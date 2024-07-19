Powered by Outside

Video: Bikepacking the Enduro World Cups with Matthew Fairbrother

Jul 19, 2024
by Ergon Bike  

The Enduro World Cup is the most demanding and exciting race series in the mountain bike enduro sector.

Matthew Fairbrother
Home: Christchurch, New Zealand
Age: 19 Years

Matthew Fairbrother first took part in the series 3 years ago at the age of 16. Due to his small, almost non-existent budget, he had to do it without comfortable accommodation and travel options. Having invested in the expensive flight from New Zealand to Europe, his wallet was already very empty, so he decided to travel from World Cup to World Cup by bike, sleeping in a tent along the way. Of course, it's no walk in the park and the bikepacking takes its toll on his body, making the races harder for him. But that's exactly Matthew's lifestyle. The young New Zealander never gets bored ...

This time, with a shorter transfer between venues, Matthew had some time to explore the region. In the Swiss Valais, mountain bikers can experience all four seasons on the bike in just one day. From flow trails to rough alpine terrain, you'll find everything.




Filmed and Edited By: Sascha Bamberg / Ergon
Photography By: Sascha Bamberg & Boris Beyer

For more information: Matthew Fairbrother

2 Comments
  • 5 0
 I like this guy because he's not just another Enduro-bro but a lighthearted yet diehard Mountainbiker.
  • 1 0
 Would you say that he is, a Fair-bro then...?







