep himself busy in another way though - building up and racing a 2007 Kona Stab Deluxe.

He found the frame and wheels on eBay and built it up by delving deep into his parts bin and sourcing some bits from friends too. The hardest part to pull together was apparently the Boxxer, but Connor's friend Lindsay Klein managed to find a pair in his shed that had been sitting there for the last decade.

Connor unveiled the bike at the Inside Line Mountain Bike Club race at Eagle Mountain Bike Park and finished second to Troy Brosnan by only 6 seconds. Apparently the biggest difference between the two bikes comes down to size, with the medium Stab coming up way too small for him. He also noticed fatigue was an issue. He says, "I got way more tired riding the old bike, I think that comes down to fit and suspension. In comparison, you just stand in the middle of a modern-day DH bike and let it do most of the work!"

It's safe to say there have been a fair few changes in downhill bike tech in the past 13 years so to see just how far things had come we got both bikes side by side to compare more than a decade of progress.

About the rider

Connor Fearon

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Age 26
Height 177cm / 5'10"
Weight 72kg / 159 lb
Instagram @connorahoyhoy

FrameWhat a difference 13 years makes. While the link-driven single pivot still remains king for Kona's downhill bikes, the frame surrounding it is completely different. Kona now uses a carbon front triangle and the whole package looks a lot cleaner than the classic design. There has also been a decrease in travel from 8" (203mm) on the Stab to 195mm on the Operator. The final big change comes from the wheelsize where Connor currently runs 29" front and rear on his Operator, but 26" front and rear on his Stab, which is from an era when the bigger wheels were nothing more than punchlines.

Connor runs a medium frame on the Stab although he's actively looking for a larger one as it is a bit too small. If you know where he can find one, get in touch!


Kona Stab Deluxe

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Frame size Medium
Chainstay length 439mm

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Kona Operator

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Frame size Large
Chainstay length 440mm - longest setting

Connor Fearon bike vs bike


Fork

The Boxxer is a name that has been around in mountain biking since 1998 so it's no surprise to see it on the front of both bikes here. It's a 200mm model on the Stab but only 190mm on the Operator.

A Charger damper and Debonair spring replace the Motion Control and Solo Air Spring of the earlier fork. With the new tech comes more tuning options as well and high and low speed compression can now be set on the Boxxer and bottomless tokens can be added.


Kona Stab Deluxe

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Fork Pressure 140psi
Volume Tokens N/A
Compression Fully open
Rebound "Not sure, in the middle somewhere"


Connor Fearon bike vs bike
The Boxxer was the hardest part of the build for Connor to source. Thankfully his friend Lindsay Klein had this battle-scarred one hiding in the back of his shed.


Kona Operator

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Fork Pressure 147psi (190mm travel)
Volume Tokens 1
High-Speed Compression 3 clicks
Low-Speed Compression Depends on the track
Rebound 3 clicks

Connor Fearon bike vs bike


Shock

With the advent of metric sizing in 2016, Rockshox swapped over from Vivid shocks to Super Deluxe for downhill. The shock on the Stab is shorter eye to eye than stock, so it has slackened the head angle to a bit less than 64° and makes the cockpit feel even more cramped. Connor is looking to find a regular sized one if he can.


Kona Stab Deluxe

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Spring Weight 475 lbs/in but feels about 100lbs too light.
Compression "Pretty much fully closed because the spring is too soft"
Rebound "Couple full turns"

Connor Fearon bike vs bike


Kona Operator

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Spring Weight 450 lbs/in
Rebound 3 clicks
Compression 3 clicks


Connor Fearon bike vs bike


Wheels

26" plays 29" when it comes to the wheels for Connor's bikes. The Stab is still set up using inner tubes so Connor has to run them at higher pressures to avoid pinch flats, although it apparently hasn't been fully successful so far. Tubeless and Cushcore allow him to go down to 24psi front and 27psi rear with punctures much less common nowadays.

The wheels on the Stab are clad with a classic High Roller front and Minion DHF with the super sticky Slow Reezaay 40 compound from an era when tire hot patches were a bit less boring. Connor runs a Minion DHR II front and rear on the modern race bike.


Kona Stab Deluxe

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Wheel size 26" front and rear
Tyre width 2.5" front and rear
Tyre Pressure 25psi front, 30psi rear
Inserts No

Connor Fearon bike vs bike
This floating arm will be familiar to anyone who kept a close eye on the Madison Saracen bikes last year. So old it's new!


Kona Operator

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Wheel size 29" front and rear
Tyre width 2.4" front and rear
Tyre Pressure 24psi front, 27psi rear
Inserts Cushcore

Connor Fearon bike vs bike


Contact Points

Connor has allowed himself modern parts when it comes to his contact points. That means a Deity cockpit and saddle, HT flat pedals and ODI grips on both bikes.


