BikeYoke Revive 185 - Need a Little More Drop?

Jul 31, 2017 at 0:00
Jul 31, 2017
by Stefan Sack  
 
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account? Sign up

Join Pinkbike  Login

Press Release

by Sacki
Views: 659    Faves: 1    Comments: 0


After launching the 125mm and 160mm on-the-fly bleed-able dropper posts at the beginning of 2017, BikeYoke´s award winning Revive is now available with a whopping 185mm drop!

After more than half a year of field and lab testing, the Revive can now be ordered in its longest version. Due to an extremely low stack height of 41mm and the short overall length, the 185mm version should be able to find its way into a lot of taller riders frames—those who desire more travel than what most competitors can offer.

REVIVE 185 sizing

Deliveries to customers for the 185mm version will start by the middle of August.

Besides the new travel option, all Revive posts have received some other interesting updates:

Microvalve

All Revives now come with a patented new feature called “Microvalve”. Microvalve is a small membrane that sits inside the outer oil/air chamber and is there to minimize the chance of air getting inside the inner chamber, where it would cause a springy post. Unlike an IFP, the Microvalve membrane is installed statically and just offers enough resistance to not let air pass it when the post is static; i.e. when you put the post upside down or lay it down for a while. However, when you drop or raise the post, the pressure will easily bend the membrane, so that oil can pass and won´t affect Revive super smooth action. This membrane will effectively reduce the frequency between required resets while keeping the reset procedure and actuation of the post itself as smooth and easy as before.

Integrated Mini Reset Lever

Currently, the Revive's unique reset feature (see video below) was activated by the turn of a 4mm Allen key. Since a lot of customers asked for an integrated reset-lever (in order to not have to grab the allen key anymore), BikeYoke now offers the Revive with an integrated mini lever, which can be attached to the post in place of the Allen Key. The mini-lever is secured by an o-ring and customers can choose to keep it on the post or take it off for a cleaner look.

The mini lever is retrofittable and owners of current Revive posts can get it directly from BikeYoke's online store. Since the design of the reset mechanism did not change, the reset feature of the new Revive can still be activated by a 4mm allen key. The mini lever will be included in all posts after Eurobike, when ordered from www.bikeyoke.com directly.

REVIVE - live reset

by Sacki
Views: 1,002    Faves: 1    Comments: 0

Video in case you haven't seen the unique feature of the Revive, here is a video showing the reset feature.

REVIVE

by Sacki
Views: 11,164    Faves: 9    Comments: 0

Here is how the post works.

BikeYoke is known for rider oriented products and solutions and after releasing their own “Triggy” remote last year, we noticed a lot more upgrade remotes showing up. Enthusiasts want to customize their bikes, and BikeYoke decided to offer the Revive as a “post-only” option. Of course, brands like to see their posts being used with their own remote but, "we eventually want to leave the choice with the customer. If they´re happy with their remote, we´re happy to supply the post only."

Pricing, details, and availability for the new Revive:

• Pricing includes 19% VAT. Customers from outside the EU will be not be charged the VAT
• All posts shipped directly from www.bikeyoke.com before Eurobike will ship without the integrated mini-reset-lever. After Eurobike, the levers will be included without upcharge.
• As usual, shipping is free worldwide when ordering from www.bikeyoke.com

Revive 125 including remote: 359€ (available now)
Revive 160 including remote: 379€ (available now)
Revive 185 including remote: 419€ (deliveries will start by mid-August)

Revive 125 (post only): 319€ (available now)
Revive 160 (post only): 339€ (available now)
Revive 185 (post only): 379€ (deliveries will start by mid-August)

OE, distributor and dealer inquiries are welcome. Contact BikeYoke at sacki@crankingsolutions.com


MENTIONS: @Sacki
Must Read This Week
Opinion: A Cry for Help
63976 views
Graphic: Broke My Ankle Riding DH - Video
56894 views
The Pros Weigh in on Carbon vs Aluminum Wheels - EWS Aspen 2017
44170 views
Too Long? Too Slack? Not Enough? – Pinkbike Poll
43203 views
Pit Stop: EWS Aspen 2017
43115 views
Bike Check: Richie Rude's Yeti SB5.5 - EWS Aspen 2017
40593 views
A Quick Guide To The Most Effective Poses For Mountain Bikers - Monthly Yoga With Abi
39629 views
Sid Slotegraaf: Unfinished Business - Video
39023 views






33 Comments

  • + 7
 I still wonder why no one has reviewed the YEP components dropper post... I'm on my 3rd (because of change in diameter/internal-external routing/travel), in 185mm and it's as good as the first pre-production one I had 2 years ago. And roughly the same price
  • + 1
 If you're on your third in two years, it means you can't comment on how reliable it is? It might be good, but is it still good after one year spent riding on it ?
  • + 5
 @zede: The first one has been sold to a friend and the 2nd one to another friend, and both are still running and as far as I know, they haven't missed a beat (and they would have told me Smile )

