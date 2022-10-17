Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab





Felix' Actofive P-Train CNC is a test lab on two wheels, as he's constantly working on new parts that he tests on his bike. He sent the first version of the brake caliper to EFBE Test lab for scientific testing, you can find some of the results in a post on his Instagram. The brakes started as a "just for fun" project, as Felix wanted to see whether he could get the parts to work, without having any specific experience in brake / hydraulic engineering. Over time, he learned more and more about brakes. The combination of constantly building knowledge and the experience from his daytime job allowed him to build a set of prototypes that actually worked.



As the name suggests, the Actofive frame is completely CNC machined, which gives it a unique look and allows Actofive to make small changes to the design between different versions.



Hometown: Luzern, Switzerland

Height: 178 cm

Weight: 75 kg

Instagram: @612_parts

When we took the photos, Felix was testing this brake caliper. Today, the design looks totally different, while the internals are still the same.

Model Name Details

Frame: Actofive P-Train CNC

Shock: EXT Storia, 145 mm travel, 475 lbs spring, HSC, LSC and Rebound open.

Fork: EXT Era, 160 mm travel, 60 psi in the + chamber, 95 psi in the ++ chamber, rebound 4 clicks from open, LSC 3, HSC 4 from open. No tokens.

Wheels: Pacho Vibe 29" front / Newmen SL A.30 with Onyx Vesper hub rear

Tires: Maxxis Assegai and Kenda Nevegal, no inserts

Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle with 612 Parts chainring

Brakes: 612 Parts calipers, Sram Guide brake levers

Cockpit: 612 Parts stem, Enve handlebar

Size: M / S2

Weight: 16.8 kg

More info: 612-parts.com / actofive.com

"The goal was to build a solid "do-it-all" bike with some parts from my old bike. After racing with a freeride bike, I knew that I had to build a bike with less travel which is sturdy enough to spend a day in the bike park. The P-Train "ticked all the boxes," even though it's not light." — Felix Lüttin

Felix runs a EXT Era fork and Storia shock. He uses a 3D printed adjuster tool for the shock, as you usually need a 12 mm spanner and 4 mm allen key to adjust the Storia.

Felix is currently working on a stem that uses two bolts to clamp the handlebar.

Unique shapes on the CNC machined and green anodized frame.

Race ready: Felix does several enduro races each year and got his bike dialled in.

A custom made carbon downtube protector and an early stage brake prototype.

The newest version of the brakes that Felix designed looks very different compared to the first version.

Suspension duties are managed by an EXT Era fork and an EXT Storia shock. Felix runs 60 psi in the + chamber and 95 psi in the ++ chamber of the fork. In the rear he's currently using a 475 lbs spring.Felix uses aluminum rims which are laced to Onyx Racing Vesper hubs. He says that the silent freewheeling and instant engagement are out of this world and he wouldn't want any other hubs. The combination of the hub and a 3D printed chainstay protector that the made himself results in a very silent bike.When we met to take the photos, Felix was running one of his own brake calipers in the front, which was paired with a SRAM Code brake lever. However, in the meantime he's worked a lot on his own brakes and the newest version looks very different. He's also running his own rotors, which use the more and more common pattern with hundreds of small holes.The drivetrain is basically a SRAM 12-speed Eagle setup, however Felix runs his own chainring. He also designed the stem and made the carbon downtube protector himself.A Bikeyoke dropper post and an SQlab saddle are Felix's choice when it comes to comfort and reliability.The cockpit is held together by an Enve riser bar that Felix has used on several bikes over a period of four years. The bar took a lot of beating and has several battlemarks, but Felix says he's not planning to change it anytime soon.