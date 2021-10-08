BikeStow Up Allows for Freestanding, Vertical Bike Storage

Oct 8, 2021
by BikeStow  

Press Release: the BikeStow Up

Having moved to Loughborough University to study Product Design Engineering, BikeStow co-founder George Laight quickly encountered a dilemma when trying to store his bike in his small student flat.

It became clear storing it vertically used the least floor space, however he couldn’t even put blu-tack on the walls, let alone wall hooks! At the risk of losing his room deposit, George instead set about designing a solution. Welcome, the BikeStow Up: an elegant, freestanding approach to space-efficient vertical bike storage.



Key Features:

• Elegantly displays your prized bike horizontally or vertically.

• Space efficient storage perfect for your home, flat, office, garage, or bedroom...

• Roll and rotate - no heavy lifting involved.
• Completely free-standing - no screws, damage, or permanent commitment.

• Compatible with road, mountain, cross, fat, and e-bikes with up to 5” wide tyres.

• Family made and CNC routed in-house in Stourbridge, UK.



How Does it Work?

BikeStow Up

by BikeStow
Views: 127    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



First, roll the bike in and lower the ‘v’ slider. Here some handy ride prep and basic maintenance can be carried out, or even left as is, for horizontal storage.



To advance to the vertical configuration, simply rotate the bike on its rear wheel until its seatpost lands on the seatpost-cradle. By using the back wheel as a pivot, no direct lifting is involved, therefore making storage near effortless. A provided hook-and-loop strap conveniently stops the handlebars and front wheel from turning, and features an interior section of soft foam to prevent frame damage.


The seatpost-cradle is flippable, moveable between five slots, and swappable for a tall version, giving plenty of adjustability so different bikes rest at the perfect balance point. Paired with BikeStow’s patented ‘v’ slots and ‘v’ slider arrangement, bikes of various sizes from graceful road bikes, unwieldy e-bikes, to mighty fat-bikes are always held securely.



The BikeStow Up is lovingly manufactured in-house in Stourbridge, UK, from CNC routed birch plywood, before being hand-finished and partially assembled. The brushed aluminium ‘v’ sliders are laser cut locally and hand-brushed just outside of Birmingham’s historic Jewellery Quarter.

This is BikeStow’s second bike rack solution, having launched the BikeStow Original almost three years ago. Equally, the Original was also conceived to solve a personal problem, after co-founder and father Simon Laight grew frustrated when transporting bikes inside his new van.

The BikeStow Up starts at £120 and is available direct from BikeStow.com.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases


Must Read This Week
Richie Rude Disqualified from EWS Tweed Valley
95887 views
Review: RockShox' New Flight Attendant Suspension System
94053 views
Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post
68437 views
Video: Flight Attendant - RockShox's Self-Adjusting Computer-Controlled Suspension
56843 views
Commencal Launches Mixed-Wheel 2022 Meta SX
53227 views
Bike Check: Joe Nation's Pole Prototype EWS Race Bike
50897 views
First Look: 2022 Santa Cruz Chameleon & Five Unique Builds
47565 views
Spotted: A New 165mm Travel Enduro Race Bike From Deviate
43382 views

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 That's really clever, his other stuff looks equally good too. Must be possible to replace the front wheel strap with something more in keeping with the rest mind?
  • 1 0
 a bungee with a hook on either end? I really like this, if i only had 1 bike in my tiny flat i'd be all over it

unfortunately i have 5... and i havent found a better solution than just carefully leaning them on each other with as much overlap as possible
  • 1 0
 Looks pretty good, I have their 2 bike carrier for my van and it's one of the best purchases I have made to date. Loading and unloading bikes is a breeze, much better than crawling around trying to bungee cord them down.
  • 2 0
 That's a brilliant idea,I'm currently struggling with space for my latest purchase,my bike cave is full to bursting with kids bikes,my older bikes (which obviously I can't bring myself to sell),and spares,now I just need to fxxk the washing machine and tumble dryer out of the back room and job done Smile
  • 2 0
 Looks a really nice solution for those who have to keep their bike in the house without it being an eyesore. You could almost pretend it was a display piece in the corner of the living room.

Important note: Marin R3ACT owners excluded from above statements.
  • 3 0
 man blows student loan on cannondale......
  • 2 0
 Put some wheels on the base so I can move it around in the garage
  • 1 0
 Price is not that bad actually, considering local manufacturing and that it has some visual appeal
  • 1 0
 What's the point of isolating the rotation of the front wheel with that strap?
  • 1 3
 Nice but so impractical and occupying lot of space. And imagine you have more bikes than one. And you always need to strap your front wheel when standing. Not for me. :-D

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008887
Mobile Version of Website