PINKBIKE TECH

Brook Macdonald vs Laurie Greenland: 2 Mondraker Summums Head to Head

Jun 16, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Laurie Greenland's (left) and Brook MacDonald's (right) Mondraker Summums. Photos: Trevor Lyden.

After two brutal race weeks in Fort William and Leogang, most teams took the opportunity to rest up and skip Crankworx. Not MS Mondraker, though. They've brought their full pit setup and a stacked roster of riders all ready to race. We grabbed the bike of their smallest team member, Laurie Greenland, and their largest, Brook MacDonald, to compare their rides and see what differences we could find.

About the riders

Brook MacDonald

Just don t piss off the Bulldog alright It won t go well.

Age 27
Height 1m 75cm
Weight 83kg
Instagram @brookmacdonald6

Laurie Greenland

In the money and already on the beers this is the face of a happy chap. Greenland scores his best ever result at a WC.

Age 22
Height 1m 68cm
Weight 73kg
Instagram @lauriegreenland_


Frame

Both riders are on Mondraker Summums with Brook one frame size up from Laurie. The frames for both riders have been lined with plastic tubes and filled with foam to keep them silent up on track. Brook's mechanic Ben doesn't recommend emulating this is trick, though. He tried it on his own bike first and made a bit of a mess of it before he got the hang of the technique for the team bikes.


Brook MacDonald


Frame size Large
Headset Cup Brook has a headset cup custom made by Ben, his mechanic, that adds 6mm to his front end. Ben wanted a headset cup that didn't add any rise and kept the head angle consistent , so he machined this one.
Chainstay length 450mm - middle setting

A custom made +6mm cup for Brook.

Laurie Greenland


Frame size Medium
Headset Cup Laurie also has a headset cup fitted and his adds 7mm. His isn't custom (like Brook's) but his mechanic has cut it down a bit so it doesn't add stack height, allowing Laurie to keep a low position on the bike.
Chainstay length 450mm - middle setting

Laurie's +7mm cup has been cut down to keep his front end low.


Fork

Both riders are on Fox 40s and Mondraker are one of the only teams that have raced all three World Cups this year on the smaller wheel size, although we've been told that may change for Leogang. Their damping tunes up front are almost identical, except Brook has a bit more pressure in his fork.


Brook MacDonald

Brook's blank number plate, complete with noise cancelling Velcro

Fork Pressure 88psi
Volume Tokens 5
High-Speed Compression 15
Low-Speed Compression 11


Laurie Greenland

Laurie's cables also got a Velcro wrap to reduce noise.

Fork Pressure 73psi
Volume Tokens 5
High-Speed Compression 15
Low-Speed Compression 11


Shock

Both riders run a Fox DHX2 and they set these up similarly too, with Brook on a heavier spring and one click more low speed compression.


Brook MacDonald


Spring Weight 550 lbs/in
High-Speed Compression 10
Low-Speed Compression 9


Laurie Greenland


Spring Weight 475 lbs/in
High-Speed Compression 10
Low-Speed Compression 8


Wheels

The Mondraker team are riding Mavic Deemax wheels with the new Michelin DH 34 tyres. The team used to run CushCore inserts with their previous tyre sponsor, but don't have any system in their current tyres, simply because they think they no longer need them with the new Michelins.


Brook MacDonald


Wheel size 27.5" front and rear
Tyre Pressure 21psi front, 23psi rear
Inserts No


Laurie Greenland


Wheel size 27.5" front and rear
Tyre Pressure 21psi front, 23psi rear
Inserts No


Contact Points

Things start to get really different when you look at the controls of the bikes. Laurie is running old reliable Saint brakes, but Brook is on the new XTR brakes. He's testing them this weekend and, apparently, prefers the lever blade's shape and the brake's initial bite. If Brook likes them enough, then Laurie will probably run them at the next World Cup too. Both riders also have different width bars and run different pedals and saddles. They both have the same Renthal stem though, each trying to get as low as possible on the bike.


Brook MacDonald


Bar width 775mm
Bar rise 30mm
Brakes Shimano XTR - 203mm rotors
Stem Length 50mm
Stem Rise 0mm
Grips Lock on
Pedals Shimano Saint






Laurie Greenland


Bar width 760mm
Bar rise 30mm
Brakes Shimano Saint - 203mm rotors
Stem Length 50mm
Stem Rise 0mm
Grips Glued
Pedals Crankbrothers Mallet






Drivetrain

Both riders have identical drivetrains with a 36 tooth chainring up front and a 10 speed XTR cassette with the biggest three cogs removed.


Brook MacDonald


Chainring 36T
Cassette 11-13-15-17-19-21-23T



Laurie Greenland


Chainring 36T
Cassette 11-13-15-17-19-21-23T



Disclosure

While we were comparing Brook's and Laurie's race bikes in the pits, the two Mondraker racers were out testing on Summums outfitted with 29-inch wheels and Fox 49 forks. As this article was in the proofing stages, Brook won the day using the 29-inch front end. Considering the similarities of the pair's setups, it would be a good bet that we'll see Laurie on a Mondraker mullet next race. Greenland's smaller stature, however, may affect that decision.

Ben, brook's wrenchman
Mark Sterland looks after Laurie's ride.


Must Read This Week
Review: 2019 Santa Cruz Megatower - Stiff & Solid, But Not That Sensitive
68191 views
Final Results and Replay: Slopestyle - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019
64810 views
Behind the Numbers: Specialized Stumpjumper EVO 29 Suspension Analysis
50951 views
Caminade Shows Off Prototype Titanium Enduro Bike
47697 views
Behind the Numbers: Marin Mount Vision Suspension Analysis
46797 views
Check Out: Fenders, Flat Pedal Shoes, a Protective Pack & More - June 2019
41302 views
6 Key Facts From the EWS Health Study
39861 views
5 Things We Learned at the Leogang DH World Cup 2019
34403 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.036441
Mobile Version of Website