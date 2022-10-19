18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite

Oct 19, 2022
by Nathan Hughes  


Godziek spent the afternoon modifying the lip of his canyon gap. Why could that be
Photo Epic
BIKES OF RAMPAGE
2022 - Virgin - UTAH
Photography by Andy Vathis and Nathan Hughes


Kyle Strait's 'Wild West' Commencal FRS


Kyle Strait s Commencal
Kyle's running the unreleased SRAM brake calipers that we first saw on the World Cup DH circuit, along with a BlackBox RockShox Boxxer. He's also rolling on prototype Kenda tires - you can tell because they say so.




DJ Brandt's Commencal FRS


DJ Brandt s Commencal
DJ's one of just four riders running a coil shock this year. Air shocks have become more common, likely because it's easier to make them firm and progressive enough to deal with the massive impacts they'll be subjected to in the coming days.





Reed Boggs' Yeti SB165

Reed Boggs s Yeti
Bogg's Machine punk-inspired paint job is a sight to behold.

The 190mm fork has six volume spacers (the max allowed), and with the rebound set two clicks from fully closed. The story's the same with the shock - max volume spacers, rebound set two click from closed, and 250 psi.



William Robert's Norco Shore


William Robert s Norco
William's size medium Shore was painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler. The Suntour Rux fork has 110 PSI w/ 5 tokens and the rebound 90% closed, and the TriAir shock is inflated to 280 psi w/ 5 tokens and the rebound 90% closed. The Hutchinson tires are inflated to an extra-firm 42 psi.




Ethan Nell's YT Tues








Brett Rheeder's Commencal FRS


Brett Rheeder s Commencal


Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, and Dylan Stark are all running single crown forks this year. In Rheeder's case, it's an Ohlins RXF38.
A custom link allows for a 27.5 / 26" wheel setup.


Alex Volokov's Rocky Mountain Slayer


Alex Volokov s Rocky Mountain
Alex is a rookie competitor, but he's no newcomer - he's been a digger at Rampage for the last seven years.

The paint job was done by Fresh Paints of Whistler, and pays homage to Jordie Lunn's famous "The snake went in the snake hole" quote.



Andreu Lacondeguy's Commencal FRS


Andreu Lacondeguy s Commencal



Andreu and Brett Rheeder both have their chainstays set in the short position, a feature that's not found on the current, stock version of the Commencal FRS.


Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque


Tommy G s Canyon
You know you've made it when you get tires with your name on the hot patch.



Jaxson Riddle's 'Suzuki' Transition TR11


Jaxson Riddle s Transition




Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz


Custom painted NS Fuzz in 27 5 26 set up for 2022 Red Bull Rampage.


Custom painted NS Fuzz in 27 5 26 set up for 2022 Red Bull Rampage.
Custom painted NS Fuzz in 27 5 26 set up for 2022 Red Bull Rampage.


Custom painted NS Fuzz in 27 5 26 set up for 2022 Red Bull Rampage.
Custom painted NS Fuzz in 27 5 26 set up for 2022 Red Bull Rampage.



Tyler McCaul's GT Fury


T-Mac s GT
T-Mac's 'tally of 10' GT - for his 10 Rampage appearances.




Carson Storch's 'Bentley the Dog' Propain Spindrift


Carson Storch s Propain





Dylan Stark's 'Zebra' YT Tues

Dylan Stark s YT

Bar spin ready, and check out the extra-low brake lever position.

e*thirteen's new Helix aluminum cranks.
A 190mm RockShox Zeb is in place for all of Stark's trickery.


Kurt Sorge's 'Beach Life' Evil Insurgent


Kurt Sorge s Evil




Cam Zink's Devinci Spartan Aluminum


Cam Zink s Devinci


A Canadian-made frame with powerful German brakes from Trickstuff.



Tom Van Steenbergen's 'Notorious B.I.G.' Hyper


Tom Van Steenbergen s Hyper




Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session







What's your favorite bike from Red Bull Rampage 2022?



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Bike Checks Red Bull Rampage Red Bull Rampage 2022


Must Read This Week
Mountain Bikes Don’t Need to Be Complicated: 5 Places Where Less is More
65851 views
It’s Time to Recalibrate Our Ideas About Chainstay Length
49601 views
Review: Galfer Shark Disc Rotors
44936 views
Revolution Bike Park Closes Indefinitely
42147 views
Bike Check: This Actofive P-Train CNC is a Rolling Test Lab
40494 views
First Look: BMC Fourstroke AMP LT - Downcountry Motorized
36896 views
Intense Launches 2023 Tracer 29
36716 views
Slack Randoms: AirTag Bells, Canyon Partners with F1's Valtteri Bottas, Jet Engine Blowouts & More
36158 views

15 Comments

  • 16 0
 Tyler McCaul's GT Fury FTW - those polished forks are SOO late 90's early 00's Marz, love it.
  • 4 1
 Yeah for sure. I think maybe the young bucks just don't know what they're looking at.

I like that he/they spent time on every piece of that bike. Most of the other bikes are frame paints and stock everything else.
  • 2 0
 And the old bmx logo!
  • 6 1
 Couple of cool paint jobs... Couple of hideous ones.
  • 1 0
 "It looks like a Session" just became the biggest insult you can hand out.



Poor Semenuk.
  • 3 1
 Was stoked to see Brett's bike on Instagram, but bummed to then see that a few folks are on essentially the exact same 'custom' paint scheme. Love to see all the stuff from FreshPaintsOfWhistler! True custom!
  • 4 0
 Holy f*ck! T-MACS GT is left nut worthy! Just seeing that classic chrome and winged GT decal brings back some memories.
  • 1 0
 The pin striping on Kyle Strait's 'Wild West' Commencal FRS is some seriously radical stuff. Maybe I should have my bike painted...
  • 3 0
 your moom
  • 1 0
 Brandon's bike is the coolest but that chainstay should really say SRAMPAGE
  • 2 1
 My man sharpied his trek session
  • 1 0
 Saints and Hope brakes...nice!
  • 1 1
 Sorge's bike is all-around sick...McCaul's Fury with the throwback graphics is right there too...
  • 1 0
 When did SRAM release an AXS downhill drivetrain?
  • 1 3
 LOL, brilliant Semenuk!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.012452
Mobile Version of Website