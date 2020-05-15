Bikepacking Check Out: Bags Edition





If you are a weight weenie, go with the green option in these Topeak bags since it's lighter. Until recently, the most common way for people to transport their gear on their bikes was a rear rack. Since high-end mountain bikes don't have the proper mounts for a rack, carrying gear wasn't all that feasible, or comfortable, for many core mountain bikers. The design of the Topeak BackLoader seat bag allows you to carry gear on your bike without the need for a rear rack. The bag comes in 6L, 10L, and 15L options, is made of water-resistant and durable materials, and has a waterproof inner dry bag so you don't have to worry if it starts to rain while you're out. A built-in air release button keeps the waterproof inner bag compact. The bag is secured under your saddle and on your seat post with hook and loop fasteners.The 10L bag feels secure when installed and Topeak says that the upgraded saddle mount system combined with the compression straps reduces the pendulum effect of the bag. To mount the BackLoader on bikes with dropper posts, you should buy a DP Mount which places the seatpost attachment point away from stanchion, otherwise, as you can see from my photos, you lose functionality of the dropper. The webbing on the top is suitable for storing your jacket if you get too hot.There are two padded pockets inside the 0.75L TopLoader and it is an easy bag to add to any frame, allowing for quick and easy access to snacks, a phone, tools or any small essential gear that you might want to have close at hand. There's a very well-hidden rain cover that velcros securely to the main straps when the weather turns.Depending on your frame, you can either run the TopLoader at the front of the rear of your top tube. On the size medium Juliana Maverick, as pictured here, the bag can only be mounted in front of the seat tube since the straps aren't long enough to wrap over the larger part of the frame at the front of the top tube.If you are a weight weenie, go with the green option in these Topeak bags since it's lighter. — Sarah Moore