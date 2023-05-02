Video: Loosedog Lewis, Ludo May, & Kasi Schmidt Ride Chilean Volcanoes

May 2, 2023
This Odyssey takes us on a tour through Chile’s Andean volcanos. Between Josh “Loosedog” Lewis, Ludo May and Kasi Schmidt on bikes, and the slim potential of volcanic activity, the episodes are sure to entertain and delight.

Volume 1 - Icalma

Some odysseys span distances untold, fathoms into the sea or Everesting into the sky. This one, however, will take you on a tour of Chile’s fiery Andean volcanos with the intrepid crew, as they venture into an unknown paradise of singletrack and freeriding.



Thanks to the help of their friend and local guide Nico Prudencio, the crew manages to avoid being scalded by the contents of Icalma’s Batea Mahuida volcano.



They also witness a Chilean rodeo, find out why Loosedog is called Loosedog, and take a unique shuttle vehicle at Colico bike park.


Oh, and each one of them shreds the hell out of the volcano, so there’s that too.


Volume 1 is just the taster, but my goodness does it taste good. You’ll be asking for seconds, we know it.



1 Comment

 If someone told me a couple years ago Loose would be in an edit with Ludo May and Kasi Schmidt I would've asked in which universe. That said, I actually quite like it when a brand diversifies the kinds of riders they sign. Pops to Scor for proving their bikes with all kinds of styles of riding.





