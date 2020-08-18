BikeYoke Updates & Extends the Revive Dropper Post

BikeYoke. Despite the name, which comes from their beginnings manufacturing aftermarket links for suspension bikes, they've grown into a brand synonymous with dropper posts. Their Revive dropper post has gained a strong following from its smooth action and long working life without needing any maintenance. When launch it launched in 2017, the 185mm drop Revive was the longest on the market.
With time there comes advancement, and many brands now have longer options that also pose a threat to BikeYoke's dominance in the smoothness and reliability market. And with more and more bikes now coming with shorter seat tube lengths, the ability to fit longer drop posts becomes more possible. Taller riders often need to run such posts to achieve their desired seat height, and the same is true of the steep seat tube angle trend, with longer drop posts moving the seat more out of the way when fully dropped.
The Revive on the posts function in action.REVIVE 2.0
The Revive 2.0 is BikeYoke's updated post, which carries over a lot of the features that made the original such a hit while tweaking some other little aspects to bring more smoothness, increased reliability and ease of use.
The biggest news is the 213mm drop option, which, in a similar battle to the big drivetrain manufacturers, looks to be one millimeter ahead of the competition and takes the crown as the longest drop post on the market.
The Revive 2.0 posts maintain the patented Revive technology inside that works to keep the hydraulics of the post uncontaminated with air. A release valve at the top of the post allows the purging of air to keep the post feeling solid and squish free. It also retains the ease of user serviceability that the previous post had.
A new stanchion and head are made from one piece, rather than the previous 2-piece and boned construction. This helps up stiffness and control of tolerances, with the stanchion tube now having a varying wall thickness for more meat where it's needed and less where the stresses and strains aren't as high.
The 213mm drop post benefits from an increased bushing overlap to up support and reduce wear.
All posts gain from the new updates, with the 125, 160 and 185mm drop versions also having the hard anodized one piece stanchion and head. There are also longer saddle clamp bolts with conical washers and a symmetric upper saddle clamp make fitting the saddle an easier affair.
A new CNC actuator lever tops off the updates and looks to make the post's action even smoother.
The Revive 2.0 is available in 30.9 and 31.6mm diameter options, with it being easy to swap the lower tube to adapt between the two diameters. A dedicated 34.9mm diameter Revive Max is available and remains unchanged.
Posts are available right now with prices from $320 to $380 USD or €335 to €405 depending on the drop size. Weights are between 465g and 640g depending on drop and post diameter. A 31.6mm diameter 213mm drop post weighs a claimed 640g.
Triggy Alpha
Alongside the Revive 2.0, BikeYoke also updated their Triggy dropper post lever.
The Triggy Alpha paddle runs on a cartridge bearing for smoothness and longevity, with the paddle available in two different lengths. The whole paddle has angle adjustment and there are two mounting positions for the whole lever making it easier to find the best fit for your hands and cockpit setup.
There's a maximum cable pull of 11mm and a new cable clamp to make the lever compatible with nearly all cable actuated dropper posts on the market.
Mount options are also plentiful with availability to direct mount to SRAM, Shimano, Hope, Formula, Magura, Trickstuff and Hayes brakes for a tidy cockpit. Or a simple BikeYoke band clamp fitment if you need that.
Weight is 32g for the short paddle version and 34g for the long and it comes in at $60 USD or €65. It's available around the end of August/beginning of September.
BikeYoke USP
The Update Service Program means that everyone sending their original Revive post into an official service centre will have their post updated to the new Revive 2.0 parts for no extra cost whilst the post is being serviced.
There is a time limit for this update program with details to follow on bikeyoke.com
