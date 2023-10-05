14 Bikes From the Desert Days Freeride Gathering

|Desert Days is a women’s open invitation to the desert between Sep 29 and Oct 7. The idea was to create an open and inviting space for women to experience the freedom of freeride. Both professionals and novices gathered for digging, riding, connecting and learning.— Chelsea Kimball
Micayla Gatto | YT Tues Core 4
Blake Hansen | Specialized Demo Mullet
Chelsea Kimball | Specialized Demo
Kaia Jensen | Transition TR11
Britny Ferguson | Revel Rail
CJ Selig | Canyon Torque
Jordy Scott | Hyper DH
Gemma Corbera | Cannondale Jekyll
Nikki Holzman | Norco Aurum
Cami Nogueira | Propain Spindrift
Sally Thornton-White | Transition Scout
Pascal Sapunar | Mondraker Superfoxy R
KaJay Rooke | Juliana Roubion
Kat Sweet | Norco Aurum HSP
Did Gatto consciously get a plain YT? Can't wait to see what it looks like a few weeks from now.