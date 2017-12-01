PINKBIKE REVIEWS

Bike Yoke Shifty: SRAM Derailleur Upgrade - Review

Dec 1, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
BikeYoke Shifty for SRAM 11 and 12 speed derailleurs
BikeYoke's Shifty guide-roller replaces the standard plastic item near the top of SRAM's 11 and 12-speed rear derailleurs.


BikeYoke's Shifty is a beautifully crafted aluminium pulley that spins on a sealed, stainless steel ball bearing. Shifty replaces the plastic pulley which guides the cable around the back of SRAM's eleven and twelve-speed rear derailleurs. It looks sharp and it actually improves the feel and reliability of the shifting process. Its maker claims that the simple plastic pulley, which rotates on a metal axle, creates excessive friction that is compounded by dirt and grime. Replacing the stock item with a Shifty pulley is said to provide smoother, more consistent shifts in all conditions and weather. Bike Yoke's Shifty pulley is sold in either anodized gold or black and costs around $35 USD.


Shifty Details:
• Purpose: Reduce friction and increase accuracy
• Construction: Stainless steel sealed ball bearing, 6061 T6 aluminum pulley
• Direct replacement for standard pulley
• Installation: Uses existing SRAM hardware
• Colors: Anodized black or gold
• MSRP: Around $35 USD
• Contact: BikeYoke


BikeYoke Shifty for SRAM 11 and 12 speed derailleurs
BikeYoke's Shifty aluminum upgrade alongside SRAM's standard plastic pulley.


Features and Performance

Truthfully, I chuckled when I received my Shifty guide-roller from BikeYoke. Really? A $35 bling pulley that probably weighed more than twice as much as the plastic one that was operating perfectly well. Each time I saw that gold-anodized gem glinting in its zip-lock bag, however, I couldn't help but think, "That thing would look so sweet on my Eagle derailleur."

BikeYoke Shifty for SRAM 11 and 12 speed derailleurs
Two 3mm Allen keys are all you'll need to install the pulley.
BikeYoke Shifty for SRAM 11 and 12 speed derailleurs
Shifty's diameter was identical. The derailleur remained in tune.

Okay, so I caved and installed the damn thing, which was stupid easy. The two pulleys can be switched without removing the derailleur cable. You could probably ace the job with the rear wheel removed and the derailleur in place. I removed the changer from the frame because I wanted to shoot pictures. Two 3mm Allen keys were required to unthread the sleeve nut and retaining screw. The housing then popped off, along with the plastic pulley. I used the Shifty pulley to push the derailleur cable back inside the housing and reinstalled the hardware. Boom!

So, I didn't expect much in the way of performance. I cared most about how great my gold pulley would look with my gold cassette and against the gold highlights of my Eagle derailleur. But, it did perform better. I rode around on three test bikes, each equipped with SRAM 12-speed transmissions, with run-times that ranged from three weeks to over one year. The Shifty-equipped changer felt smoother at the lever and shifted more crisply in two out of three cases. (There was no discernible difference between the new bike and my Shifty upgraded machine.)


Pinkbike's Take:

bigquotesYou don't need a BikeYoke Shifty, but after you see one mounted to a SRAM changer, I'll bet you'll be lusting after it. Noting that my well-broken-in, Shifty-equipped derailleur's performance was on par with a brand new SRAM Eagle transmission, here's the takeaway: If you regularly cleaned and lubricated your stock plastic pulley, it would probably continue to perform almost as well. Or, you could spend $35, install a Shifty and never think about it again. Reliability? Aftermarket aluminum chain-tension pulleys spin perfectly for years, so I expect my gold Shifty to be smooth and maintenance-free at least for the life of the derailleur.RC




37 Comments

  • + 40
 Stocking stuffer for that dentist that already has everything.
  • + 9
 people really hate dentists these days. let me see your teeth
  • + 2
 They may make the best dropper post but I'm not convinced they should have bothered with this.
  • + 18
 Looks cool. How mu........... nevermind.




"Hey OneUp... wanna do me a favor?"
  • + 19
 Shimano need no pulleys.
  • + 13
 Will it fit my rollamajig?
  • + 2
 Yeah just behind your DCD and your power pro cranks!
  • + 11
 Dentist here.....I would totally buy it (b/c cheap!) but the gold is the wrong shade. Come on Bike Yoke
  • + 2
 Yeah, but your aren't PB's resident forum dentist; scrapping away the low end garbage, rinsing away average goods, and making sure we buy the most expensive parts after every meal.
  • + 1
 For an extra $35* I'll contact an anodizing shop for you and arrange for you to ship it to them so they can anodize it in the correct shade of gold.

*shipping, anodizing and service fees not included.
  • + 4
 I love that there is not even a comment about the fact that a $1500 group needs a $35 pulley to work decently! GO SRAM! and as usual GO PINKBIKE and its half-way reporting ... still ... you get some info in between the cracks and one can draw conclusions: just for a change I was going to buy a SRAM rear for my city bike but after reading this I will happily stick with Shimano!
  • + 3
 I could say things about both brands derailleurs.

Protip: pick your evil...
  • + 2
 funny how we are talking about mountain bikes here and not city bikes
  • + 2
 @m47h13u: You can. But objectively speaking, Shimano derailleurs are lighter, more compact, less complicated, and cheaper. While SRAM can claim superiority through lighter weight on the cassette front (despite a significantly higher price), there's no doubt Shimano wins on derailleurs.

From my experience they are also significantly more reliable, but that's a subjective line item.
  • + 5
 So 1990’s. I had an ano blue one on my LX mech. Made by Daves Chain Device or similar.
  • + 5
 My OCD started screaming seeing it in the derailleur/cassette photo- that thing looks orange and doesn't match!
  • + 3
 My OCD kicked in when I saw how long that derailleur cable is. That and the cable end crimp as well as the cable housing ferrule isn't in gold?! Come one dude!!! MORE GOLD!!!
  • + 1
 $35 pulley and yet they used a plastic housing ferrule going into the derailleur....hmmm? Also leaving a 2 inches of dangling cable off the derailleur pretty much offsets the bling factor of XX1, just sayin'.
  • + 3
 it says Avid in the back side of puley's dust cover?? that alone could be causing poor shifting...
  • + 2
 Nice, I'm always annoyed by the stock pulley not even turning sometimes and thus creating quite a bit of friction, interested to see how it performs during the winter.
  • + 1
 that part
  • + 4
 Wonder what sram thinks about these? On all sram derailleurs in 2019?
  • + 4
 Like an avid rollamig back in the day.
  • + 2
 Would suit the colourblind or those not blessed with eyes. FFS make it match you goons.
  • + 2
 Shouldn't sram be concerned with the amount of products being made to improve their highest end products?
  • + 2
 I think the price really misses the mark on this. $15 and I'd lightly consider it.
  • + 1
 Really love to see the force and friction comparison numbers on this one. Haha..
  • + 1
 Once again, a bit more proof that Sram is in perpetual need of improvement with drivetrain components.
  • + 1
 Is it jet wash proof? as have seen quite a lot of ball bearing jockey wheels seize up after jet washing
  • + 1
 One of the many reasons to avoid jet washing your bike!
  • + 1
 wash, dry, OIL, then store it.
  • + 1
 Helps my shifting.... I like it!
  • + 1
 in need a boost yoke,made from dolphin skull
  • + 1
 There'shimano need for this.
  • + 2
 You must be yoking.
  • + 1
 But is it Di2 compatible?
  • + 1
 Perfect!!

Post a Comment



