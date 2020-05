Bikepacking Check Out: Bags Edition

It took me a minute to figure out how to use and install Shimano's Pro Discover Handlebar Bag since the bag and the roll are two separate pieces. Basically, it's a dry bag that you wrap in the outside piece of waterproof fabric and then secure to your handlebar. The way the bag mounts to the handlebar is well thought out, with two layers of velcro and padding to keep the bag tightly in place and four straps in total for two mounting spots. While I struggled to install the third strap around the steer tube on my frame since it was just a touch shorter than I would have liked it to be and the mounting point wasn't adjustable, it was secure once installed. It's also nice that you can access the contents of the bag from the left or the right side since there are roll-top style entries on both sides.



The Pro Discover Seatpost Bag was easy to install and I liked the fact that the straps all have nifty ways of being stored so they can't fall into your rear wheel. At 15L, the bag is large, and even if there was a dropper post adapter, you wouldn't be able to utilize the dropper post with it since there wouldn't be enough tire clearance. It's a great option if you're planning on carrying lots of gear since it has ample room, is fully waterproof, and the webbing on the outside provides even more storage in a pinch. All of the Discover bags come in one size, which makes sense for the other bags in the line, but I'd love to see a smaller version of the Discover Seatpost Bag.



The handlebar pouch has three velcro straps that tie it to your handlebar and head tube and it's style makes it a good addition to a bikepacking set up with a frame bag where you lose access to your water bottle mounts. It's also a great place to keep snacks so you remember to eat and don't bonk. I'm thinking peanut M&Ms. — Sarah Moore