Bikepacking Randoms - Eurobike 2022

Jul 14, 2022
by Travis Engel  
Aeroe
Bikepacking
New Zealand brand, aeroe, had some innovative bag and rack solutions that can fit on any frame, full suspension or not. The Spider rack is meant to work with roll-top or compression bags. The rack itself can carry up to 35 lbs / 16 kgs, with each cradle rated for 9 lbs or 4 kgs.

Bikepacking
Bikepacking

The bracket clamps to the chainstay with a simple system of nylon webbing and rubber pads. It's safe and sturdy. Bag cradles can be positioned on the top or the sides, and can be oriented parallel or perpendicular to the rack tubes. The rack itself is $199.00 NZD and each individual cradle (you can carry up to three) is $129.00

Bikepacking

The handlebar-mounted Spider Cradle uses a similar system, and is also remarkably stable. Impressive for a category of pack that's usually held up by your brake hoses. The Spider Cradle can carry 11 lbs or 5 kgs and goes for $129.00 NZD

Old Man Mountain

If you prefer your racks a little more traditional, Old Man Mountain just released the Elkhorn rack. A lighter-weight alternative to their Divide, the Elkhorn is rated to carry 25 lbs or 11 kgs. The rack itself is 660 grams, over 300 grams lighter than the Divide rack. It also features three-bolt upright mounts for gear cages or water bottles.


The Elkhorn is not quite as adjustable as the Divide. There are two different heights available in the Elkhorn, one that's 390 mm from axle to the bottom of the deck, and one that's 430 mm. Though we found there to be a little extra breathing room than Old Man Mountain claims, the shorter rack is meant for 27.5" mountain tires or 700x50 gravel tires, while the 430 mm rack is meant for just about any 29-inch mountain bike tire. Old Man Mountain racks mount to axles made by sister brand, the Robert Axle Project. The rack struts mount to the frame or fork via thread inserts in Old Man Mountain's plastic "pucks," held to the frame or fork with burly zip ties. Fit kits vary in price, but the Elkhorn rack itself goes for $148 USD.

Ortlieb
Bikepacking

Ortlieb have thoroughly updated their bikepacking lineup, packing in a few more options, configurations and features along the way. The Seat Pack QR is a full-sized, 13-liter, dropper-post-compatible seat bag that uses a clever system that bolts to the saddle rails and post, but allows the bag itself to be snapped off for easy loading and unloading.

Bikepacking

The system offers an impressively robust-feeling connection to the bike. You sacrifice about 40 mm of drop, but there's a far larger purchase on the saddle and post than most dropper-compatible bags. The Seat Pack QR also includes clever features like a bungee net for excess baggage and an air-bleeding port to make it easier to roll everything up nice and tight. The Seat Pack QR has a weight capacity of 11 lbs or 5 kgs, and goes for €159.99.

Bikepacking

Ortlieb's Frame-Pack Toptube carries forward as-is, but they've added a slightly smaller 3-liter version, fitting better in smaller frames or leaving room for rear suspension or extra bottles. It uses an updated waterproof TIZIP zipper that doesn't actually feel like a traditional waterproof zipper. It's bigger and smoother, and should hold up better. But if you just don't trust zippers, there's also a roll-top version of the Frame-Pack Toptube.

Acepac
Bikepacking

Acepac is a Czech bag company specialising in high-tech, lightweight backpacks. Their bikepacking gear follows suit, with simple but smart products that are aimed at the minimalist adventurer or short-distance weekend warrior. Case in point, the Minima Bag Nylon has just enough capacity to carry a cooking set or, frankly, whatever else you can fit in it. It weighs just 85 grams and goes for 670 CZK.

Bikepacking

Of course, if you don't think you could fit enough in a bag called the "Minima," there's also the Acepac Bar Roll Nylon. The double-roll-top bag can be as narrow as 30 cm or as wide as 60, maxing out at a 16-liter capacity. Still, it's a pretty impressive 460 grams, and it goes for 1,900 CZK.

Bikepacking

Bikepacking
Bikepacking

Acepac's frame bags were probably the star of the show, with inside-out seams that add stability and, we think, look really cool. The size-large Zip Frame Bag features a water-resistant YKK zipper on each side, will carry 4.5 liters, and weighs just 265 grams. The Zip Frame Bag Large goes for 1,450 CZK.

Restrap
Bikepacking

Based in the remote Yorkshire Dales in central UK, Restrap got their start making pedal straps for fixed-gear bikes. Fast forward 12 years, and they've moved on to gravel racing which, let's face it, is probably what dethroned fixies as the world's most hipster-friendly cycling trend. But their products, all still made in the UK, are also perfect for the minimalist bikepacker, like the easy-on-easy-off Race Saddle Bag. The lightweight roll bag sits securely in an always-on cradle, making it quick and easy to get your six hours of sleep between 18-hour sufferfests ... or to just carry a few extra layers. The Race Saddle bag can hold 7 liters, weighs 250 grams, and goes for €143.99. Keep in mind, it's not quite dropper-post-friendly.

