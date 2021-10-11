BikeYoke Introduces Revive Max 2.0 213 Dropper Post & New XC Options

German component manufacturer, BikeYoke, started out by making aftermarket suspension links, but quickly became a go-to brand for reliable dropper posts. Their lineup has expanded with two longer Devine SL dropper posts, a longer and updated version of the Revive Max, as well as a 2X Remote - no, this doesn't mean that front derailleurs are coming back.
The Revive Max 2.0 213 is one of the longest dropper posts on the market, and as you guessed it, has 213 mm of drop. The Max version fits frames with a 34.9 mm seat tube and the 2.0 refers to the features updated with the second generation Revive, reviewed
by Dan Roberts back in August of this year.
For the new-age XC racer, the lightweight Devine SL sees 100 and 125 mm drop lengths added to the line up. In order to accommodate riders and frames of all sizes, the bottom end of the outer tube can be cut down; 95 mm for the 100 mm drop and 70 for 125 model to optimize the lowest possible saddle height.
All of BikeYoke's droppers have a clever bleed screw built into the post that allows for a quick reset without the need to remove the post from the frame. This is possible by turning that screw with an allen key, or the lever included in the package, and depressing the post. This eliminates the dreaded dead spot you may feel when lifting or sitting on the system without the lever depressed.
Revive 2.0 Max 213
We've seen frame manufacturers such as Specialized, Trek, Norco, Commencal, Pole, and more, jump onboard the 34.9mm seat tube trend. A bigger outer tube means more real estate for the diameter stanchion to increase from 25 to 28 mm, making the Revive 2.0 Max the strongest post from Bike Yoke.
The second version of the Revive is updated with a 3D forged and CNC finished actuation level and one-piece telescopic tube unit, new saddle bolts with integrated tapered washers, and a redesigned symmetrical and extended upper saddle clamp. Not stopping the updates there, hard anodized sliding pin grooves were added in the upper telescope tube unit for increased corrosion resistance and less wear and tear, plus a forged aluminum foot/control assembly round out the revisions. The total system weight ticks in at 690 g and retails for $440 USD.
Devine SL 100 and 125
On board the bronze medal bike at the Tokyo Olympics, the proven Divine SL overcomes short seat tubes of modern XC bikes and stretches to reach over 400mm in total length. For the weight weenies out there, the 30.9 diameter Devine SL comes in at 415g for the 100mm drop and 430g for the 125mm. That weight increases marginally by 20-grams per length for the 31.6-millimeter diameter post, but all sizes check out at $350 USD.
2X Remote
The $60 2X Remote is Bike Yoke's answer to the clutter handlebars of E-bikes or those riders using lever actuated lockouts. By configuring the more rudimentary looking lever to function over top of the handlebar, it frees up space on the lefthand side of the controls, such as Scott's Twin Lock system. The 23-gram lever is completely redesigned, now utilizing a hinged clamp for easy installation and features an articulating barrel nut for ergonomic adjustments and less cable friction.
