15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 2, 2024
by Nick Bentley  

photo
Bikes Of
Redbull Hardline 2024
from Machynlleth, Wales, UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley

We headed into the pits at Hardline to grab 15 of the rider's bikes before finals started on Sunday.

George Brannigan s NS Fuzz
George Brannigan's NS Fuzz

Ronan Dunne s Mondraker Prototype
Ronan Dunne's Mondraker Prototype

Josh Bryceland s Cannondale Lab 71 prototype.
Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Lab 71 prototype.

Theo Erlangsen Commencal Supreme DH V5
Theo Erlangsen's Commencal Supreme DH V5

Alex Storr s Forbidden Supernought
Alex Storr's Forbidden Supernought

Juanfer Velez s Santa Cruz V10
Juanfer Velez's Santa Cruz V10

Harry Molloy s GT Fury
Harry Molloy's GT Fury

Bernard Kerr s Prototype Pivot
Bernard Kerr's Prototype Pivot

Metteo Iniguez s Commencal Supreme DH V5
Matteo Iniguez's Commencal Supreme DH V5

Sam Gale s Specialized DemoMetteo
Sam Gale's Specialized DemoMetteo

Vincent Tupin s Scott Gambler
Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler

Adam Brayton s Nukeproof Dissent
Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent

photo
Craig Evans' Airdrop Slacker

photo
Matt Jones' Marin Prototype

Taylor Vernons Zerode G3
Taylor Vernon's Zerode G3


46 Comments
  • 28 0
 No one going for the hardtail category?
  • 21 1
 I offered to ride it on my Chromag, but apparently my invite was lost in the mail.
  • 22 1
 The lost of Nukeproof is the biggest waste of the bike industry. For their products and for the humans behind them. So sad.
  • 3 2
 It's bad managment all around. Did Nukeproof also get VC money from finance dickheads? Since so many companies overinvested assuming the covid boom will last forever.
  • 9 3
 Psstt...venture capital and private equity are not the same. Signed, A Finance Dickhead
  • 3 1
 @JeffreyJim: No, but the point was well made that some companies took on obviously risky investments & gambled the biz - knowing they were (40% projectes growth...please, even non-investors know that's BS) regardless of the funding source, while others like Marin did not. Marin is prob the prime example of a company that didn't roll the dice & easily survived.

Speaking of - why Marin hasn't produced that DH rig Matt is on is the. highest question here but I'm sure that comes down to the fact they won't sell 10k of them a year but I'd buy 2 off the bat.
  • 1 0
 @Mtn-Goat-13:
The Marin will be available soon… see Matt Jones’ most recent bike check video on you tube.
I’m also eagerly awaiting it.
  • 2 0
 The Marin looks like a fun park bike, and at the right price they will sell a lot.
  • 10 1
 Good luck, pivot prototype
  • 11 0
 I hope he'll be Kerrful...
  • 9 1
 If Vernon wins, does he get that 100k?
  • 8 0
 Adam Braytons bike looks like a reverse mullet in that pic
  • 1 0
 Does he usually run full 29er? He is only little!
  • 6 0
 No one gonna mention Ronan's headset? Don't think I've ever seen an angle set extend that much reach. That's a LOT of trust in that set up on this track lol wow
  • 4 0
 It looks like the steering tube is almost in front of the headtube
  • 3 0
 Didnt even notice before you mentioned it, thats wild asf.
  • 3 0
 Yeah, it has a massively elongated headtube which gives crazy adjustment. TBH a very good idea - if you don't mind the bike looking a bit weird...
  • 2 0
 I’ve not been able to find the article again, looked a couple times now. But there’s one from norco a few years ago with a super adjustable head tube on an early dh proto. It looked hilarious and had a massive amount of adjustment.
  • 7 0
 Airdrop slacker please
  • 2 0
 I love the Zerode but I'd buy the Slacker
  • 1 0
 @TommyNunchuck: gearbox is cool but as im a full 27.5 rider it has to be the slacker for me
  • 5 0
 This yellow + red GT is sick!
  • 1 0
 Main comments here are 1) why doesn't Marin have this dh bike ready for the world yet!? Looks sick - and Marin's one of the companies that didn't gamble away their cred w/ the bike bust and 2) never thought the Gambler looks sick but Vinny's model looks pretty sick. Almost as many air shocks as coil too, Dayam.
  • 1 0
 Matt Jones said at his recent bike check on you tube it will be available soon.
  • 3 0
 That Zerode is a work of art. Aluminium or not, somewhere - Brooklyn Machine Works are smiling and nodding....
  • 1 0
 Mondraker with an impressive turnaround from ugliest bikes of the recent past.......but damn, Ronan, you might as well ziptie the steerer to the front of the headtube at this point.
  • 3 0
 Best looking Santa Cruz out there 3
  • 2 0
 Can we bring back proper bike checks? Pinkbike has been really lacking on these recently.
  • 2 0
 Bike checks at least for some of them?
  • 2 0
 That supernought looks supernice!
  • 3 0
 Any ebikes?
  • 2 0
 Lots of gooooooolddddd
  • 1 0
 Juanfer's Santa Cruz with the Dorado fork is it for me
  • 1 0
 Velez's V10 looks beautiful. Love the paint job.
  • 1 0
 Can’t wait to watch all these bikes again in 1080p in 2024.
  • 1 0
 Zerode g3 so gooood
  • 1 0
 Want one so badly! Had my finger on the deposit button so many times. If I hadn’t built up a raaw yalla over the winter (which I’m loving) I would have grabbed one. Smashed my derailleur and bent the hanger opening weekend at snowshoe last week. Wouldn’t happen on the g3.
Below threshold threads are hidden







