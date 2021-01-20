Birzman Issues Safety Recall of Tubeless Inflators Sold Since 2017

A statement from Birzman:



To our Birzman community, the safety of our customers is and will always be our highest priority.



We have identified a potential safety issue: the condensation of moisture produced on the inside of the inflator during the release of high-pressure air may affect the adhesives used on the upper and lower covers, and this could impact the life-span of the product. External factors including humidity of the storage environment, atmospheric pressure and inflation over the limit may contribute to the acceleration of this outcome.



Under incorrect use such as inflating the product over the 220psi limit, the product could leak air, disassemble, or result in personal injuries.



The use of Pump Up Tubeless Inflators of either versions (BM17-PUMP-UP & BM20-PUMP-UP) should be stopped immediately.



We sincerely apologize for the situation, it was neither foreseeable nor actively avoidable. On behalf of the Birzman team, we would like to thank you for your support.

Birzman has issued a safety recall of all Pump Up Tubeless Inflators (BM17-PUMP-UP and BM20-PUMP-UP) sold since 2017.The pumps are designed to be inflated to high pressures, then to release that air quickly in order to seat tubeless tires. The problem identified is that if condensation builds up inside the canister, it can weaken the adhesive holding the canister together and can cause the product to “leak air, disassemble, or result in personal injuries."Retailers should remove these products from stock. Customers should stop use immediately. More details will follow about the recall procedures "within approximately 4 weeks."