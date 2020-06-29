Bike vs Bike - Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney's Scott Sparks

The Riders

Kate Courtney



Height: 162 cm

Weight: 54 kg

Age: 24

Instagram: @kateplusfate

Height: 173 cm

Weight: 68 kg

Age: 34

Instagram: @nschurter

Frame

Kate Courtney



Frame: Scott Spark RC 900 Carbon

Size: Small







Kate's love for sharks is hinted at in her custom 'oyster pink' paint job.



Nino Schurter



Frame: Scott Spark RC 900 Carbon

Size: Medium







So, he's pretty good then...





Suspension

Kate Courtney



Fork: Rockshox Sid SL Ultimate RL3

Damper: Blackbox Race Day

Travel: 100mm

Pressure: 68 psi

Tokens: 2 tokens



Shock: RockShox Nude RLC3

Pressure: 99 psi

Tokens: 1.5 tokens







Nino Schurter



Fork: Rockshox Sid Ultimate RL3

Damper: Blackbox Race Day

Travel: 110mm

Pressure: 67psi

Tokens: 1 token



Shock: RockShox Nude RLC3

Pressure: 132psi

Tokens: 1.5 token









2 different forks for the 2 racers. Kate goes with the Sid SL at 100mm of travel with 32mm stanchions while Nino goes with the more burly Sid Ultimate with 35mm stanchions pared down to 110mm travel.

Wheels

Kate Courtney



Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1200 Spline Carbon 30mm

Size: 29"



Front Tire: Maxxis Aspen ST

Width: 2.4"

Pressure: 16psi front



Rear Tire: Maxxis Aspen ST

Width: 2.4"

Pressure: 17psi rear







Nino Schurter



Wheels: DT Swiss XRC 1200 Spline 30mm

Size: 29"



Front Tire: Maxxis Aspen

Width: 2.4"

Pressure: 1.15- 1.20bar (16.6 - 17.4psi)



Rear Tire: Maxxis Aspen

Width: 2.4"

Pressure: 1.25- 1.30bar (18.1 - 18.9psi)









Nino and Kate run different treads, with Kate on the prototype, low profile Aspen ST we saw at some World Cups last year and Nino the regular version. Nino runs the same tread at World Cups or the Cape Epic.

Cockpit

Kate Courtney



Handlebar: Syncros Fraser IC SL

Width: 680mm

'Rise': -8°

'Stem' Length: 90mm



Grips: Syncros Lockgrip









Nino Schurter



Handlebar: Syncros Fraser IC SL Nino Special Edition

Width: 680mm

'Rise': -30°

'Stem' Length: 95mm



Grips: Syncros Silicon











Drivetrain

Kate Courtney



Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 10-50



Chainring SRAM Eagle Dub Power Meter

Size: 32T

Crank Length: 170mm



Pedals: HT Components M1T







Nino Schurter



Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 10-50



Chainring SRAM Eagle Dub Power Meter

Size: 36T (Cape Epic), 38T (World Cups)

Crank Length: 175mm



Pedals: HT Components M1T









The XC World Championships were due to take place in Albstadt this past weekend and right at the sharp end of the favourites list were likely to be Scott's spearhead of Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter. Nino is reigning champion for the men, after picking up his 8th Elite Rainbow Jersey in Mont Sainte Anne while Kate would be looking to add to her collection having won her first in Lenzerheide in 2018.Neither have taken to the race track yet this year but will no doubt be hard in training for the truncated season that's scheduled to kick off in September. Scott have fired over these pictures of their race bikes so we can know what to expect when racing does resume. Here, Nino's was set up for the Cape Epic, which requires a slightly different bike than World Cups, but we've included his World Cup numbers wherever there's a difference.