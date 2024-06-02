Pinkbike.com
Powered by
Outside
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
Travel
Fantasy
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Fantasy League DH
Places Directory
Trailforks
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
15 Race Bikes from Red Bull Hardline 2024
Jun 2, 2024
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
46 Comments
Bikes Of
Redbull Hardline 2024
from Machynlleth, Wales, UK
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley
We headed into the pits at Hardline to grab 15 of the rider's bikes before finals started on Sunday.
George Brannigan's NS Fuzz
Ronan Dunne's Mondraker Prototype
Josh Bryceland's Cannondale Lab 71 prototype.
Theo Erlangsen's Commencal Supreme DH V5
Alex Storr's Forbidden Supernought
Juanfer Velez's Santa Cruz V10
Harry Molloy's GT Fury
Bernard Kerr's Prototype Pivot
Matteo Iniguez's Commencal Supreme DH V5
Sam Gale's Specialized DemoMetteo
Vincent Tupin's Scott Gambler
Adam Brayton's Nukeproof Dissent
Craig Evans' Airdrop Slacker
Matt Jones' Marin Prototype
Taylor Vernon's Zerode G3
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Reviews and Tech
DH Racing
Hardline
Hardline 2024
Author Info:
Mandownmedia
Member since Nov 28, 2019
272 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
79678 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
75918 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
60116 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
48452 views
Live Now: Red Bull Hardline 2024
40590 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
37666 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
31841 views
Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course
31523 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup
46 Comments
Score
Time
28
0
bigtim
FL
(5 hours ago)
No one going for the hardtail category?
[Reply]
21
1
BikesBoatsNJeeps
(5 hours ago)
I offered to ride it on my Chromag, but apparently my invite was lost in the mail.
[Reply]
22
1
LyO177
FL
(4 hours ago)
The lost of Nukeproof is the biggest waste of the bike industry. For their products and for the humans behind them. So sad.
[Reply]
3
2
spaced
FL
(4 hours ago)
It's bad managment all around. Did Nukeproof also get VC money from finance dickheads? Since so many companies overinvested assuming the covid boom will last forever.
[Reply]
9
3
JeffreyJim
(3 hours ago)
Psstt...venture capital and private equity are not the same. Signed, A Finance Dickhead
[Reply]
3
1
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(2 hours ago)
@JeffreyJim
: No, but the point was well made that some companies took on obviously risky investments & gambled the biz - knowing they were (40% projectes growth...please, even non-investors know that's BS) regardless of the funding source, while others like Marin did not. Marin is prob the prime example of a company that didn't roll the dice & easily survived.
Speaking of - why Marin hasn't produced that DH rig Matt is on is the. highest question here but I'm sure that comes down to the fact they won't sell 10k of them a year but I'd buy 2 off the bat.
[Reply]
1
0
Leaveamessage
(2 hours ago)
@Mtn-Goat-13
:
The Marin will be available soon… see Matt Jones’ most recent bike check video on you tube.
I’m also eagerly awaiting it.
[Reply]
2
0
Muddy-Runs
FL
(1 hours ago)
The Marin looks like a fun park bike, and at the right price they will sell a lot.
[Reply]
10
1
idecic
(4 hours ago)
Good luck, pivot prototype
[Reply]
11
0
korev
FL
(3 hours ago)
I hope he'll be Kerrful...
[Reply]
9
1
stunnanumma1
FL
(5 hours ago)
If Vernon wins, does he get that 100k?
[Reply]
8
0
Hetman64
(4 hours ago)
Adam Braytons bike looks like a reverse mullet in that pic
[Reply]
1
0
watchmen
(1 hours ago)
Does he usually run full 29er? He is only little!
[Reply]
6
0
lepigpen
FL
(4 hours ago)
No one gonna mention Ronan's headset? Don't think I've ever seen an angle set extend that much reach. That's a LOT of trust in that set up on this track lol wow
[Reply]
4
0
bok-CZ
FL
(4 hours ago)
It looks like the steering tube is almost in front of the headtube
[Reply]
3
0
sarinerar
FL
(4 hours ago)
Didnt even notice before you mentioned it, thats wild asf.
[Reply]
3
0
Kirky86
(3 hours ago)
Yeah, it has a massively elongated headtube which gives crazy adjustment. TBH a very good idea - if you don't mind the bike looking a bit weird...
[Reply]
2
0
mountainyj
FL
(2 hours ago)
I’ve not been able to find the article again, looked a couple times now. But there’s one from norco a few years ago with a super adjustable head tube on an early dh proto. It looked hilarious and had a massive amount of adjustment.
