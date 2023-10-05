14 Bikes From the Desert Days Freeride Gathering

Oct 5, 2023
by Alexa Christensen  

BIKE CHECKS
14 Bikes
From Desert Days

WORDS: Dario DiGiulio
PHOTOS: Alexa Christensen


bigquotesDesert Days is a women’s open invitation to the desert between Sep 29 and Oct 7. The idea was to create an open and inviting space for women to experience the freedom of freeride. Both professionals and novices gathered for digging, riding, connecting and learning. Chelsea Kimball



Micayla Gatto | YT Tues Core 4

photo

photo
Micayla is running the Marzocchi Bomber 58 in retro white.
photo
With a mudguard from Arrowsmith bike shop, based out of Nanaimo


Blake Hansen | Specialized Demo Mullet

photo

photo
Blake is running the RockShox Boxxer Ultimate, SuperDeluxe Ultimate, and XO1 7 Speed drivetrain.
photo
With Tenet Components handlebars and Omen pedals finishing out the build.
photo
Blake's custom paint job was done by Tyler Angelo Marchesano at Specialized.

photo
photo


Chelsea Kimball | Specialized Demo

photo
Chelsea is running Butcher DH tires, Roval wheels, Reverse components in the cockpit and TRP drivetrain.


Kaia Jensen | Transition TR11

photo
Kaia is stoked on the build she's put together for the desert. "It’s really cool to be on a bike that is so solid and confidence inspiring. I love how fun and comfortable the combo of TR11, OneUp components, Maxxis tires, and TRP brakes is. I've really been able to progress with this bike."

photo
photo


Britny Ferguson | Revel Rail

photo
Britny is running TRP DH EVO brakes, Deity bars and stem, SRAM XO1 drivetrain, custom etched Race Face cranks, and custom Industry Nine laser etched hubs with her designs.

photo
photo


CJ Selig | Canyon Torque

photo
CJ is running Reverse Components, Black One wheels and pedals, and Nico Vink's Signature handlebars and Shovel and Shred Saddle.

photo
photo


Jordy Scott | Hyper DH

photo
Jordy is running the SR Suntour RUX 38 fork and the SR Suntour Vero shock. She runs the Kenda Hellcat tires in the front and rear.


Gemma Corbera | Cannondale Jekyll

photo
Gemma's Jekyll is sporting some special pink Reverse components, SR Suntour suspension, some zebra AMS frame protection, Hope Tech brakes and hubs, and Michelin tires.


Nikki Holzman | Norco Aurum

photo
Nikki's Aurum is from the Mt. Bachelor demo fleet, so it's gotten plenty of love already. When asked about set up, she said: "Ryan just pumped up my fork, Chelsea gave me a stiffer coil (450#), the tires had 30 psi 3 days ago, the brakes work pretty good, and the chain could use some lube."

photo
photo


Cami Nogueira | Propain Spindrift

photo
Cami's Spindrift is sporting a dual-drown Bomber, OneUp contact points, Industry Nine wheels, and TRP brakes.

photo


Sally Thornton-White | Transition Scout

photo
Sally - " This bike is the absolute dream! It pedals like a beast and handles all types of descents. This is only the second mountain bike that I have ever owned and I love it so much I don't think that I will ever part with it."


Pascal Sapunar | Mondraker Superfoxy R

photo

photo
photo


KaJay Rooke | Juliana Roubion

photo

photo
KaJay is a graphic designer and came complete with a custom mudguard.
photo


Kat Sweet | Norco Aurum HSP

photo
Kat is a downhill mountain biking coach and coaches Sweetlines downhill teams.

photo
photo


