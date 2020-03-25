Video: Bikepacking To A Hippie Jungle Festival On An $80 MTB

Last month, with little planning or bikepacking experience, Mahalo My Dude member Andrew Santos set off on a Costa Rican adventure.After receiving surprise tickets to Envision Festival, Andrew embarks on a two-day 160 km solo journey through the Costa Rican jungle upon an $80 '94 Trek Singletrack 930 that he found on Facebook Marketplace. Will he survive the ride from San Jose to Envision Festival? Or will he face utter doom in the jungle? Grab a bevvie and turn down the lights – this is going to be a wild ride!