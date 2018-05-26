3 Bike Checks From Round 1 of the Raon L'Etape Enduro Series

Levy Batista is a French rider from Nancy, 45 minutes from Raon l'Etape in the east of France. He's 27 years old and used to race motorbikes at a high level - he was even French Champion in the MX1 category. He started racing mountain bikes in 2015, and already has a solid sponsorship this year with the Tribe Sport Group who let him ride a Rocky Mountain Slayer.
"It's a real downhill machine, it's really a big bike but I like it. I had the choice between the Slayer and the Altitude, but this one is easier to ride and keeps you on the track when you make mistakes, so it was the right choice for me now while I try to improve my riding skills," says Batista.
Levy finished on the podium last weekend in Sainte Marie Aux Mines during the Cannondale Enduro Tour, taking 5th place behind top athletes like Nico Lau, Martin Maes and Pierre-Charles Georges... Not too bad for a "beginner."
Morgane Charre announced earlier this year than she is ending her downhill career, so here we are with another DH champion racing enduro. Still riding for Bergamont, she switched from the Strailine to the Encore Team. Her bike is race read, equipped with Manitou suspension, a SRAM Eagle X0 driveetrain, Mavic Deemax wheels, Magura MT5 brakes, Maxxis tires, and flat pedals.
The 2016 French Enduro Cup overall winner, Morgane Jonnier, has been riding for Peugeot since last year (yes, it's the same company that makes cars), and her race bike is the 145mm M01 FS. Morgane also has a deal with SR Suntour for the suspension, which is prepped for her by Two Wheels. She rides with a Shimano XT 11-speed drivetrain, XT brakes and XT wheels mounted with Michelin tires.
A new Michelin Wild Enduro 2.40 up front and a Wild Grip'R Advanced in the back should work well here in the Vosges forest
And hopefully that swinger means Manitou is working on a piggyback shock?
