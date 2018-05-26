3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series

His suspension is serviced by Magic Racing, a motorbike specialist. His suspension is serviced by Magic Racing, a motorbike specialist. Rocky Mountain Slayer

Size : M

Drive Train : Shimano XT

Rear shock : Fox DPX2

Fork : Fox 36

Brakes : Magura MT7

Wheels : Rocky Mountain

Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5 WT 3C / Maxxis Aggressor

Weight : 31.7 lb / 14.4 kg (verified)



Levy made his own graphics for his Slicy mud guard.

Riding with a Maxxis Aggressor in the Vosges forest is a bit optimistic, but for once the sun is out here so the dirt is drier than usual. "I like these tires and I know them really well so there will be no surprise for me riding the Aggressor on the rear wheel."

Rider: Morgane Charre

Age : 27

High : 5' 4" / 1.63m

Home town : Entremont (close to La Clusaz)

Instagram :



Bike: Bergamont Encore Team (165mm)

Size : S

Drive Train : SRAM Eagle X0

Crankset : Truvativ Descendant 30T

Rear shock : Custom Manitou Swinger

Fork : Manitou Matoc 170 mm

Brakes : Magura MT5

Wheels : Mavic Deemax

Tires : Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.40 3C DH Casing

Weigh : 32.2 lb / 14.6 Kg (verified)



Her Manitou Swinger shock looks like the old version on the outside, but Morgane's shock has been custom tuned, with different internals than the stock version.

Morgane rides with the Encore it in the slackest position, which lowers the bottom bracket and puts the head angle at 65°.

A 170 mm Manitou Matoc and some Magura MT5 brakes.

Truvativ Descendant carbon crankset with a 30-tooth chainring.

Morgane can choose any tire on the market as she deals with Cycle Tires, a tire shop specialist. For this race she decided to run the classic Maxxis DH High Roller II.

Don't trust this photo, Morgane rides with a 760mm wide bar.

Rider: Morgane Jonnier

Age : 28

Home Town : Strasbourg

Instagram :



Bike: Peugeot M01 FS

Size M

Transmission : Shimano XT

Wheels : Shimano XT

Brakes : Shimano XT

Fork : SR Suntour Auron 170 mm

Rear Shock : SR Suntour Tri Air

Tires : Michelin Wild Enduro / Wild Grip'r Advanced

A new Michelin Wild Enduro 2.40 up front and a Wild Grip'R Advanced in the back should work well here in the Vosges forest

Morgane's running a SR Suntour Tri Air shock

Single-sided frames seem to be all the rage these days.

Levy Batista is a French rider from Nancy, 45 minutes from Raon l'Etape in the east of France. He's 27 years old and used to race motorbikes at a high level - he was even French Champion in the MX1 category. He started racing mountain bikes in 2015, and already has a solid sponsorship this year with the Tribe Sport Group who let him ride a Rocky Mountain Slayer."It's a real downhill machine, it's really a big bike but I like it. I had the choice between the Slayer and the Altitude, but this one is easier to ride and keeps you on the track when you make mistakes, so it was the right choice for me now while I try to improve my riding skills," says Batista.Levy finished on the podium last weekend in Sainte Marie Aux Mines during the Cannondale Enduro Tour, taking 5th place behind top athletes like Nico Lau, Martin Maes and Pierre-Charles Georges... Not too bad for a "beginner."Morgane Charre announced earlier this year than she is ending her downhill career, so here we are with another DH champion racing enduro. Still riding for Bergamont, she switched from the Strailine to the Encore Team. Her bike is race read, equipped with Manitou suspension, a SRAM Eagle X0 driveetrain, Mavic Deemax wheels, Magura MT5 brakes, Maxxis tires, and flat pedals.The 2016 French Enduro Cup overall winner, Morgane Jonnier, has been riding for Peugeot since last year (yes, it's the same company that makes cars), and her race bike is the 145mm M01 FS. Morgane also has a deal with SR Suntour for the suspension, which is prepped for her by Two Wheels. She rides with a Shimano XT 11-speed drivetrain, XT brakes and XT wheels mounted with Michelin tires.