14 Bikes From the Desert Days Freeride Gathering

Desert Days is a women’s open invitation to the desert between Sep 29 and Oct 7. The idea was to create an open and inviting space for women to experience the freedom of freeride. Both professionals and novices gathered for digging, riding, connecting and learning. — Chelsea Kimball

Micayla Gatto | YT Tues Core 4

Micayla is running the Marzocchi Bomber 58 in retro white. With a mudguard from Arrowsmith bike shop, based out of Nanaimo

Blake Hansen | Specialized Demo Mullet

Blake is running the RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, SuperDeluxe Ultimate, and XO1 7 Speed drivetrain. With Tenet Components handlebars and Omen pedals finishing out the build.

Blake's custom paint job was done by Tyler Angelo Marchesano at Specialized.

Chelsea Kimball | Specialized Demo

Chelsea is running Butcher DH tires, Roval wheels, Reverse components in the cockpit and TRP drivetrain.

Kaia Jensen | Transition TR11

Kaia is stoked on the build she's put together for the desert. "It’s really cool to be on a bike that is so solid and confidence inspiring. I love how fun and comfortable the combo of TR11, OneUp components, Maxxis tires, and TRP brakes is. I've really been able to progress with this bike."

Britny Ferguson | Revel Rail

Britny is running TRP DH EVO brakes, Deity bars and stem, SRAM XO1 drivetrain, custom etched Race Face cranks, and custom Industry Nine laser etched hubs with her designs.

CJ Selig | Canyon Torque

CJ is running Reverse Components, Black One wheels and pedals, and Nico Vink's Signature handlebars and Shovel and Shred Saddle.

Jordy Scott | Hyper DH

Jordy is running the SR Suntour RUX 38 fork and the SR Suntour Vero shock. She runs the Kenda Hellcat tires in the front and rear.

Gemma Corbera | Cannondale Jekyll

Gemma's Jekyll is sporting some special pink Reverse components, SR Suntour suspension, some zebra AMS frame protection, Hope Tech brakes and hubs, and Michelin tires.

Nikki Holzman | Norco Aurum

Nikki's Aurum is from the Mt. Bachelor demo fleet, so it's gotten plenty of love already. When asked about set up, she said: "Ryan just pumped up my fork, Chelsea gave me a stiffer coil (450#), the tires had 30 psi 3 days ago, the brakes work pretty good, and the chain could use some lube."

Cami Nogueira | Propain Spindrift

Cami's Spindrift is sporting a dual-drown Bomber, OneUp contact points, Industry Nine wheels, and TRP brakes.

Sally Thornton-White | Transition Scout

Sally - " This bike is the absolute dream! It pedals like a beast and handles all types of descents. This is only the second mountain bike that I have ever owned and I love it so much I don't think that I will ever part with it."

Pascal Sapunar | Mondraker Superfoxy R

KaJay Rooke | Juliana Roubion

KaJay is a graphic designer and came complete with a custom mudguard.

Kat Sweet | Norco Aurum HSP