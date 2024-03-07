Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame

Writing it truly feels unreal, but I have just fulfilled my childhood dream of running my own bike company. When I signed up for this Pinkbike account, I was a typical Eastern Europe dirt jumping kid, who loved the thrill of riding sketchy jumps all over Poland, making friends on the road, and drawing my first bikes. Long story short, we are 15 years later, I made a degree in design and worked on multiple bikes for different companies and a few for myself, but two years ago I started a project - Black Math. Along with a few friends from the dirt jumping period, we teamed up, gathered funds from the EU startups program and here we are with a GCode - a bike frame that will turn heads on the trail! This project sat in my head for far too long, and after riding it, I can once again say: that my dream came true! Designed and produced in Poland, rides way beyond my imagination and does not look like a Session. Let's go! — Aleksander Margolis