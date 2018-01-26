BikeYoke Revive Max - World's First Dedicated 34.9mm Long-Travel Dropper

PRESS RELEASE: BikeYoke









BikeYoke Revive Max Dropper Seatpost





Long story short: here is no rocket science involved, no spaceship materials used, and we did not reinvent the wheel or want to make up fancy stories. We simply came up with a really long-travel dropper seatpost, completely designed and engineered for the beefy, 34.9mm seat tubes that are appearing on a number of bikes. Until now, there was no dedicated 34.9mm dropper post available with travel options up to 185mm. While there have been some brands with 34.9 options, all of them are based on their regular sized siblings, but with original upper tube diameter. That means that those droppers just used a bigger lower tube and kept the general design unchanged.

Revive Max Details:



We think that you'd be better served with a dedicated 34.9mm dropper instead of using a shim-adapted post for your high-end frame, like the new Specialized Enduro, Evil Wreckoning, Pyga Hyrax or Slakline and Liteville. Many more bikes with 34.9mm seat tubes are on the way, as frames are being made lower to use longer droppers and therefore need to be stiffer and stronger.











More space inside the seat tube comes along with huge possibilities to make the post stronger, stiffer, and smoother, but other post designs fail to take advantage of those circumstances. However, the biggest design flaw (in our opinion) is that those small upper tubes do not really match with the oversized seat tubes. A bike of this price range deserves a properly designed and good looking post, period. To be fair, there is one dedicated 34.9mm post with an oversized upper tube: Specialized´s newest creation. However, this post only offers 115mm of travel.



BikeYoke now proudly presents the world´s first dedicated 34.9 dropper post, which was solely and completely designed for the oversized seat tubes. Revive Max features a 28mm stanchion (original Revive is 25mm), optimized wall thicknesses, and increased bushing strength, all while keeping the market´s shortest stack height and extremely low overall length for each travel option, as is already featured by its smaller Revive siblings. This minimizes the weight penalty to less than 50g compared to a (160/31.6), resulting in a total weight of 590g for the post only, which is still lower than many competitors with less travel and smaller diameter. One should not forget that the added weight is even less when you consider that there is no more need for an extra shim inside the seat tube.Of course, all Revive Max will come with the latest revision of our patented instant reset function and integrated quick-reset lever.











NEW I-Spec Options for Remote Handlebar Mounting



Another nice feature of our Revive is the possibility to attach the Triggy remote directly to SRAM, Magura, Hope, and Formula brake perches via their specific direct mount options (e.g. SRAM Matchmaker, Magura Shitmix, Formula Mixmaster and others). Our Triggy uses the same interface as SRAM triggers, which means that you can mount it directly to any Matchmaker compatible brake lever. Shimano brake levers can be mated with BikeYoke´s I-Spec adapters, which are available for left (Triggy) and right side (SRAM Trigger) to get rid of an extra clamp and keep the cockpit clean.











Post weights

• 125/34.9: 530g

• 160/34.9: 590g

• 185/34.9: 630g

Triggy remote weights

• Triggy without clamp (direct mount): 23g

• Triggy including clamp: 36g

