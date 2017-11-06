Bikes With Friends: The Yard, No Bad Days - Video

Nov 6, 2017 at 8:41
Nov 6, 2017
by Calvin Huth  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Bikes With Friends - The Yard - No Bad Days

by CalvinHuth
Views: 8,731    Faves: 75    Comments: 5

In classic No Bad Days style, wait till the last rideable weekend of the year to film our episode in The Yard! We were extremely lucky to have such a long fall season; it provided perfect riding conditions.

I tried to capture how it would feel to ride in The Yard and be a part of the crew. We laugh, crash and razz each other constantly; however, at the end of the day we love it!

Pre game bullshit
Pre Game Bullsh*t

The Bike
The NBD's Bike

Bouncy boy
Warm Up

Walk Up
Put me in coach!

Yoga
The Session

My fav member of the crew
Best member of the crew!

Session a feature
Session A Feature

Post game bullshit
Post Game Bullsh*t

MENTIONS: @CalvinHuth
Must Read This Week
Ridden and Rated: 7 Long-Travel 29ers
59216 views
Mondraker Dune - Review
53112 views
8 Tips and Tricks for Wet Weather Riding
49556 views
Fouriers Quick True Tool - Review
38885 views
Press Release: Radon Product News 2018
38149 views
Rattlin' Down Revolution... On a Hardtail - Video
37899 views
Wild Urban Downhill Racing in Taxco, Mexico - Video
34831 views
Best of Rampage: POV Runs - Red Bull Rampage 2017
34733 views






6 Comments

  • + 2
 Great video. I always wondered who's place that was!
  • + 1
 Who here knows what frame the purple frame is
  • + 0
 I'm gonna guess "Stinky"....just because it made me chuckle.

Cheers
  • + 2
 Trek ticket
  • + 1
 Superman was sickkkk
  • - 1
 I wish somebody told me to skip the first 4 minutes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029317
Mobile Version of Website