Bikepacking Across BC's Rossland Range in a Weekend

You'd think we would have everything prepared and packed but like most good adventures, we only decided we were going 48hrs before.

I even had to use the half hour car ride to the trailhead to finish my framebag.

The weapons of choice. 27.5+ 120mm Rocky Mountain Growler and the 140mm Rocky Mountain Instinct.

Originally we planned to leave with some daylight. Didn't work out.

I got out of my bivy sack long enough to take one shaky photo of the 4:30 am sunrise before being eaten by 20 mosquitoes since the wind had gone.

Who needs coffee when you wake up to a pristine alpine descent?

Flying through alpine with Rossland's famous Old Glory Mt. in the background.

There is no reliable source of water on the Seven Summits so we took any opportunity to refill.

Climbing up to Rossland's Red Mountain Resort. Even though there is no bikepark here there are some sweet trails on the mountain. If you're ever in town check out Paydirt and Redtop.

Paul checking Tinder before we were out of cell service.

With the area being hit by a recent heat wave the trail was super fun and dusty.

The Old Cascade highway is the perfect thing after riding the Seven Summits. You coast down for what feels like forever with the wind cooling you off in the heat. Just don't get squashed by a logging truck.

We were surprised to see some farms down here.

The largest fauna we saw on the ride.

Big Sheep Creek. Perfect spot for lunch and a nap.

The foot soak felt great.

Make sure you bring a water filter since your bound to catch something from either this guy or my feet.

Now for the grind. Bikepacking pro tip: Strap your backpack to your handlebar and take your shirt off for long FSR climbs.

We started the route at night so we could finish by the afternoon on the third day. If you wanted to do this on a weekend I would start early on the Seven Summits and camp here which was part way up the Old Cascade Highway Climb.

The only other biker we saw. Although he had a motor.

We made it to the top in a reasonable amount of time. It was a grind though and we were toast.

Paul hooning around on the dusty dirt.

Every once and a while the forest would open up and you would ride through a heat wave.

Primo loam.

We didn't see a single rotten wood feature.

Even the optional skinnies were good to go.

The Lower Dewdney has lots of hairpins. Be careful or you'll end up sending it deep into nothingness.

Wallrides are always a good time. Even on a loaded up 50lb hardtail.

If your ever in Christina Lake stop into Wildways and thank Josh for the trails. Sorry, my camera wouldn't focus on you!

We stopped for a beer and food at the Christina Lake Visitor center before...

Taking a dip to cool off at the marina on the way to Deerpoint.

The views off Deerpoint are worth the ride alone.

Deerpoint is on provincial parkland so the government maintains it. We did have a few down trees and the ferns were getting close to the trail but it was in good condition overall.

There is some serious exposure on Deerpoint. Don't look down no fall zone exposure.

The trail ends in a west coast style old growth forest with some cedars 4ft and up in diameter. This is a great out and back trail in the fall since you can still swim in the lake and watch salmon spawn in Sadner Creek.

There is also a sandy beach. Perfect for a post 100km ride.

We lucked out and were able to convince some friends to pick us up. Shout out to them for staying an extra hour past our ETA.

If you try this route and find yourself suffering, be happy your not the duck in this photo.