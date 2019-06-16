Brook Macdonald vs Laurie Greenland: 2 Mondraker Summums Head to Head

After two brutal race weeks in Fort William and Leogang, most teams took the opportunity to rest up and skip Crankworx. Not MS Mondraker, though. They've brought their full pit setup and a stacked roster of riders all ready to race. We grabbed the bike of their smallest team member, Laurie Greenland, and their largest, Brook MacDonald, to compare their rides and see what differences we could find. About the ridersFrame
Both riders are on Mondraker Summums with Brook one frame size up from Laurie. The frames for both riders have been lined with plastic tubes and filled with foam to keep them silent up on track. Brook's mechanic Ben doesn't recommend emulating this is trick, though. He tried it on his own bike first and made a bit of a mess of it before he got the hang of the technique for the team bikes.Fork
Both riders are on Fox 40s and Mondraker are one of the only teams that have raced all three World Cups this year on the smaller wheel size, although we've been told that may change for Leogang. Their damping tunes up front are almost identical, except Brook has a bit more pressure in his fork. Shock
Both riders run a Fox DHX2 and they set these up similarly too, with Brook on a heavier spring and one click more low speed compression.Wheels
The Mondraker team are riding Mavic Deemax wheels with the new Michelin DH 34 tyres. The team used to run CushCore inserts with their previous tyre sponsor, but don't have any system in their current tyres, simply because they think they no longer need them with the new Michelins.Contact Points
Things start to get really different when you look at the controls of the bikes. Laurie is running old reliable Saint brakes, but Brook is on the new XTR brakes. He's testing them this weekend and, apparently, prefers the lever blade's shape and the brake's initial bite. If Brook likes them enough, then Laurie will probably run them at the next World Cup too. Both riders also have different width bars and run different pedals and saddles. They both have the same Renthal stem though, each trying to get as low as possible on the bike.Drivetrain
Both riders have identical drivetrains with a 36 tooth chainring up front and a 10 speed XTR cassette with the biggest three cogs removed.Disclosure
While we were comparing Brook's and Laurie's race bikes in the pits, the two Mondraker racers were out testing on Summums outfitted with 29-inch wheels and Fox 49 forks. As this article was in the proofing stages, Brook won the day using the 29-inch front end. Considering the similarities of the pair's setups, it would be a good bet that we'll see Laurie on a Mondraker mullet next race. Greenland's smaller stature, however, may affect that decision.
