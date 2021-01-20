Birzman Issues Safety Recall of Tubeless Inflators Sold Since 2017

Jan 20, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Birzman has issued a safety recall of all Pump Up Tubeless Inflators (BM17-PUMP-UP and BM20-PUMP-UP) sold since 2017.

The pumps are designed to be inflated to high pressures, then to release that air quickly in order to seat tubeless tires. The problem identified is that if condensation builds up inside the canister, it can weaken the adhesive holding the canister together and can cause the product to “leak air, disassemble, or result in personal injuries."

A statement from Birzman:

To our Birzman community, the safety of our customers is and will always be our highest priority.

We have identified a potential safety issue: the condensation of moisture produced on the inside of the inflator during the release of high-pressure air may affect the adhesives used on the upper and lower covers, and this could impact the life-span of the product. External factors including humidity of the storage environment, atmospheric pressure and inflation over the limit may contribute to the acceleration of this outcome.

Under incorrect use such as inflating the product over the 220psi limit, the product could leak air, disassemble, or result in personal injuries.

The use of Pump Up Tubeless Inflators of either versions (BM17-PUMP-UP & BM20-PUMP-UP) should be stopped immediately.

We sincerely apologize for the situation, it was neither foreseeable nor actively avoidable. On behalf of the Birzman team, we would like to thank you for your support.

Retailers should remove these products from stock. Customers should stop use immediately. More details will follow about the recall procedures "within approximately 4 weeks."

18 Comments

  • 24 0
 She canna take any more, captain! She's gonna blow!
  • 1 0
 Eject the Warp Core
  • 17 0
 Engineer: Over 220psi this thing could explode -
Lawyer: *Disassemble
  • 4 0
 stepping on a land mine could result in disassembly
  • 4 0
 Or as SpaceX puts it: rapid unscheduled disassembly
  • 14 0
 IF YOU OR A LOVED ONE HAS BEEN INJURED TRYING TO SET UP TUBELESS TIRES, YOU MAY BE ELIGIBLE FOR COMPENSATION
  • 13 0
 I think the dangers have been over inflated.
  • 2 0
 What a bombshell announcement.
  • 10 0
 Hope they don't blow this out of all proportion..
  • 6 0
 Well that blows.
  • 1 0
 I'm all for owning up on a product issue/defect and coming clean.. however I'm very dubious about the claim that this issue with adhesive was not foreseeable...
  • 1 0
 "disassemble" LOL - did they have Dick Cheney write their press release?

"we've uh...gone kinetic"
  • 1 0
 Wow, this is a first recall in my life, how cool is that!
  • 1 0
 Wonder if it was the same designer that did the FOX X2?
  • 1 0
 Birdman
  • 1 0
 Reassemble Stefanie!

Post a Comment



