18 Bikes of Red Bull Rampage 2022 - Vote For Your Favorite

Kyle Strait's 'Wild West' Commencal FRS

Kyle's running the unreleased SRAM brake calipers that we first saw on the World Cup DH circuit, along with a BlackBox RockShox Boxxer. He's also rolling on prototype Kenda tires - you can tell because they say so.

DJ Brandt's Commencal FRS

DJ's one of just four riders running a coil shock this year. Air shocks have become more common, likely because it's easier to make them firm and progressive enough to deal with the massive impacts they'll be subjected to in the coming days.

Reed Boggs' Yeti SB165

Bogg's Machine punk-inspired paint job is a sight to behold.

The 190mm fork has six volume spacers (the max allowed), and with the rebound set two clicks from fully closed. The story's the same with the shock - max volume spacers, rebound set two click from closed, and 250 psi.

William Robert's Norco Shore

William's size medium Shore was painted by Fresh Paints of Whistler. The Suntour Rux fork has 110 PSI w/ 5 tokens and the rebound 90% closed, and the TriAir shock is inflated to 280 psi w/ 5 tokens and the rebound 90% closed. The Hutchinson tires are inflated to an extra-firm 42 psi.

Ethan Nell's YT Tues

Brett Rheeder's Commencal FRS

Rheeder, Brandon Semenuk, and Dylan Stark are all running single crown forks this year. In Rheeder's case, it's an Ohlins RXF38. A custom link allows for a 27.5 / 26" wheel setup.

Alex Volokov's Rocky Mountain Slayer

Alex is a rookie competitor, but he's no newcomer - he's been a digger at Rampage for the last seven years.

The paint job was done by Fresh Paints of Whistler, and pays homage to Jordie Lunn's famous "The snake went in the snake hole" quote.

Andreu Lacondeguy's Commencal FRS

Andreu and Brett Rheeder both have their chainstays set in the short position, a feature that's not found on the current, stock version of the Commencal FRS.

Thomas Genon's Canyon Torque

You know you've made it when you get tires with your name on the hot patch.

Jaxson Riddle's 'Suzuki' Transition TR11

Szymon Godziek's NS Fuzz

Tyler McCaul's GT Fury

T-Mac's 'tally of 10' GT - for his 10 Rampage appearances.

Carson Storch's 'Bentley the Dog' Propain Spindrift

Dylan Stark's 'Zebra' YT Tues

Bar spin ready, and check out the extra-low brake lever position.

e*thirteen's new Helix aluminum cranks. A 190mm RockShox Zeb is in place for all of Stark's trickery.

Kurt Sorge's 'Beach Life' Evil Insurgent

Cam Zink's Devinci Spartan Aluminum

A Canadian-made frame with powerful German brakes from Trickstuff.

Tom Van Steenbergen's 'Notorious B.I.G.' Hyper

Brandon Semenuk's Trek Session