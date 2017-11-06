Bikes With Friends: The Yard, No Bad Days - Video

In classic No Bad Days style, wait till the last rideable weekend of the year to film our episode in The Yard! We were extremely lucky to have such a long fall season; it provided perfect riding conditions.I tried to capture how it would feel to ride in The Yard and be a part of the crew. We laugh, crash and razz each other constantly; however, at the end of the day we love it!Pre Game Bullsh*tThe NBD's BikeWarm UpPut me in coach!The SessionBest member of the crew!Session A FeaturePost Game Bullsh*t