BikeYoke Revive 185 - Need a Little More Drop?

Press Release







Video in case you haven't seen the unique feature of the Revive, here is a video showing the reset feature.





Here is how the post works.BikeYoke is known for rider oriented products and solutions and after releasing their own “Triggy” remote last year, we noticed a lot more upgrade remotes showing up. Enthusiasts want to customize their bikes, and BikeYoke decided to offer the Revive as a “post-only” option. Of course, brands like to see their posts being used with their own remote but, "we eventually want to leave the choice with the customer. If they´re happy with their remote, we´re happy to supply the post only."Pricing, details, and availability for the new Revive:• Pricing includes 19% VAT. Customers from outside the EU will be not be charged the VAT• All posts shipped directly from www.bikeyoke.com before Eurobike will ship without the integrated mini-reset-lever. After Eurobike, the levers will be included without upcharge.• As usual, shipping is free worldwide when ordering from www.bikeyoke.comRevive 125 including remote: 359€ (available now)Revive 160 including remote: 379€ (available now)Revive 185 including remote: 419€ (deliveries will start by mid-August)Revive 125 (post only): 319€ (available now)Revive 160 (post only): 339€ (available now)Revive 185 (post only): 379€ (deliveries will start by mid-August)OE, distributor and dealer inquiries are welcome. Contact BikeYoke at sacki@crankingsolutions.com