Kona Stab Deluxe

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Bar width 750mm
Stem Length 50mm

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike


Kona Operator

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Bar width 760mm
Stem length 50mm

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike


Groupset

It's SRAM DH gearing on both bikes but the product line has definitely moved on a bit in the gap between these two bikes. The SRAM X0 Connor is running is a bit newer than the Stab frame but it's a 10 speed cassette with 12-26t on the cassette. The modern Operator has a similar range on its 10-24 cassette but it does it with just seven speeds thanks to the XG-795 mini block cassette on the X01 DH groupset.

Brakes are also SRAM and it's Code RSC brakes on the Operator but Avid X0 Trail brakes (from 2012) on the Stab.


Kona Stab Deluxe

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Chainring 36T
Cassette 10 speed, 12-26t
Brake rotor size 200mm front and rear

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Kona Operator

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Chainring 36T
Cassette 7 speed, 10-24t
Brake rotor size 220mm front, 200mm rear

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike

Connor Fearon bike vs bike
Note the grip sleeve, normally used by mechanics to keep grips clean. We're wondering if there's something new from ODI hiding under there.


Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks DH Bikes Kona Kona Operator Kona Stab Connor Fearon


25 Comments

  • 15 0
 Awww, I miss those Slow Reezay tires.
  • 1 0
 Yes, especially on pavement and also Whistler berms when blue-grooved...a bit grippier than Super Tacky 42a. Same with 99-04 era Intense “Stealth Rubber” / “Sticky Rubber” tires...so much grip!
  • 3 0
 Excellent vibration damping and grip on chattery terrain — helped fatigue some too, and had some similar damping benefits to CushCore in certain ways. That semi-viscoelastic Slow Reezay rubber, like Intense Stealth Rubber, was also exceptional on roots, rock faces, etc. Just watch videos of Kovarik on those tires. Still remember Kovarik qualifying 1.5 seconds or so ahead of Lopes and everyone else at the 2000 Big Bear dual slalom on those Stealth Rubber tires (and winning Dear Valley DH by 10 seconds) — numerous top pros I saw and talked to were in awe of his cornering on that slow-rebound 40a rubber =)
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: Some say Continental has the slowest rubber back-to-original-form nowadays.
  • 1 0
 @Notmeatall: Tried their Baron DH tire with Black Chili — didn’t like the unsupportive sidewall (just below the knobs, allowing the knobs to completely fold into the sidewall under hard cornering loads if under 33psi, which is way too high), and the compound didn’t grip like current Maxxis 42a — at least riding at 180 pounds and former Pro DH pace at Whistler. Vee makes a slow compound that I liked...probably the closest to Slow Reezay and Stealth Rubber that I’ve found. Also disliked the softest Schwalbe compound I tried (at least compared to Maxxis 42a Maxx Grip on PNW wet roots).
  • 1 0
 I saw these when he race and can confirm they are now as hard as foam tyres on a kids bike
  • 1 0
 @WRCDH: But how do they roll if you're over 6'1"???
  • 8 0
 A good reminder that Connor is faster than you no matter what bike he is on.
  • 5 2
 Well it’s not a 4 bar linkage on the Stinky.

It’s a Faux-Bar or single pivot suspension “design”
  • 2 0
 Kona now should give Connor a "proper" stab frame, with geo like Barel's from Livigno world championships. Surely more race oriented.
  • 4 0
 More of this please PB Smile
  • 3 0
 "you just stand in the middle of a modern-day DH bike and let it do most of the work". Guess we don't need an Ibis...
  • 1 1
 I don’t know if the Kona operator frames have been improved but I managed to crack an aluminum 2012 kona operator frame(so did a buddy of mine) and then about 2 season later managed to crack a the carbon 2014 operator warranty frame. Watch out for cracks under the head tube and honestly I’d stay away from the bike!
  • 2 0
 I have cracked bikes from 5 or so brands I have ridden over the last 9 years. Stay away from every bike....
  • 2 0
 you just stand in the middle of a modern-day DH bike and let it do most of the work!"
I don’t think so Connor. We can see that it’s not a Ibis.
  • 3 0
 When you put the pics side by side, you can see the heritage for sure.
  • 1 0
 I love old bikes being upsized and re-used. It's like muscle car resto-modding. They can still hang!

I still browse for xl/xxl classics!
  • 2 0
 hey sram bring back that silver/platinum XO shifter
  • 1 0
 Stunning bike! Always rooting for Connor at the WC's. Such an amazing rider and a real inspiration!
  • 1 0
 „Preety much fully open” sounds like much more like it, than „three and a half clicks, 174psi, nine tokens” to me
  • 2 1
 God those Avid brakes SUCKED
  • 1 0
 What a sweet bike! The old one that is Smile
  • 1 0
 Needs narrower bars on the 2012 Much narrower
  • 6 6
 Not sure which one is uglier.
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike shed!!

Post a Comment



