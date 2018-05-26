PINKBIKE TECH

3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series

May 26, 2018
by Richard Bord  

Levy Batista's
Rocky Mountain Slayer

Levy Batista is a French rider from Nancy, 45 minutes from Raon l'Etape in the east of France. He's 27 years old and used to race motorbikes at a high level - he was even French Champion in the MX1 category. He started racing mountain bikes in 2015, and already has a solid sponsorship this year with the Tribe Sport Group who let him ride a Rocky Mountain Slayer.

"It's a real downhill machine, it's really a big bike but I like it. I had the choice between the Slayer and the Altitude, but this one is easier to ride and keeps you on the track when you make mistakes, so it was the right choice for me now while I try to improve my riding skills," says Batista.

Levy finished on the podium last weekend in Sainte Marie Aux Mines during the Cannondale Enduro Tour, taking 5th place behind top athletes like Nico Lau, Martin Maes and Pierre-Charles Georges... Not too bad for a "beginner."

His suspension is serviced by Magic Racing, a motorbike specialist.
Rocky Mountain Slayer
Size : M
Drive Train : Shimano XT
Rear shock : Fox DPX2
Fork : Fox 36
Brakes : Magura MT7
Wheels : Rocky Mountain
Tires: Maxxis Minion DHF 27.5 x 2.5 WT 3C / Maxxis Aggressor
Weight : 31.7 lb / 14.4 kg (verified)


Levy made his own graphics for his Slicy mud guard.

Riding with a Maxxis Aggressor in the Vosges forest is a bit optimistic, but for once the sun is out here so the dirt is drier than usual. "I like these tires and I know them really well so there will be no surprise for me riding the Aggressor on the rear wheel."



Morgane Charre's
Bergamont Encore Team

Morgane Charre announced earlier this year than she is ending her downhill career, so here we are with another DH champion racing enduro. Still riding for Bergamont, she switched from the Strailine to the Encore Team. Her bike is race read, equipped with Manitou suspension, a SRAM Eagle X0 driveetrain, Mavic Deemax wheels, Magura MT5 brakes, Maxxis tires, and flat pedals.

Rider: Morgane Charre
Age : 27
High : 5' 4" / 1.63m
Home town : Entremont (close to La Clusaz)
Instagram : @morganecharre

Bike: Bergamont Encore Team (165mm)
Size : S
Drive Train : SRAM Eagle X0
Crankset : Truvativ Descendant 30T
Rear shock : Custom Manitou Swinger
Fork : Manitou Matoc 170 mm
Brakes : Magura MT5
Wheels : Mavic Deemax
Tires : Maxxis High Roller II 27.5 x 2.40 3C DH Casing
Weigh : 32.2 lb / 14.6 Kg (verified)

Her Manitou Swinger shock looks like the old version on the outside, but Morgane's shock has been custom tuned, with different internals than the stock version.
Morgane rides with the Encore it in the slackest position, which lowers the bottom bracket and puts the head angle at 65°.

A 170 mm Manitou Matoc and some Magura MT5 brakes.
Truvativ Descendant carbon crankset with a 30-tooth chainring.


Morgane can choose any tire on the market as she deals with Cycle Tires, a tire shop specialist. For this race she decided to run the classic Maxxis DH High Roller II.

Don't trust this photo, Morgane rides with a 760mm wide bar.


Morgane Jonnier's
Peugeot M01 FS

The 2016 French Enduro Cup overall winner, Morgane Jonnier, has been riding for Peugeot since last year (yes, it's the same company that makes cars), and her race bike is the 145mm M01 FS. Morgane also has a deal with SR Suntour for the suspension, which is prepped for her by Two Wheels. She rides with a Shimano XT 11-speed drivetrain, XT brakes and XT wheels mounted with Michelin tires.

Rider: Morgane Jonnier
Age : 28
Home Town : Strasbourg
Instagram : @morganejonnier

Bike: Peugeot M01 FS
Size M
Transmission : Shimano XT
Wheels : Shimano XT
Brakes : Shimano XT
Fork : SR Suntour Auron 170 mm
Rear Shock : SR Suntour Tri Air
Tires : Michelin Wild Enduro / Wild Grip'r Advanced
Weigh : 31.4 lb / 14.26 Kg (verified)
A new Michelin Wild Enduro 2.40 up front and a Wild Grip'R Advanced in the back should work well here in the Vosges forest


Morgane's running a SR Suntour Tri Air shock

Single-sided frames seem to be all the rage these days.


10 Comments

  • + 6
 Mondraker impregnated the Peugeot and gave it a baby-bump I think.
  • + 3
 Rocky Mountain is probably one of the nicest bikes I've ever seen, saw one at the bike shop in Revelstoke British Columbia.
  • + 3
 Wow, all over 31lbs! Bikes got hefty last couple years.
  • + 2
 Is that Sabrinas younger sis?
  • + 2
 Can we get some more info on the Peugeot bike? Looks very interesting.
  • + 1
 Peugeot still exists?
And hopefully that swinger means Manitou is working on a piggyback shock?
  • + 1
 That Peugeot makes me think Ducati.
  • + 1
 Suntour tri shock aka DVO Topaz
  • + 1
 Peugeot is the French Mercedes!
  • + 1
 That Mondraker sure does has a funky rear end. Wait...Peugeot???

