BikeYoke Announces New Barkeeper Stem

Mar 15, 2022
by BikeYoke  
PRESS RELEASE: BikeYoke


Barkeeper Stem

We would have loved to describe it as "sustainable“ or "e-bike ready“ or whatever is currently trending in marketing speech. So, no, it’s not particularly sustainable - as is nothing in our oh so glamorous world of high-end mountain biking. We’re talking about luxury goods here. Not a single person on this planet needs a mountain bike (not even a cheap one) in the first place. At BikeYoke we find it strange that companies feel the need to market paper packaging instead of plastic as sustainable. It should be natural for any company to design proper, enduring products, using as little packaging and waste as possible. That’s nothing that should be worth advertising and nothing, that we should have just discovered recently.

So, our Barkeeper is a stem – well, okay, it‘s a very nice looking stem, we think. It’s a stem for 35mm handlebars.It’s a stem that comes in 3 lengths: 35, 45, 55mm. It’s a stem that’s very light: 80g @ 35mm length with Ti-Bolts.

It’s a fairly strong stem. In cooperation with industry leading German test laboratory EFBE, using their EFBE Gravity/DH Bike-standard (GR TRI-TEST) as benchmark, the stems were tested and approved. Each TRI-TEST test program is based on three modules: Fatigue tests, maximum load tests and overload test in various load cases. All stem lengths were successfully tested to exceed the requirements of the strongest possible category for mountain bike components (category 5) of DIN EN17406:2021 and ASTM F2043-13.


Tested with an 800mm width handlebar, the 45mm version was even tested for 500,000 cycles,before machines were stopped. In this test-setup, only 250,000 cycles were required to qualify for category 5. It is a stem with an almost ridiculous attention to manufacturing quality and detail. For strength reasons, the stem body is firstly forged in a highly complex 3D-forging process.The critical surfaces are then precisely CNC-machined, then shot peened for additional surface strengthening. The logos and markings are then laser engraved into the raw aluminum and last but not least, the stem is anodized, giving its black-in-black exquisite looks. The attention to detail in manufacturing– even on the inside – is marvelous.

Nevertheless – it remains a simple stem, it‘s main purpose being holding a handlebar in place, and BikeYoke knows that the benefits of a one piece design (strength/weight ratio, unique looks) does come with a limitation in handlebar choice. Some handlebars may not fit but it is expected that most handlebars up to 30mm rise should work. Race Face SixC in 35mm rise is an easy fit. OneUp’s popular Riser bar (20mm rise) was a rather easy fit as well.

On the other hand,there may be handlebar, also with lower rise, which do not fit.It greatly depends on the shape of the bend, not mainly on the rise. That’s also why the stem comes with a simple but effective installation aid, a wedge, which allows to widen the clamp opening to 9mm, for even more installation clearance.

Oh, did we mention it comes in a really simple cardboard/paper packaging? How green of us.

Prices: $89 / 89€ / Ti-bolts kit (additional to the included steel bolts): +$25/25€


Topper

Not much to say about a simple top cap, I guess. Even with it is one-piece aluminum design (no steel bolt) and super-light weight (maybe a tad over 5g), it’s mainly there to help adjust your headset play and then just look really good. It’s finely machined all the way from top to bottom, then laser engraved and then black anodized for a very nice touch. It will fit any standard (M6-threaded) star nut in your fork steerer. Price: $14/14€.


Aimy

Aimy is a small but neat little gadget, that is particularly interesting for everyone who likes to wrench on his bike. Taking off the stem and handlebar unit usually makes you wish you had more than just two hands to do whatever you need to do and at the same time keep the fork from slipping down, all the way through your headtube. Rather than just slide onto the steerer tube, like an ordinary headset spacer, Aimy is clamped onto the steerer tube, not allowing the steerer tube to fall through your headset, once you take off your stem.

Handy, right? Other than that, Aimy serves as a regular headset spacer, measuring 8mm tall and weighing in at 8g. Additionally, you can use Aimy as a reference to easily re-adjust your handlebar for perfectly straight alignment in case your twisted your stem for whatever unfortunate reason. Aimy is clamped, and won’t budge, even if your stem does and as long as you had previously aligned Aimy’s clamping slot with the one of your stem, you have a simple but effective indicator for the straight handlebar position. Aimy is machined from aluminum, featuring a stainless steel clamping bolt and will fit any standard 1 1/8“ standard steerer tube. Price: $16/16€.



More information: bikeyoke.de

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Stems Bikeyoke Bikeyoke Barkeeper


44 Comments

  • 25 5
 Call me crazy, but a stem is a component where I don't mind a few extra grams, just for peace of mind.
  • 9 0
 I'm just wondering how much bended your... handlebar can be in order to go though a straight hole?
  • 2 1
 I’ve gotten 45mm rise bars into many stems without taking the front plate off. This shouldn’t be any different I wouldn’t think.
  • 1 0
 Curious what the limit is when using a 31.8mm bar and spacer is as well, could be worse in some cases.
  • 2 0
 with a 35mm dia , this isn't as much as an issue
  • 7 0
 Problem solvers has had a locking headset spacer for years
  • 4 0
 As far as adjusting your handlebar for perfectly straight alignment, just throw a straight piece of scrap wood across the fork stations and line it up with your bar.
  • 5 0
 I don't think I even know what my stem looks like...
  • 1 0
 I like how the writer of this article prepared his/her words as if he/she anticipated the pinkbike comments/remarks to be had on another stem.

