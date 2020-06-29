Bike vs Bike - Nino Schurter and Kate Courtney's Scott Sparks

Jun 29, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

The XC World Championships were due to take place in Albstadt this past weekend and right at the sharp end of the favourites list were likely to be Scott's spearhead of Kate Courtney and Nino Schurter. Nino is reigning champion for the men, after picking up his 8th Elite Rainbow Jersey in Mont Sainte Anne while Kate would be looking to add to her collection having won her first in Lenzerheide in 2018.

Neither have taken to the race track yet this year but will no doubt be hard in training for the truncated season that's scheduled to kick off in September. Scott have fired over these pictures of their race bikes so we can know what to expect when racing does resume. Here, Nino's was set up for the Cape Epic, which requires a slightly different bike than World Cups, but we've included his World Cup numbers wherever there's a difference.

The Riders

Kate Courtney

Height: 162 cm
Weight: 54 kg
Age: 24
Instagram: @kateplusfate
Nino Schurter
Job done for Nino Schurter.

Height: 173 cm
Weight: 68 kg
Age: 34
Instagram: @nschurter

Frame

Kate Courtney

Frame: Scott Spark RC 900 Carbon
Size: Small



Kate's love for sharks is hinted at in her custom 'oyster pink' paint job.


Nino Schurter

Frame: Scott Spark RC 900 Carbon
Size: Medium



So, he's pretty good then...



Suspension

Kate Courtney

Fork: Rockshox Sid SL Ultimate RL3
Damper: Blackbox Race Day
Travel: 100mm
Pressure: 68 psi
Tokens: 2 tokens

Shock: RockShox Nude RLC3
Pressure: 99 psi
Tokens: 1.5 tokens



Nino Schurter

Fork: Rockshox Sid Ultimate RL3
Damper: Blackbox Race Day
Travel: 110mm
Pressure: 67psi
Tokens: 1 token

Shock: RockShox Nude RLC3
Pressure: 132psi
Tokens: 1.5 token



2 different forks for the 2 racers. Kate goes with the Sid SL at 100mm of travel with 32mm stanchions while Nino goes with the more burly Sid Ultimate with 35mm stanchions pared down to 110mm travel.

Wheels

Kate Courtney

Wheels: DT Swiss XMC 1200 Spline Carbon 30mm
Size: 29"

Front Tire:Maxxis Aspen ST
Width: 2.4"
Pressure: 16psi front

Rear Tire: Maxxis Aspen ST
Width: 2.4"
Pressure: 17psi rear



Nino Schurter

Wheels: DT Swiss XRC 1200 Spline 30mm
Size: 29"

Front Tire: Maxxis Aspen
Width: 2.4"
Pressure: 1.15- 1.20bar (16.6 - 17.4psi)

Rear Tire: Maxxis Aspen
Width: 2.4"
Pressure: 1.25- 1.30bar (18.1 - 18.9psi)



Nino and Kate run different treads, with Kate on the prototype, low profile Aspen ST we saw at some World Cups last year and Nino the regular version. Nino runs the same tread at World Cups or the Cape Epic.

Cockpit

Kate Courtney

Handlebar: Syncros Fraser IC SL
Width: 680mm
'Rise': -8°
'Stem' Length: 90mm

Grips: Syncros Lockgrip




Nino Schurter

Handlebar: Syncros Fraser IC SL Nino Special Edition
Width: 680mm
'Rise': -30°
'Stem' Length: 95mm

Grips: Syncros Silicon





Drivetrain

Kate Courtney

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 10-50

ChainringSRAM Eagle Dub Power Meter
Size: 32T
Crank Length: 170mm

Pedals: HT Components M1T



Nino Schurter

Drivetrain: SRAM XX1 Eagle AXS 10-50

ChainringSRAM Eagle Dub Power Meter
Size: 36T (Cape Epic), 38T (World Cups)
Crank Length: 175mm

Pedals: HT Components M1T





9 Comments

  • 1 0
 16-19 psi on EXO casings......WOW. I understand this is XC racing, but damn squirm. Possibly they are using inserts I am not aware of. I know Nino can shred and rail turns when called for. I am sure Kate is the same
  • 2 1
 having ridden DH and Freeride for so long its strange to look at a XC bike upclose...I feel like the handlebars are sitting on the front wheel.
  • 2 1
 They're not running the new 10-52? Man, they're missing out!
  • 1 0
 The button on the grips is for suspension lockout?
  • 3 0
 It's for the AXS dropper post. There's another lever on the same side of the bars for the suspension.
  • 1 0
 No it is for the dropper. The spark runs twin lock for suspension taking up the normal area for the dropper lever.
  • 2 1
 It’s the on/off for the hidden motor
  • 1 0
 i'm curious about how much these bikes weigh.
  • 1 1
 Take note of the tire pressures! So many ride with way too much pressure.......give less a try, v liberating

