Bikes of the 2017 NZ Enduro

Mar 10, 2017
by Digby Shaw  
Nate Hills brought his Yeti SB5.5 for a racing holiday in New Zealand
Czech Milan Mysik with his sky blue GT Sanction
Ines Thoma s new Canyon Strive looks fresh shiny ready to rally
Rupert Chapman s super keen to get rowdy on his Pivot Switchblade
Justin Leov with a fresh Canyon Strive for the coming season.
Doc Tom Jerram is real excited about his fresh eagle upgrade on his Nomad.
Megan Rose took a couple of days out from organising her own races to rally her Di2 Yeti SB 5.5
Iago Garay is super stoked on his Santa Cruz Hightower decked out in EWS livery.
Will Cadigan with his murdered out Evil Wreckoning.
Nate Corrigan s Devinci Spartan is decked out in Box components and an HXR Easy shift crankset.
Jason Christie on with his Giant Reign Advance 0.
Loui Harvey is ready to make an attempt on the EWS on his Ibis.
Hayden Hayhay Mckay with his Zerode Taniwha.
Jamie Nicoll with his matching Bus and Santacruz Hightower.
Amani Mcintyre with his Santa Cruz Nomad with Bos suspension.
Odin Woods is braving the nz enduro on his Production Privee Shan GT hardtail.
Mike Whisky Cowlin ready to rally with his fully hoped out Yeti SB 5.5.
More info and day one results here: www.nzenduro.co.nz.

MENTIONS: @digr


  • + 22
 Is there a safe-word required when riding a hardtail at an Enduro event?
  • + 5
 Brave ? Smile
  • + 1
 Shots fired ! Smile
  • + 2
 Kiwi! Definitely Kiwi!
  • + 9
 Gorgeous bikes. And fun seeing the Nomad and Taniwha almost next to each other.
  • + 9
 Yes...a hardtail. Wonder how it will do amongst the full bouncers
  • + 1
 Is he running + tires on it?
  • + 1
 @mikericci: they do look quite chunky
  • + 3
 Saw a shedload of those Production Prive hardtails at a recent Enduro here in Belgium. They're crazy fast over smoother terrain.
  • + 4
 that ZERODE looks like it came from the future!
  • + 1
 Yeah. A future where they have Nomads, which is now.
  • + 1
 Is it just my eyes or does Iago Garay's Hightower look to be a slightly different frame? Maybe LT? probably just getting thrown off by the paint.
  • + 1
 He's running a customer rocker that offers more travel than stock.
  • + 1
 There are ways that you can play with the linkage settings and the shock length to get longer travel from the frame without messing with the geometry to much.
  • + 3
 Well if Enduro Blue wasn't a thing before... it sure is now.
  • + 1
 What is wrong with Iago Garay's rear tire? Wrong rotation or is it something else?
  • + 1
 Anybody know what something like the Shan GT weighs?
  • + 1
 7 BIKES WITH EAGLE! Ok I kinda want eagle now. So beautiful.
  • + 1
 Not enough aqua/light blue bikes. Needs more. [/Sarcasm]
  • + 0
 It seems those Hightower run more travel than usual or maybe just an illusion? Or the new one?
  • + 1
 I believe you can run a 150 fork on the hightower, I am assuming that is what they are running on them.
  • + 1
 what about Rat and Loose's bikes???
  • + 0
 is that last bike a 27.5 in front and 29 in back or just my eyes? kinda the opposite of a mullet...
  • + 0
 I think it's an illusion. Look at the tracks in the sand. The rear wheel is closer to the camera than the front.
  • + 0
 Only 12.5% of those bikes used coil springs ? I thought they were the next big thing .... Razz
  • + 1
 NATE HILLS SHAVED
  • + 1
 So many 29-ers
  • + 1
 Will Cadham*
  • + 1
 I thought BOS was done
  • + 1
 those yetis man

