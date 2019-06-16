Brook Macdonald vs Laurie Greenland: 2 Mondraker Summums Head to Head

Laurie Greenland's (left) and Brook MacDonald's (right) Mondraker Summums. Photos: Trevor Lyden.

About the riders



Brook MacDonald





Age 27

Height 1m 75cm

Weight 83kg

Instagram @brookmacdonald6

Laurie Greenland





Age 22

Height 1m 68cm

Weight 73kg

Instagram @lauriegreenland_

Frame



Brook MacDonald





Frame size Large

Headset Cup Brook has a headset cup custom made by Ben, his mechanic, that adds 6mm to his front end. Ben wanted a headset cup that didn't add any rise and kept the head angle consistent , so he machined this one.

Chainstay length 450mm - middle setting



A custom made +6mm cup for Brook.

Laurie Greenland





Frame size Medium

Headset Cup Laurie also has a headset cup fitted and his adds 7mm. His isn't custom (like Brook's) but his mechanic has cut it down a bit so it doesn't add stack height, allowing Laurie to keep a low position on the bike.

Chainstay length 450mm - middle setting



Laurie's +7mm cup has been cut down to keep his front end low.



Fork



Brook MacDonald



Brook's blank number plate, complete with noise cancelling Velcro

Fork Pressure 88psi

Volume Tokens 5

High-Speed Compression 15

Low-Speed Compression 11





Laurie Greenland



Laurie's cables also got a Velcro wrap to reduce noise.

Fork Pressure 73psi

Volume Tokens 5

High-Speed Compression 15

Low-Speed Compression 11





Shock



Brook MacDonald





Spring Weight 550 lbs/in

High-Speed Compression 10

Low-Speed Compression 9





Laurie Greenland





Spring Weight 475 lbs/in

High-Speed Compression 10

Low-Speed Compression 8





Wheels



Brook MacDonald





Wheel size 27.5" front and rear

Tyre Pressure 21psi front, 23psi rear

Inserts No





Laurie Greenland





Wheel size 27.5" front and rear

Tyre Pressure 21psi front, 23psi rear

Inserts No





Contact Points



Brook MacDonald





Bar width 775mm

Bar rise 30mm

Brakes Shimano XTR - 203mm rotors

Stem Length 50mm

Stem Rise 0mm

Grips Lock on

Pedals Shimano Saint













Laurie Greenland





Bar width 760mm

Bar rise 30mm

Brakes Shimano Saint - 203mm rotors

Stem Length 50mm

Stem Rise 0mm

Grips Glued

Pedals Crankbrothers Mallet













Drivetrain



Brook MacDonald





Chainring 36T

Cassette 11-13-15-17-19-21-23T







Laurie Greenland





Chainring 36T

Cassette 11-13-15-17-19-21-23T







Disclosure

Ben, brook's wrenchman Mark Sterland looks after Laurie's ride.

After two brutal race weeks in Fort William and Leogang, most teams took the opportunity to rest up and skip Crankworx. Not MS Mondraker, though. They've brought their full pit setup and a stacked roster of riders all ready to race. We grabbed the bike of their smallest team member, Laurie Greenland, and their largest, Brook MacDonald, to compare their rides and see what differences we could find.Both riders are on Mondraker Summums with Brook one frame size up from Laurie. The frames for both riders have been lined with plastic tubes and filled with foam to keep them silent up on track. Brook's mechanic Ben doesn't recommend emulating this is trick, though. He tried it on his own bike first and made a bit of a mess of it before he got the hang of the technique for the team bikes.Both riders are on Fox 40s and Mondraker are one of the only teams that have raced all three World Cups this year on the smaller wheel size, although we've been told that may change for Leogang. Their damping tunes up front are almost identical, except Brook has a bit more pressure in his fork.Both riders run a Fox DHX2 and they set these up similarly too, with Brook on a heavier spring and one click more low speed compression.The Mondraker team are riding Mavic Deemax wheels with the new Michelin DH 34 tyres. The team used to run CushCore inserts with their previous tyre sponsor, but don't have any system in their current tyres, simply because they think they no longer need them with the new Michelins.Things start to get really different when you look at the controls of the bikes. Laurie is running old reliable Saint brakes, but Brook is on the new XTR brakes. He's testing them this weekend and, apparently, prefers the lever blade's shape and the brake's initial bite. If Brook likes them enough, then Laurie will probably run them at the next World Cup too. Both riders also have different width bars and run different pedals and saddles. They both have the same Renthal stem though, each trying to get as low as possible on the bike.Both riders have identical drivetrains with a 36 tooth chainring up front and a 10 speed XTR cassette with the biggest three cogs removed.While we were comparing Brook's and Laurie's race bikes in the pits, the two Mondraker racers were out testing on Summums outfitted with 29-inch wheels and Fox 49 forks. As this article was in the proofing stages, Brook won the day using the 29-inch front end. Considering the similarities of the pair's setups, it would be a good bet that we'll see Laurie on a Mondraker mullet next race. Greenland's smaller stature, however, may affect that decision.