Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab

Oct 17, 2022
by TEBP  

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Felix Lüttin's
Actofive P-Train CNC
Photography by The European Bike Project

Earlier this year I had the opportunity to meet Felix, the founder of 612-parts.com. During the day he's a design-engineer for a Swiss manufacturer of electronic actuation systems, and in the evenings he works on his own line of products, including brakes, rotors, chainrings and also a stem, which was more or less just an experiment that turned out very well.

Felix' Actofive P-Train CNC is a test lab on two wheels, as he's constantly working on new parts that he tests on his bike. He sent the first version of the brake caliper to EFBE Test lab for scientific testing, you can find some of the results in a post on his Instagram. The brakes started as a "just for fun" project, as Felix wanted to see whether he could get the parts to work, without having any specific experience in brake / hydraulic engineering. Over time, he learned more and more about brakes. The combination of constantly building knowledge and the experience from his daytime job allowed him to build a set of prototypes that actually worked.

As the name suggests, the Actofive frame is completely CNC machined, which gives it a unique look and allows Actofive to make small changes to the design between different versions.

Felix L ttin from 612-parts.com
Rider Name: Felix Lüttin
Hometown: Luzern, Switzerland
Height: 178 cm
Weight: 75 kg
Instagram: @612_parts
Suspension duties are managed by an EXT Era fork and an EXT Storia shock. Felix runs 60 psi in the + chamber and 95 psi in the ++ chamber of the fork. In the rear he's currently using a 475 lbs spring.

Felix uses aluminum rims which are laced to Onyx Racing Vesper hubs. He says that the silent freewheeling and instant engagement are out of this world and he wouldn't want any other hubs. The combination of the hub and a 3D printed chainstay protector that the made himself results in a very silent bike.

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
When we took the photos, Felix was testing this brake caliper. Today, the design looks totally different, while the internals are still the same.

When we met to take the photos, Felix was running one of his own brake calipers in the front, which was paired with a SRAM Code brake lever. However, in the meantime he's worked a lot on his own brakes and the newest version looks very different. He's also running his own rotors, which use the more and more common pattern with hundreds of small holes.

The drivetrain is basically a SRAM 12-speed Eagle setup, however Felix runs his own chainring. He also designed the stem and made the carbon downtube protector himself.

A Bikeyoke dropper post and an SQlab saddle are Felix's choice when it comes to comfort and reliability.

The cockpit is held together by an Enve riser bar that Felix has used on several bikes over a period of four years. The bar took a lot of beating and has several battlemarks, but Felix says he's not planning to change it anytime soon.

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Model Name Details
Frame: Actofive P-Train CNC
Shock: EXT Storia, 145 mm travel, 475 lbs spring, HSC, LSC and Rebound open.
Fork: EXT Era, 160 mm travel, 60 psi in the + chamber, 95 psi in the ++ chamber, rebound 4 clicks from open, LSC 3, HSC 4 from open. No tokens.
Wheels: Pacho Vibe 29" front / Newmen SL A.30 with Onyx Vesper hub rear
Tires: Maxxis Assegai and Kenda Nevegal, no inserts
Drivetrain: SRAM Eagle with 612 Parts chainring
Brakes: 612 Parts calipers, Sram Guide brake levers
Cockpit: 612 Parts stem, Enve handlebar
Size: M / S2
Weight: 16.8 kg
More info: 612-parts.com / actofive.com

bigquotes"The goal was to build a solid "do-it-all" bike with some parts from my old bike. After racing with a freeride bike, I knew that I had to build a bike with less travel which is sturdy enough to spend a day in the bike park. The P-Train "ticked all the boxes," even though it's not light."Felix Lüttin

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Felix runs a EXT Era fork and Storia shock. He uses a 3D printed adjuster tool for the shock, as you usually need a 12 mm spanner and 4 mm allen key to adjust the Storia.

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Felix is currently working on a stem that uses two bolts to clamp the handlebar.

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Unique shapes on the CNC machined and green anodized frame.

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Race ready: Felix does several enduro races each year and got his bike dialled in.

Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
Bike Check The Actofive P-Train CNC build by 612 Parts founder Felix
A custom made carbon downtube protector and an early stage brake prototype.


The newest version of the 612-parts.com disc brakes
The newest version of the 612-parts.com disc brakes
The newest version of the brakes that Felix designed looks very different compared to the first version.


