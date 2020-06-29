Bike vs Bike - Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney's Scott Sparks

The XC World Championships were due to take place in Albstadt this past weekend and right at the sharp end of the favourites list were likely to be Scott's spearhead of Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter. Nino is reigning champion for the men, after picking up his 8th Elite Rainbow Jersey in Mont Sainte Anne while Kate would be looking to add to her collection having won her first in Lenzerheide in 2018.
Neither have taken to the race track yet this year but will no doubt be hard in training for the truncated season that's scheduled to kick off in September. Scott have fired over these pictures of their race bikes so we can know what to expect when racing does resume. Here, Nino's was set up for the Cape Epic, which requires a slightly different bike than World Cups, but we've included his World Cup numbers wherever there's a difference.The RidersFrameSuspension
Wheels
2 different forks for the 2 racers. Kate goes with the Sid SL at 100mm of travel with 32mm stanchions while Nino goes with the more burly Sid Ultimate with 35mm stanchions pared down to 110mm travel.
CockpitDrivetrain
Nino and Kate run different treads, with Kate on the prototype, low profile Aspen ST we saw at some World Cups last year and Nino the regular version. Nino runs the same tread at World Cups or the Cape Epic.
