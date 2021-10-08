BikeStow Up Allows for Freestanding, Vertical Bike Storage

Press Release: the BikeStow Up
Having moved to Loughborough University to study Product Design Engineering, BikeStow co-founder George Laight quickly encountered a dilemma when trying to store his bike in his small student flat.
It became clear storing it vertically used the least floor space, however he couldn’t even put blu-tack on the walls, let alone wall hooks! At the risk of losing his room deposit, George instead set about designing a solution. Welcome, the BikeStow Up: an elegant, freestanding approach to space-efficient vertical bike storage.
Key Features:
• Elegantly displays your prized bike horizontally or vertically.
• Space efficient storage perfect for your home, flat, office, garage, or bedroom...
• Roll and rotate - no heavy lifting involved.
• Completely free-standing - no screws, damage, or permanent commitment.
• Compatible with road, mountain, cross, fat, and e-bikes with up to 5” wide tyres.
• Family made and CNC routed in-house in Stourbridge, UK.
How Does it Work?
First, roll the bike in and lower the ‘v’ slider. Here some handy ride prep and basic maintenance can be carried out, or even left as is, for horizontal storage.
To advance to the vertical configuration, simply rotate the bike on its rear wheel until its seatpost lands on the seatpost-cradle. By using the back wheel as a pivot, no direct lifting is involved, therefore making storage near effortless. A provided hook-and-loop strap conveniently stops the handlebars and front wheel from turning, and features an interior section of soft foam to prevent frame damage.
The seatpost-cradle is flippable, moveable between five slots, and swappable for a tall version, giving plenty of adjustability so different bikes rest at the perfect balance point. Paired with BikeStow’s patented ‘v’ slots and ‘v’ slider arrangement, bikes of various sizes from graceful road bikes, unwieldy e-bikes, to mighty fat-bikes are always held securely.
The BikeStow Up is lovingly manufactured in-house in Stourbridge, UK, from CNC routed birch plywood, before being hand-finished and partially assembled. The brushed aluminium ‘v’ sliders are laser cut locally and hand-brushed just outside of Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter.
This is BikeStow’s second bike rack solution, having launched the BikeStow Original
almost three years ago. Equally, the Original was also conceived to solve a personal problem, after co-founder and father Simon Laight grew frustrated when transporting bikes inside his new van.
The BikeStow Up starts at £120 and is available direct from BikeStow.com
.
unfortunately i have 5... and i havent found a better solution than just carefully leaning them on each other with as much overlap as possible
Important note: Marin R3ACT owners excluded from above statements.
