BikeYoke Revive Dropper Post - Review







Think of the products that stand out in the history of our sport and it shouldn't come as a surprise that the lion's share of them were created by outliers who became frustrated with the status quo and took it upon themselves to make a better widget.



The Revive seatpost was developed by a couple of German engineer/mountain bike enthusiasts who were disappointed by a number of issues that still plague droppers today - the worst of which is the penchant for hydraulically actuated designs to suck air into their oil columns and morph into squishy unwanted suspension devices. Less worse, but still annoying when one considers that a good dropper costs upwards of $300 USD, is that warranty and service most often requires the owner to ship the post somewhere to have the work done by factory techs (ride and repeat). BikeYoke's Revive dropper post handily solves those issues and more.

Revive Dropper Post Details

• Hydraulic, infinite-position mechanism

• Twin-tube design eliminates internal floating piston

• Revive Valve air bleed system

• Cable-actuated remote.

• Paddle or radial lever options

• Discreet clamp, SRAM Matchmaker, Shimano I-Spec, and Hope adapters

• 30.9 and 31.6 mm diameters

• 125, 160 and 185mm stroke options

• Weight: 455g to 590g, depending upon stroke and options (525g/160mm reviewed)

• MSRP: 125mm - $375, 160mm - $399, 185mm - $450 (Your choice of remote and clamp styles)

• Contact:

Revive droppers have comparatively few parts and are designed to be rebuilt by an average home mechanic using simple tools. Parts are in stock and readily available (you can even buy a different diameter lower if your new bike has a different-sized seat tube) and it's cable actuated, so you won't have to watch a YouTube video to install one. The guys at Bike Yoke know that some dayyour Revive post is going to suck air, so it features a patented release valve near the clamp head. Open the valve with a four-millimeter Allen key, depress the post, close the valve and, Boom! dropper post perfection once again. You can get a Revive dropper in 125, 160 and 185-millimeter stroke options, and in either 30.9 or 31.6-millimeter diameters at prices ranging from $375 to $450 USD, depending upon stroke-length.







Our Revive dropper was spec'ed with BikeYoke's "Triggy" paddle style remote. It attaches directly to SRAM Matchmaker mounts. Our Revive dropper was spec'ed with BikeYoke's "Triggy" paddle style remote. It attaches directly to SRAM Matchmaker mounts.



Key Features





Beyond the Revive's bleed valve, there are few, if any, external features that distinguish it from a well executed dropper like the RockShox Reverb or Fox Transfer post. Like Fox, and now RockShox, Revive also offers a smooth-acting, ergonomically acute paddle-style remote lever. Inside, rotational play is arrested by round pins, also in the conventional manner. Its seat clamp is also similar (although BikeYoke does claim that, at only 41 millimeters, Revive has the shortest retracted stack height of any currently available dropper), but that's where the similarities end.

Watch the Revive Dropper in Action Watch the Revive Dropper in Action



Twin tube action: Where most dropper makers use a floating piston to separate the oil column from the pressurized air chamber, the Revive features a simpler, twin-tube solution. The outer chamber of the twin tube is partially filled with oil - the rest of the space is the pressurized air-spring. The control piston travels in the inner tube, which is completely filled with oil - so when the remote valve is closed, the fluid can't be compressed, and the post locks into position. When you lower the dropper, the remote lever opens the valve in the control piston and fluid exits from ports in the bottom of the inner tube, which raises the level in the outer chamber and further compresses the air spring. That compressed air forces the fluid back into the inner tube through the ports when you re-open the control valve to extend the post. Because the ports are at the bottom of the oil column, air does not enter the inner tube. (Watch the video to explore how that works.)



Gravity dependent: If you have managed to follow along, you have probably discerned that the Revive's simple twin-tube design works if the post remains upright. Flip it up-side down and if you manage to push the remote paddle, air can escape into the inner tube and cause your once perfect dropper to become an air spring. As long as a Reverb or Transfer is perfectly bled, their floating pistons will block air from entering the oil column at any attitude.







The Revive Valve is operated by a 4mm Allen key. Current posts come with an aluminum mini lever that snaps in place. The Revive Valve is operated by a 4mm Allen key. Current posts come with an aluminum mini lever that snaps in place. The internal Revive Valve lever can be easily removed to clear a standard shock pump, should you lose your adapter. The internal Revive Valve lever can be easily removed to clear a standard shock pump, should you lose your adapter.





Revive Valve: Luckily for Revive owners, all it takes to remedy the situation is to open the Revive Valve, fully compress the post, then close the valve and go ride. If you own a current Revive dropper, you'll most likely never experience that issue, because they now have an elastic membrane that traps air on the spring-side of the oil column when the post is being stored inverted or laying prone. Either way, it only requires 30 seconds to bleed the post using the Revive Valve (three seconds or less if your mini-lever is in place), and that's just a tiny bit faster than boxing up a dropper and shipping it to a service center to have the air bled from the wrong side of a floating piston.







Pressurizing the air spring controls the post's return speed. An included shock pump adapter is used to clear the Revive Valve mechanism. Pressurizing the air spring controls the post's return speed. An included shock pump adapter is used to clear the Revive Valve mechanism.



Trail Report



The Revive has been a pleasure to ride and I have only had two instances to use its oft-heralded bleed lever: the first time I installed it; and after I left it on a bench for a few months, it needed a second bleed when I put it on the bike I am using at present. One compression was all it took for the bleeds, and it may not have needed the second treatment if it were a current model.



The Revive has been a pleasure to ride and I have only had two instances to use its oft-heralded bleed lever: the first time I installed it; and after I left it on a bench for a few months, it needed a second bleed when I put it on the bike I am using at present. One compression was all it took for the bleeds, and it may not have needed the second treatment if it were a current model.





I have not tried the radial remote lever, and I probably would not choose to, as I prefer paddle types. I have already weighed in on how nice the BikeYoke paddle operates when I reviewed their

Installation is made easy because the only critical measurement is the 17-millimeters of free cable length between the housing and barrel where the cable attaches to the bottom of the post - and there is a diagram laser-etched on the post to help line them up perfectly. As with all cable-actuated internally-routed posts, the Revive's mechanism needs to be clear of internal obstructions to operate well. To this end, the actuator can be rotated by hand to obtain the best angle.I have not tried the radial remote lever, and I probably would not choose to, as I prefer paddle types. I have already weighed in on how nice the BikeYoke paddle operates when I reviewed their Dehy conversion for the RockShox Reverb. The short version is that the action is light, the paddle Laser etched instructions ensure that your cable installation goes right the first time. Laser etched instructions ensure that your cable installation goes right the first time.

feels positive with or without gloves, and once adjusted, the system never needed to be touched again.



The dropper action of the post is smoother than a Fox Transfer, which is now the class leader among the big brand droppers. The Revive is wonderfully smooth to retract and it extends with a subdued, but reassuring "clunk." The transfer ports inside the post offer enough damping to tune the extension speed to suit. I like mine fast, but not to the point where I can't stop the post mid-stroke for pedally descents - and that's how it is.



I've had the Revive on a couple of bikes and it has not shown any wear and tear beyond crash-related dings. Rotational play is almost nonexistent, so it appears that it may be a long time before I'll be writing a "How to Rebuild Your Revive Dropper" story.





Pinkbike's Take:



