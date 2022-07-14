Bikepacking Randoms - Eurobike 2022

Aeroe

New Zealand brand, aeroe, had some innovative bag and rack solutions that can fit on any frame, full suspension or not. The Spider rack is meant to work with roll-top or compression bags. The rack itself can carry up to 35 lbs / 16 kgs, with each cradle rated for 9 lbs or 4 kgs.The bracket clamps to the chainstay with a simple system of nylon webbing and rubber pads. It's safe and sturdy. Bag cradles can be positioned on the top or the sides, and can be oriented parallel or perpendicular to the rack tubes. The rack itself is $199.00 NZD and each individual cradle (you can carry up to three) is $129.00The handlebar-mounted Spider Cradle uses a similar system, and is also remarkably stable. Impressive for a category of pack that's usually held up by your brake hoses. The Spider Cradle can carry 11 lbs or 5 kgs and goes for $129.00 NZDIf you prefer your racks a little more traditional, Old Man Mountain just released the Elkhorn rack. A lighter-weight alternative to their Divide, the Elkhorn is rated to carry 25 lbs or 11 kgs. The rack itself is 660 grams, over 300 grams lighter than the Divide rack. It also features three-bolt upright mounts for gear cages or water bottles.The Elkhorn is not quite as adjustable as the Divide. There are two different heights available in the Elkhorn, one that's 390 mm from axle to the bottom of the deck, and one that's 430 mm. Though we found there to be a little extra breathing room than Old Man Mountain claims, the shorter rack is meant for 27.5" mountain tires or 700x50 gravel tires, while the 430 mm rack is meant for just about any 29-inch mountain bike tire. Old Man Mountain racks mount to axles made by sister brand, the Robert Axle Project. The rack struts mount to the frame or fork via thread inserts in Old Man Mountain's plastic "pucks," held to the frame or fork with burly zip ties. Fit kits vary in price, but the Elkhorn rack itself goes for $148 USD.Ortlieb have thoroughly updated their bikepacking lineup, packing in a few more options, configurations and features along the way. The Seat Pack QR is a full-sized, 13-liter, dropper-post-compatible seat bag that uses a clever system that bolts to the saddle rails and post, but allows the bag itself to be snapped off for easy loading and unloading.The system offers an impressively robust-feeling connection to the bike. You sacrifice about 40 mm of drop, but there's a far larger purchase on the saddle and post than most dropper-compatible bags. The Seat Pack QR also includes clever features like a bungee net for excess baggage and an air-bleeding port to make it easier to roll everything up nice and tight. The Seat Pack QR has a weight capacity of 11 lbs or 5 kgs, and goes for €159.99.Ortlieb's Frame-Pack Toptube carries forward as-is, but they've added a slightly smaller 3-liter version, fitting better in smaller frames or leaving room for rear suspension or extra bottles. It uses an updated waterproof TIZIP zipper that doesn't actually feel like a traditional waterproof zipper. It's bigger and smoother, and should hold up better. But if you just don't trust zippers, there's also a roll-top version of the Frame-Pack Toptube.Acepac is a Czech bag company specialising in high-tech, lightweight backpacks. Their bikepacking gear follows suit, with simple but smart products that are aimed at the minimalist adventurer or short-distance weekend warrior. Case in point, the Minima Bag Nylon has just enough capacity to carry a cooking set or, frankly, whatever else you can fit in it. It weighs just 85 grams and goes for 670 CZK.Of course, if you don't think you could fit enough in a bag called the "Minima," there's also the Acepac Bar Roll Nylon. The double-roll-top bag can be as narrow as 30 cm or as wide as 60, maxing out at a 16-liter capacity. Still, it's a pretty impressive 460 grams, and it goes for 1,900 CZK.Acepac's frame bags were probably the star of the show, with inside-out seams that add stability and, we think, look really cool. The size-large Zip Frame Bag features a water-resistant YKK zipper on each side, will carry 4.5 liters, and weighs just 265 grams. The Zip Frame Bag Large goes for 1,450 CZK.Based in the remote Yorkshire Dales in central UK, Restrap got their start making pedal straps for fixed-gear bikes. Fast forward 12 years, and they've moved on to gravel racing which, let's face it, is probably what dethroned fixies as the world's most hipster-friendly cycling trend. But their products, all still made in the UK, are also perfect for the minimalist bikepacker, like the easy-on-easy-off Race Saddle Bag. The lightweight roll bag sits securely in an always-on cradle, making it quick and easy to get your six hours of sleep between 18-hour sufferfests ... or to just carry a few extra layers. The Race Saddle bag can hold 7 liters, weighs 250 grams, and goes for €143.99. Keep in mind, it's not quite dropper-post-friendly.The Race Bar Bag uses a similar system up front. But instead of a traditional roll bag, it uses a custom pack that includes some mesh pockets on either side for snacks. The 7-liter Race Bar Bag weighs 325 grams and goes for €131.99The Bumper Bar may look like a tiny little Jeep grill, but it's actually a clever way to keep your handlebar bag from doing what handlebar bags do: Droop. It works like it looks like it works. Replace a couple millimeters of headset spacer stack with the Bumper Bar, and your bag will stay upright and locked for €47.99Evoc made a then-surprising move into bikepacking bags in 2019. It seems they're pretty committed to it, since this year saw a major update to nearly every on-bike bag they make. The Handlebar Pack BOA WP 2.5 and 5 use a double-roll-top bag with a unique harness at its center. The BOA-based system uses two easy-to-detach-and-re-attach clips to hold wrap around the handlebar, while the knob keeps it tight. There's also now a bungee net to add whatever won't fit inside. Both the 2.5-liter and 5-liter Handlebar Pack go for €130The Seat Pack BOA WP 6, 8, 12, and 16 also got major updates. They now feature a beefy yoke at the seatpost that holds the pack impressively steady. It's kept tight using a similar clip-and-BOA system as the Handlebar Pack. Evoc also added a bungee net at the top of these full-sized packs. Each goes for €130 There are also more compact 2- and 4-liter versions, which use a more traditional Velcro attachment, but are just as waterproof thanks to a roll-top closure at the rear. These simpler packs go for €60Evoc marketing manager, Jan Sallawitz, tested out the new bikepacking gear when he took the over-400-kilometer trek from Munich to the Eurobike show in Frankfurt.Last and, technically, least, SON, the premiere German generator-hub manufacturer, was showing off a new hub that's still in the prototyping stage. The game of power generation is one of squeezing out tiny gains in power efficiency without adding friction. Exactly how tiny? Well, SON's existing hubs offer about 65% efficiency when hooked up to a light or charger. And that's pretty good, considering how little of your energy they take in the process. This new design offers a whopping 70% efficiency.Again, it's still early, and for now, this new design is only available with a USB out, with no headlight option. And it's only available in the gravel-focused 12mm front axle size. But they're learning things in the process, and the concept could theoretically be scaled up to work with a 15mm axle.