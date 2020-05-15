Bikepacking Check Out: Bags Edition

Mountain biking and camping have gone hand in hand for me as long as I can remember. First, as a child when having a bicycle meant I could roam freely around the campground while my parents made dinner. Then, growing up cross-country racing in Quebec, I spent almost every pre-race evening on an air mattress in a tent, rain or shine. Later, exploring new places in British Columbia and trying my hand at enduro, I found myself lighting up a camp stove and tearing down my tent as a pre-race routine once again. Last fall, I spent two weeks camping in Moab, Utah on a mountain bike trip. There's just something about long days and the joys of camp cooking and s'mores by a campfire that make staying in a tent an obvious choice when you're on a mountain bike trip.
That being said, all of this camping has been done next to a vehicle, "glamping" some may say, with a spacious tent, pillow, camp chairs, a large camp stove, full-sized toolbox for bike repairs, and all of the warm clothes. It's also been in close proximity to a road and other people. While I've gone on hiking trips and been able to camp out of a backpack, I've never even attempted to just take the basics on a bike trip. However, there are now more options than ever for carrying your gear intelligently on your mountain bike and a whole pile of lightweight camping options (stay tuned for my next Check Out on camping gear!), so I'm looking forward to getting off the beaten path and away from the crowds with a minimalist bikepacking set-up.
Topeak BackLoader 10L + TopLoader
Topeak BackLoader 10L Features
• Gear Capacity: 10L
• Weight: 480 g / 16.93 oz (Black)
• Dimensions: 60 x 20 x 18 cm / 23.6” x 7.9” x 7.1”
• Waterproof inner dry bag included
• Attachment: 3 hook and loop fasteners
• Safety light clip, Air release button, Rolltop closure
• 2 colours (black and green)
• $84.95 USD
• topeak.com
Topeak TopLoader Features
• Gear Capacity: 0.75L
• Weight: 169 g / 5.96 oz (Black)
• Dimensions: 23.5 x 12 x 7 cm / 9.3” x 4.7” x 2.8”
• Water repellent + hidden pull-out rain cover
• Attachment: 3 adjustable nylon straps
• 2 colours (black and green)
• $36.95 USD
• topeak.com
|Until recently, the most common way for people to transport their gear on their bikes was a rear rack. Since high-end mountain bikes don't have the proper mounts for a rack, carrying gear wasn't all that feasible, or comfortable, for many core mountain bikers. The design of the Topeak BackLoader seat bag allows you to carry gear on your bike without the need for a rear rack. The bag comes in 6L, 10L, and 15L options, is made of water-resistant and durable materials, and has a waterproof inner dry bag so you don't have to worry if it starts to rain while you're out. A built-in air release button keeps the waterproof inner bag compact. The bag is secured under your saddle and on your seat post with hook and loop fasteners.
The 10L bag feels secure when installed and Topeak says that the upgraded saddle mount system combined with the compression straps reduces the pendulum effect of the bag. To mount the BackLoader on bikes with dropper posts, you should buy a DP Mount which places the seatpost attachment point away from stanchion, otherwise, as you can see from my photos, you lose functionality of the dropper. The webbing on the top is suitable for storing your jacket if you get too hot.
There are two padded pockets inside the 0.75L TopLoader and it is an easy bag to add to any frame, allowing for quick and easy access to snacks, a phone, tools or any small essential gear that you might want to have close at hand. There's a very well-hidden rain cover that velcros securely to the main straps when the weather turns.
Depending on your frame, you can either run the TopLoader at the front of the rear of your top tube. On the size medium Juliana Maverick, as pictured here, the bag can only be mounted in front of the seat tube since the straps aren't long enough to wrap over the larger part of the frame at the front of the top tube.
If you are a weight weenie, go with the green option in these Topeak bags since it's lighter.—Sarah Moore
Secure buckles and compression straps keep the 10L load in place.
If you purchase a DP Mount, you won't have to fasten the BackLoader to your dropper.
The TopLoader doesn't fit at the headtube, but it fits securely in front of the seatpost.
Two separate compartments keep things neat in the TopLoader.
The [very well] hidden rain cover velcros securely in place on top of the TopLoader.
The drybag that comes in the BackLoader with a handy air vent at the bottom.
Revelate Designs Hopper Frame Bag & Joey Downtube Bag
Revelate Designs Hopper Frame Bag Features
• Gear Capacity: 4L
• Weight: 6 ounces / 170g
• Dimensions: 11" x 7" / 28cm x 18cm
• Waterproof: No
• Attachment: 5 velcro straps
• Universal fitting
• Comes in black
• $79 USD
• revelatedesigns.com
Revelate Designs Joey Downtube Bag Features
• Gear Capacity: 2L
• Weight: 4.2 oz / 119 g
• Dimensions: 10" inches long when full
• Waterproof: No
• Attachment: 2 silicon-coated velcro straps
• Comes in black
• $69 USD
• revelatedesigns.com
|The Revelate Hopper Frame Bag and Joey Downtube Bag are both made in the USA and are nifty alternatives to a rear-loading seat bag. With its five velcro straps allowing for easy adjustments, the Revelate frame bag is designed to fit most adult-sized bikes. Whether the bag is stuffed to its 4L capacity or barely full, it sits nicely in the frame and holds its shape. The magnetic closure on the right-hand side makes it easy to access items in the bag with one hand. There is an exit port in the main compartment so you can use a hydration tube, walkman wires, etc. in conjunction with the bag.