Bikepacking

The Race Bar Bag uses a similar system up front. But instead of a traditional roll bag, it uses a custom pack that includes some mesh pockets on either side for snacks. The 7-liter Race Bar Bag weighs 325 grams and goes for €131.99

Bikepacking

The Bumper Bar may look like a tiny little Jeep grill, but it's actually a clever way to keep your handlebar bag from doing what handlebar bags do: Droop. It works like it looks like it works. Replace a couple millimeters of headset spacer stack with the Bumper Bar, and your bag will stay upright and locked for €47.99

Evoc
Bikepacking

Evoc made a then-surprising move into bikepacking bags in 2019. It seems they're pretty committed to it, since this year saw a major update to nearly every on-bike bag they make. The Handlebar Pack BOA WP 2.5 and 5 use a double-roll-top bag with a unique harness at its center. The BOA-based system uses two easy-to-detach-and-re-attach clips to hold wrap around the handlebar, while the knob keeps it tight. There's also now a bungee net to add whatever won't fit inside. Both the 2.5-liter and 5-liter Handlebar Pack go for €130

Bikepacking

The Seat Pack BOA WP 6, 8, 12, and 16 also got major updates. They now feature a beefy yoke at the seatpost that holds the pack impressively steady. It's kept tight using a similar clip-and-BOA system as the Handlebar Pack. Evoc also added a bungee net at the top of these full-sized packs. Each goes for €130 There are also more compact 2- and 4-liter versions, which use a more traditional Velcro attachment, but are just as waterproof thanks to a roll-top closure at the rear. These simpler packs go for €60

Bikepacking

Evoc marketing manager, Jan Sallawitz, tested out the new bikepacking gear when he took the over-400-kilometer trek from Munich to the Eurobike show in Frankfurt.

SON Nabendynamo

Last and, technically, least, SON, the premiere German generator-hub manufacturer, was showing off a new hub that's still in the prototyping stage. The game of power generation is one of squeezing out tiny gains in power efficiency without adding friction. Exactly how tiny? Well, SON's existing hubs offer about 65% efficiency when hooked up to a light or charger. And that's pretty good, considering how little of your energy they take in the process. This new design offers a whopping 70% efficiency.


Again, it's still early, and for now, this new design is only available with a USB out, with no headlight option. And it's only available in the gravel-focused 12mm front axle size. But they're learning things in the process, and the concept could theoretically be scaled up to work with a 15mm axle.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Eurobike 2022


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
126671 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84793 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
73057 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
71761 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
63688 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
53707 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
50697 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
41240 views

14 Comments

  • 2 0
 That Old Man Mountain rack is sick! Very much looking to get some use out of one... Seems like a no-brainer for soft items to be stored, and a decent light mount spot... I worry about a water bottle flying out on router trails though.
  • 1 0
 You can always use a cage that cinches down on the bottle. I run one of the Arundel Looney Bin cages on the bottom of my downtube for an extra bottle, and can put either a standard water bottle or a 32oz nalgene down there securely.
  • 2 0
 I really rate my Aeroe handlebar rack, easy to use and it keeps your roll bag off your brake / shifter hoses. Only downside is that it does need an additional strap over the stem to keep it from slipping down.
  • 1 0
 I love my Aeroe handlebar rack too. I've had it on some seriously rough trails and it never slipped on me. I tighten mine down pretty tight on my bars. I can run it straight out if I want. Hopefully you're able to find a way to not have to put an additional strap over the stem in the future.
  • 1 0
 I have the spider rack and cradle and use it on my Meta HT and also my MetaPower. Fantastic rack. In Canada (at MEC) the rack is CAD184 incl. tax and comes with a cradle. Extra cradles are CAD 100 + tax
  • 1 0
 I never understood why people are putting all the weight at the sprung components. Might as well run a hardtail then...
  • 1 0
 I have an idea I’m still yet to build: a full sus with extra tubing that extends off the main frame to hold rear panniers in the usual place. Same thing for the front for a little rack out in front of the head tube.
Won’t be light though.
  • 2 0
 It seems a little difficult to attach the bags to a wheel, or a suspension pivot.
  • 1 0
 bags that fit on the bike you have are going to be cheaper than buying a dedicated bike.
  • 1 0
 What, you don't like massively increasing the inertia?
  • 1 0
 Maybe I'm just too sensitive, but I can not STAND the look of seat bags like that.....get over it, I know...
  • 1 0
 The evoc frame bag with no headtube or downtube strap.... what?
  • 1 0
 No Tailfin???
  • 1 0
 where's the Portus bike?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008922
Mobile Version of Website