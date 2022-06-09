BiXS Reveals Lane DH Prototype at the Leogang DH World Cup

Press Release: BiXS

A product reveals its flaws only if you stress it beyond its limits. The standards of how much a mountain bike is supposed to withstand are being raised by the day. We have reached a point of where the only limiting factors are your riding abilities and your courage. Well not quite. To get to this point we have to dare to push beyond limits and expose ourselves to new environments. The courage to find and resolve weaknesses is key for the development of a great mountain bike.With that in mind, we will celebrate our UCI Downhill Mountain Bike World Cup debut in Leogang this weekend. The riders Abby Hogie and Anna Newkirk of the Beyond Racing team will line up on LANE DH Prototype bikes. The LANE is our newly developed enduro platform which will soon be available to the public. Minor modifications on the rocker and seatstay helped the bike to more rear shock travel and changed its geometry and kinematics. The main goals of the project are research and development but not to forget the great passion for growth, racing and the sport of mountain biking.The chain stay had to be modified for more rear shock travelTrue to its origin. Sursee, Switzerland is where BiXS' HQ is located.Ready for racing in LeogangFind out more on the official website: