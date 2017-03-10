Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro
Mar 10, 2017
by
Digby Shaw
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Nate Hills brought his Yeti SB5.5 for a racing holiday in New Zealand.
Czech Milan Mysik with his sky blue GT Sanction.
Ines Thoma's new Canyon Strive looks fresh shiny ready to rally.
Rupert Chapman's super keen to get rowdy on his Pivot Switchblade.
Justin Leov with a fresh Canyon Strive for the coming season.
Doc' Tom Jerram is real excited about his fresh eagle upgrade on his Nomad.
Megan Rose took a couple of days out from organising her own races to rally her Di2 Yeti SB 5.5.
Iago Garay is super stoked on his Santa Cruz Hightower decked out in EWS livery.
Will Cadham with his murdered out Evil Wreckoning.
Nate Corrigan's Devinci Spartan is decked out in Box components and an HXR Easy shift crankset.
Jason Christie on with his Giant Reign Advance 0.
Loui Harvey is ready to make an attempt on the EWS on his Ibis.
Hayden "Hayhay" Mckay with his Zerode Taniwha.
Jamie Nicoll with his matching Bus and Santa Cruz Hightower.
Amani Mcintyre with his Santa Cruz Nomad with Bos suspension.
Odin Woods is braving the NZ Enduro on his Production Privee Shan GT hardtail.
Mike 'Whisky" Cowlin ready to rally with his fully hoped out Yeti SB 5.5.
More info and day one results here:
www.nzenduro.co.nz
.
MENTIONS
:
@digr
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
OneUp Switch Chainring System - Review
68987 views
Bikes, Camera, Action - The Sven and Anka Martin Story
63661 views
Online Deals March 2017
53434 views
Fails of the Month - February
52549 views
Maxxis Unveils Tubeless Ready DH Tires, More 2.6” Options
52234 views
Aaron Gwin's Off-Season - Episode 1
51860 views
Troy Lee Designs 2017 Ride Collection
42270 views
Top Videos of the Month - February
42027 views
30 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
+ 22
johnski
(1 hours ago)
Is there a safe-word required when riding a hardtail at an Enduro event?
[Reply]
+ 5
evildos
(44 mins ago)
Brave ?
[Reply]
+ 1
TigerNF
(16 mins ago)
Shots fired !
[Reply]
+ 2
Climberdave
(13 mins ago)
Kiwi! Definitely Kiwi!
[Reply]
+ 9
Rusettipasta
(1 hours ago)
Gorgeous bikes. And fun seeing the Nomad and Taniwha almost next to each other.
[Reply]
+ 9
christillott
(1 hours ago)
Yes...a hardtail. Wonder how it will do amongst the full bouncers
[Reply]
+ 1
mikericci
(13 mins ago)
Is he running + tires on it?
[Reply]
+ 1
christillott
(4 mins ago)
@mikericci
: they do look quite chunky
[Reply]
+ 3
Odinson
(1 hours ago)
Saw a shedload of those Production Prive hardtails at a recent Enduro here in Belgium. They're crazy fast over smoother terrain.
[Reply]
+ 4
alonalgr
(50 mins ago)
that ZERODE looks like it came from the future!
[Reply]
+ 1
AZRyder
(44 mins ago)
Yeah. A future where they have Nomads, which is now.
[Reply]
+ 1
Birmingnar
(21 mins ago)
Is it just my eyes or does Iago Garay's Hightower look to be a slightly different frame? Maybe LT? probably just getting thrown off by the paint.
[Reply]
+ 1
Odinson
(13 mins ago)
He's running a customer rocker that offers more travel than stock.
[Reply]
+ 1
Lastpikd
(0 mins ago)
There are ways that you can play with the linkage settings and the shock length to get longer travel from the frame without messing with the geometry to much.
[Reply]
+ 3
pedalbitesucks
(1 hours ago)
Well if Enduro Blue wasn't a thing before... it sure is now.
[Reply]
+ 1
pegie
(1 mins ago)
What is wrong with Iago Garay's rear tire? Wrong rotation or is it something else?
[Reply]
+ 1
PHeller
(22 mins ago)
Anybody know what something like the Shan GT weighs?
[Reply]
+ 1
bikeis4life
(22 mins ago)
7 BIKES WITH EAGLE! Ok I kinda want eagle now. So beautiful.
[Reply]
+ 1
haroman666
(9 mins ago)
Not enough aqua/light blue bikes. Needs more. [/Sarcasm]
[Reply]
+ 0
Tabby005
(30 mins ago)
It seems those Hightower run more travel than usual or maybe just an illusion? Or the new one?
[Reply]
+ 1
SingleTackKiller
(4 mins ago)
I believe you can run a 150 fork on the hightower, I am assuming that is what they are running on them.
[Reply]
+ 1
Bennnnnnnybike
(29 mins ago)
what about Rat and Loose's bikes???
[Reply]
+ 0
dtax
(1 hours ago)
is that last bike a 27.5 in front and 29 in back or just my eyes? kinda the opposite of a mullet...
[Reply]
+ 0
jonbrady85
(1 hours ago)
I think it's an illusion. Look at the tracks in the sand. The rear wheel is closer to the camera than the front.
[Reply]
+ 0
tsuful
(45 mins ago)
Only 12.5% of those bikes used coil springs ? I thought they were the next big thing ....
[Reply]
+ 1
chickennuggetsaregreat
(1 hours ago)
NATE HILLS SHAVED
[Reply]
+ 1
irud1
(2 mins ago)
So many 29-ers
[Reply]
+ 1
Tmackstab
(1 hours ago)
Will Cadham*
[Reply]
+ 1
cheezario
(1 hours ago)
I thought BOS was done
[Reply]
+ 1
Narro2
(1 hours ago)
those yetis man
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.053862
Mobile Version of Website
30 Comments
Post a Comment