(but you're right, I should have been clearer about it)
  • + 1
 can you also reset it like this one? because the sag dropper post develop is their main problem in my opinion
  • + 3
 @zede: Never had to reset it in any way, no. I never encountered that drop from the video. When I was riding in Wales, the bike was held by the front wheel on the trailers, and it hasn't done anything as far as I know.
  • + 1
 @Ploutre: Good to know Smile I will consider it when the time comes to replace my reverb
  • + 1
 Edit: I bought the 1st one 3 years ago. It had been sent once to YEP for a service after something like 18 months of use, and sold it not too long after that
  • + 1
 @Ploutre: Agreed ! Got mine (185mm) since a few months, can't talk about reliability yet, but works perfectly, super smooth, fantastic lever !
  • + 0
 @zede: reading comprehension?
  • + 1
 @jrocksdh: please elaborate
  • + 4
 Does anybody do a dropper where you can change the amount of drop you get by adding/removing spacers like you would in suspension forks ie starting with 125mm drop, then ad lr remove a spacer and you then have a 150mm drop...or is that just stupid
  • + 2
 9point8 Fall Line
  • + 2
 You can buy an 'enduro' collar to limit drop for reverbs, but it is just a posh clamp that goes on the shaft to stop you dropping it all the way.

IMO the issue is weight and overall length - why would you lug around extra weight for travel you don't use (I suppose you can always just not drop your post all the way of you've an infinitely adjustable one?) and some frames (particularly smaller ones) don't play nice with long droppers (they don't fit where there is a bend in the seat tube, or pivots, etc.).
  • + 1
 I havent heard of that but it seems like a really good idea to me
  • + 1
 @MmmBones: fail line...
  • + 1
 Please show us the integrated reset-lever. That's the important thing here and the only thing that was holding customers back from chosing Bike Yoke over other dropper posts.
  • + 2
 You can see it in the first video. ;-)
It´s a small black metal lever, that you can leave attached to the post, secured by an o-ring.
  • - 3
 Unfortunately, this is a giant pain in the ass. You have to use the reset lever every time the bike is upside-down or even vertical on its back wheel. Which in Switzerland means after every bus ride, gondola ride, chairlift ride, train ride, every time you roll the bike on the back wheel etc.
  • + 4
 @th0m: Not true, running the 125mm drop version on my bike. The bike is transported upside down in my car, no issues.
  • + 2
 @Benlow: Any tricks to do accomplish this? Do you have it extended or compressed in the car?
It is really getting on my nerves, and in a review I read they had the same issue.
  • + 1
 @Benlow: how often do you have to reset it?
  • + 2
 There's a trick here, the post needs resetting only if it's been upside down when the post is down. Extend the post before turning the bike over and it's not a problem! It's a pain though when using a shuttle trailer, when you can't transport it with the saddle up. But both the reset lever and microvalve should solve that problem!
  • + 1
 @hirvi: I'm lazy and the bike fits easier in the car with the post down, so thats how it goes in.
@zede: I've had it for two months, reset it twice riding 3-4 times a week.
  • + 1
 @hirvi: Thanks hirvi, that was the "trick" I was looking for, leaving the post up.
I always lower it to save space and to prevent the stanchion from being scratched in public transport like your shuttle trailer example.
  • + 2
 Why not making it reliable instead? A post which doesn't need resets or bleeding - that's the world where I want to live
  • + 8
 Owning a revive, a reset takes 5 seconds maybe once a month riding 3-4 times a week. Less time than pumping up tyres or checking over drivetrain, suspension etc Wink If that level of maintenance is a concern, you're in the wrong sport.
  • + 1
 @Benlow: its not about time spent on maintenance - its about fact, that manufacturers accept error as a norm. Lets assume that pumping air 3 times a day and bleeding brakes after every run is a norm also
  • + 1
 @IVee: Spot on. In all the time I've owned KS posts I've never once had to bleed them. It's crazy that something that is a design flaw is being marketed as a design feature.
  • + 1
 @bender-oz: it's not a flaw. unless you design a seal for the IFP that seals 100 % for eternity, your (air spring) post will develop this problem. and that's not possible, so instead of bleeding your post and changing the seals just push it down for 5 sec and you're good to go
  • + 2
 I actually need someone in between 125 and 150 lol
  • + 2
 Moveloc 140, you are welcome.
  • + 1
 so it's longer and slacker? got it
  • + 1
 2 weeks after I get a 160mm post :-/

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.063147
Mobile Version of Website