If you change a stem, they are usually all different heights which means you usually need to adjust stem spacers. So you would probably need to be taking that Aimy thing off anyway.

Using it for an alignment gauge... I guess so....

Maybe I was dreaming but wasn't there an article at some point about fork steerer tubes with centered notches that could be aligned with special notches on spacers and stems if they were all developed to the same standard? Essentially making it impossible to set up your handlebars crooked. That would be an idea worth pursuing if all manufacturers adopted a standard.... Or maybe that's not a good idea because knowing the bike industry, the notch size would change every two years and you'd be forced to buy new everything to make a build work.
  • 2 0
 Very cool design, but wish they had a list of what handlebars it's compatible with on their website... really like my 35mm OneUp bars
  • 3 0
 The OneUp bars are also a big topic in the comment section over at MTB-news.de
I‘m sure someone will try it soon and the list will be updated accordingly.
  • 1 1
 This. Would order if I knew this answer. Probably 2 of them.
  • 1 0
 I got 35mm rise OneUp bars into my Intend stem just fine. It’s get the same basic design as this. The flat in the OneUp bar’s design actually works to your benefit in this regard.
  • 1 0
 OneUp bar described as an "easy fit" in the copy above.

There's also this short list of verified-fit bars at bike-yoke.de:
OneUp Components Carbon Riser, 800mm x 25mm Rise
Hope Carbon Handlebar, 800mm x 20mm Rise
Race Face SixC 35 handlebar 820mm x 20mm Rise (maximum allowed length is 800mm)
Race Face SixC 35 handlebar 820mm x 35mm Rise (maximum allowed length is 800mm)
  • 3 0
 Well my day is now 0.0034% brighter now!
  • 1 0
 I wish stems have a reliable shim system in the steer tube or handlebar clamp where you can adjust the reach by around 5 mm. And can fit a bottle cage.
  • 3 0
 Stem looks nice but unfortunate fail for no 31.8 clamp.
  • 1 0
 I think BikeYoke is doing a fantastic job with their droppers and most other products, but that top cap has been available from AbsoluteBlack for years ...
  • 1 0
 absoluteblack.cc/top-cap.html
  • 2 3
 Decent price, low weight, and since we're back to low (or no) rise bars the one piece construction wouldn't be a deal breaker.

I'd like to see some long-term thrashing before I put one on the front of my bike though......
  • 4 0
 I agree, however 500k cycles on the test is stupidly overkill. I wouldn’t worry about it’s strength too much.
  • 3 0
 There have been a few stems now with this design (Newmen, Intend…). Wouldn’t worry at all about durability.
  • 1 1
 @Keegansamonster: had a Syntace that had passed many serious German lab tests. Even with friction paste it would twist on my steerer tube on high consequence moves where I had to muscle the front end.

Here I'd also want some real-world validation.
  • 2 0
 @Keegansamonster: Overkill is underrated! My team usually requests testing-to-failure rather than just testing-to-compliance when we order a lab fatigue test. It's great to be able to correlate the virtual analysis model you've made and to understand how much margin is left in the design for the inevitable future occasion when sales/marketings comes and says, "we know the product is rated for [original spec X] but a customer wants to do [abusive loading Y], is that ok?"
  • 2 0
 @wyorider: That doesn’t sound like an issue related to the weight of the stem… At a certain level, every change has a risk of something going wrong at the wrong moment. You can’t just pick a random variable and act like that’s the thing that makes change risky.
  • 3 1
 Dang, looks good but 40mm stack
  • 1 0
 Really depends on the bike's stack. Some manufacturers have realized that if you make a frame with a short heat tube and long reach, you can adjust to your perfect preference with spacers (that also shorten reach), handlebar rise (if you want to keep the long reach) and stem length (for fine tuning weight balance).

Knolly is a good example. Large sized frames have 491/492 reach but just a 103/106 head tube length.
  • 1 0
 Looks like the two-bolt Newmen stem, but then this one is available in shorter lengths.
  • 2 0
 With the name I was expecting an integrated bottle opener...
  • 1 0
 Great design all around from my untrained eyes. Lots of contact area on both the steerer and bar clamps.
  • 2 0
 Need to fit smaller diameter handlebar. Otherwise very nice
  • 3 1
 Noice
  • 3 2
 I like the Aimy. I've never seen anything like that before.
  • 1 0
 Problem Solvers locking headset spacer. Been available for years, and cheaper too.
  • 1 0
 has anyone ever actually broken a 35-50mm alloy stem before?
  • 1 0
 The stem itself no, but I've seen broken stem faceplates. They may have been the result of ham-fisted home mechanics though.
  • 1 0
 That name is a huge winner
  • 1 0
 Ahahahahhaahhahahahahahahahahhahaha.
I’ll pay $40 for it.
  • 1 0
 I'll take 5 aimy's
  • 1 1
 We Are One ish?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