The Joey Downtube bag is designed to add carrying capacity to bikes with limited room for frame bags, or those just needing more space. Revelate says that the Joey is ideal for carrying dense or heavy items since it allows the rider to maintain a low center of gravity. A Jetboil stove and fuel canister fit perfectly. The compression-molded foam panel along the top of the bag that rests against the downtube is paired with silicone coated compression straps so that things stay in place when you're riding, although you will sacrifice bottom bracket clearance. The roll-top means you won't have to deal with dirty zippers despite its being in a high mud-hazard area.
The downsides of this set-up are that it isn't waterproof, your waterbottle cage has to be removed and you'll have reduced bottom bracket clearance, but otherwise, it seems that the set-up will interfere minimally with your ride quality since the weight is low and the bags don't move around a lot.—Sarah Moore
It was a bit tight, but I got the Hopper Frame Bag & the Joey Downtube Bag to play nicely.
Three straps hold the frame bag securely on the frame.
There's an adjustable magnetic buckle to help the bag hold its shape full or empty and allow for one-handed access.
There are five straps in total on the Hopper.
A compression-molded foam panel along the top of the bag keeps it solid and silicone grippers keep the straps in place.
Pro Discover Handlebar Bag, Seatpost Bag & Food Pouch
Pro Discover Handlebar Bag Features
• Gear Capacity: 8L
• Fully waterproof bag
• Bag opens on two sides for easy access to all items
• Bungee cord to store quick-access items
• Reflective elements for safety and visibility
• Attachment: 2 double velcro straps + single
• Comes in black
• $89.99 USD
• pro-bikegear.com
Pro Discover Seatpost Bag Features
• Gear Capacity: 15L
• Full waterproof bag
• One large compartment
• Bungee cord to store quick-access items
• Reflective elements for safety and visibility
• Attachment: 2 double velcro straps + 2 buckles
• Comes in black
• $89.99 USD
• pro-bikegear.com
Pro Discover Food Pouch Features
• Gear Capacity: 0.5L
• Waterproof material
• Fill with quick-access food or an extra bottle
• Quick closure operable with one hand
• Attachment: 3 velcro straps
• Comes in black
• $35 USD
• pro-bikegear.com
|It took me a minute to figure out how to use and install Shimano's Pro Discover Handlebar Bag since the bag and the roll are two separate pieces. Basically, it's a dry bag that you wrap in the outside piece of waterproof fabric and then secure to your handlebar. The way the bag mounts to the handlebar is well thought out, with two layers of velcro and padding to keep the bag tightly in place and four straps in total for two mounting spots. While I struggled to install the third strap around the steer tube on my frame since it was just a touch shorter than I would have liked it to be and the mounting point wasn't adjustable, it was secure once installed. It's also nice that you can access the contents of the bag from the left or the right side since there are roll-top style entries on both sides.
The Pro Discover Seatpost Bag was easy to install and I liked the fact that the straps all have nifty ways of being stored so they can't fall into your rear wheel. At 15L, the bag is large, and even if there was a dropper post adapter, you wouldn't be able to utilize the dropper post with it since there wouldn't be enough tire clearance. It's a great option if you're planning on carrying lots of gear since it has ample room, is fully waterproof, and the webbing on the outside provides even more storage in a pinch. All of the Discover bags come in one size, which makes sense for the other bags in the line, but I'd love to see a smaller version of the Discover Seatpost Bag.
The handlebar pouch has three velcro straps that tie it to your handlebar and head tube and it's style makes it a good addition to a bikepacking set up with a frame bag where you lose access to your water bottle mounts. It's also a great place to keep snacks so you remember to eat and don't bonk. I'm thinking peanut M&Ms.—Sarah Moore
Another bag that would benefit from the DP Mount, or can be strapped to the dropper post directly with two velcro straps.
The three straps on the Food Pouch hold snacks or a water bottle securely in place on your handlebar.
There are two velcro attachments one on top of the other to help the bag stay in place as well as a longer strap that goes around the head tube.