[Reply]
7
0
FoxRedLabs
(5 hours ago)
Airdrop slacker please
[Reply]
2
0
TommyNunchuck
FL
(3 hours ago)
I love the Zerode but I'd buy the Slacker
[Reply]
1
0
FoxRedLabs
(3 hours ago)
@TommyNunchuck
: gearbox is cool but as im a full 27.5 rider it has to be the slacker for me
[Reply]
5
0
rafaelgaede
(4 hours ago)
This yellow + red GT is sick!
[Reply]
1
0
Mtn-Goat-13
FL
(1 hours ago)
Main comments here are 1) why doesn't Marin have this dh bike ready for the world yet!? Looks sick - and Marin's one of the companies that didn't gamble away their cred w/ the bike bust and 2) never thought the Gambler looks sick but Vinny's model looks pretty sick. Almost as many air shocks as coil too, Dayam.
[Reply]
1
0
Muddy-Runs
FL
(1 hours ago)
Matt Jones said at his recent bike check on you tube it will be available soon.
[Reply]
3
0
Kirky86
(3 hours ago)
That Zerode is a work of art. Aluminium or not, somewhere - Brooklyn Machine Works are smiling and nodding....
[Reply]
1
0
JLantz
(3 hours ago)
Mondraker with an impressive turnaround from ugliest bikes of the recent past.......but damn, Ronan, you might as well ziptie the steerer to the front of the headtube at this point.
[Reply]
3
0
Theysayivebeentheone
FL
(4 hours ago)
Best looking Santa Cruz out there 3
[Reply]
2
0
thatguy404
FL
(1 hours ago)
Can we bring back proper bike checks? Pinkbike has been really lacking on these recently.
[Reply]
2
1
morganlambert
FL
(4 hours ago)
is that extra shock mounts on the front triangle of ratboys proto cannondale?
[Reply]
4
0
Greghoin
FL
(4 hours ago)
m.pinkbike.com/news/cannondale-dh-bike-maribor-world-cup-dh-2019.html
m.pinkbike.com/news/josh-bryceland-and-sam-hokenhulls-prototype-cannondale-dh-bikes-red-bull-hardline-2024.html
[Reply]
2
0
wslee
FL
(4 hours ago)
Bike checks at least for some of them?
[Reply]
2
0
Greghoin
FL
(3 hours ago)
That supernought looks supernice!
[Reply]
3
0
29er1
(1 hours ago)
Any ebikes?
[Reply]
2
0
bikemax55
(5 hours ago)
Lots of gooooooolddddd
[Reply]
1
0
therealmancub
(2 hours ago)
Juanfer's Santa Cruz with the Dorado fork is it for me
[Reply]
1
0
hardtailhooner
(2 hours ago)
Velez's V10 looks beautiful. Love the paint job.
[Reply]
1
0
eldenring
(1 hours ago)
Can’t wait to watch all these bikes again in 1080p in 2024.
[Reply]
1
0
senorbanana
(2 hours ago)
Zerode g3 so gooood
[Reply]
1
0
Struggleteam
(2 hours ago)
Want one so badly! Had my finger on the deposit button so many times. If I hadn’t built up a raaw yalla over the winter (which I’m loving) I would have grabbed one. Smashed my derailleur and bent the hanger opening weekend at snowshoe last week. Wouldn’t happen on the g3.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
1
9
chrismac70
FL
(4 hours ago)
None of the atherton team riding? Perhaps they are concentrating on the real racing next weekend
[Reply]
5
0
Bollox64
FL
(4 hours ago)
Charlie qualified in 4th, and is racing AFAIK
[Reply]
1
11
DimitarDimitrov
FL
(6 hours ago)
A lot of prototype bikes...meh
[Reply]
1
0
FoxRedLabs
(5 hours ago)
a lot of off the shelf bikes too
[Reply]
5
0
steviestokes
FL
(4 hours ago)
How are prototypes meh?! Innovation and experimentation is interesting and potentially filters down
[Reply]
2
0
Struggleteam
(3 hours ago)
Yeah all this lame ass cutting edge tech that we can hopefully buy in a few years.
[Reply]
1
0
hardtailhooner
(2 hours ago)
If it wasn't for prototyping we'd all be riding around on Penny-farthing's..
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Pinkbike Instagram
Newsletter Signup
Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.820875
Mobile Version of Website
Speaking of - why Marin hasn't produced that DH rig Matt is on is the. highest question here but I'm sure that comes down to the fact they won't sell 10k of them a year but I'd buy 2 off the bat.
The Marin will be available soon… see Matt Jones’ most recent bike check video on you tube.
I’m also eagerly awaiting it.
m.pinkbike.com/news/josh-bryceland-and-sam-hokenhulls-prototype-cannondale-dh-bikes-red-bull-hardline-2024.html