Watershed Dry Bags McKenzie
Watershed Dry Bags McKenzie Features
• Gear Capacity: 10.5L
• Weight: 1.5lb / 680g
• Dimensions: 9″ x 16″ x 7.25″
• Waterproof: Yes
• Attachment: Plastic mounts + strap
• Rugged carrying handles
• Comes in Coyote, Black or Sage (pictured)
• $135 USD
• drybags.com
|Installing the Watershed McKenzie is a breeze since there are two velcro straps that fasten it to the handlebar and a third strap that secures it to the headtube. A nice touch is the multiple straps and mounting points available on the bag. Depending on what your cable situation is like and the shape of your frame, you can change the point on the bag where the straps fasten so that the bag fits more snugly against your bike and is less likely to move around when you're riding.
For bikepacking adventures where you're likely to get caught in a rainstorm or two, the Watershed McKenzie bag looks to be a solid choice. Along with a roll-top, the bag features a heavy plastic 'ZipDry' closure that requires a special twist and tug technique to open. While it required some initial puzzling, I like to think that if it took me some time to figure out, the rain and mud that want to get in and soil my camping gear won't be able to breach it either. Time will tell if that is the case.—Sarah Moore
Durable waterproof fabric on this tough-looking bag.
An alternative to velcro for the mounting system on the handlebar.
A nice touch is the multiple straps and mounting points available on the McKenzie.
The ZipDry closure is made of a thick rubbery plastic that is initially difficult to open.
Geosmina Large Seat Bag, Handlebar Bag & Large Top Tube Bag
Geosmina Large Seat Bag Features
• Gear Capacity: 15L
• Weight: 520 grams / 18.34 ounces
• Dimensions: 71 × 13 × 14 cm
• Full waterproof bag
• Reinforced panels, rubberised lower panel
• Attachment: 2 Velcro straps + 2 buckles
• Comes in one colour
• 103,50€
• geosminacomponents.com
Geosmina Handlebar Bag Features
• Gear Capacity: 10L
• Weight: 290 grams / 10.2 ounces
• Dimensions: 63 × 27 × 27 cm
• Full waterproof bag
• Free of PVC and 100% recyclable
• Attachment: 2 velcro straps + 1 Nylon straps with metal buckle
• Comes in one colour
• 57,00€
• geosminacomponents.com
Geosmina Large Top Tube Bag Features
• Gear Capacity: 1L
• Weight: 160 grams / 5.6 ounces
• Dimensions: 26 × 5.5 × 105-5.5 cm
• Waterproof material
• PVC free and 100% recyclable
• Attachment: 3 velcro straps
• Comes in one colour
• 48,00€
• geosminacomponents.com
|Geosmina is a Spanish company that specializes in bikepacking gear. The seat bag pictured here is their 15L version, but they also have a smaller 10L version available. The yellow interior is waterproof and the light colour makes it easy to find items that have fallen to the bottom. The reinforced side panels are said to help keep the load stable, while the rubberized bottom panel is resistant to mud and splashes. For extra storage, there's a bungee at the top of the bag to lash more gear on, although the brand doesn't recommend loading this bag over 5kg.
Both the Geosmina Handlebar Bag and the Large Top Tube Bag are made out of a different material to the Large Seat Bag that is PVC free and 100%. They both use a beautiful seamless construction that is fully waterproof and lightweight. Although light, the fabric seems durable and the brand says it has high resistance to abrasion and tearing. On the Geosmina Handlebar Bag, you can access your gear from both sides thanks to the roll-top style closures on both and it is easy to mount thanks to the multiple strap options that come with the bag.
On the Top Tube Bag, there is a removable divider that allows its interior to be divided into two spaces so that your snacks and spare batteries won't end up in a jumble. Another nice feature is that the brand incorporates two velcro straps sets to accommodate different sized frames.—Sarah Moore
Apidura Dropper Saddle Pack
Dropper Saddle Pack Features
• Gear Capacity: 6L
• Weight: 265g
• Dimensions: 13cm x 29cm x 14cm
• Waterproof: Yes
• Attachment: 3 velcro straps + dropper post adapter
• Maintains function of dropper posts
• Optimised for bikes with limited rear wheel clearance
• Comes in one colour
• $156 USD / £92
• apidura.com
|The Dropper Saddle Pack from British bikepacking brand Apidura is a great option for riders with dropper posts since you still retain the functionality of the dropper post thanks to the provided adapter. At 6L, the bag has ample room for a puffy coat or extra clothing but is small enough that it won't hit the rear tire when the dropper is fully compressed. If you do get a bit too sendy and bottom out the bag against your rear tire, the bag shouldn't be damaged since there's a reinforced skid plate on the bottom of the bag to protect against tire contact.
With a roll-top closure, the capacity of the bag is flexible depending on what you're carrying and with one buckle, it's quick to access the contents of the bag whether it's on or off the bike. It's on the pricier side, but a full lightweight waterproof construction and dropper post compatibility help justify that price tag.—Sarah Moore
Dropper post fully extended.
Dropper post (150mm) fully compressed.
Roll top closure with one buckle for quick access.
The dropper post adapter that allows for functionality of your dropper post.
