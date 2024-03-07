Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame

Every once in a while a press release comes through that makes us take a double (or triple) take. That's the case with this announcement from Black Math Bikes. The Polish company has apparently created a bike with a handlebar mounted remote that turns it from 140mm trail bike into a 170mm descending machine. There's no traditional dropper post - instead, the top tube moves down to get out of the way for the descent.
It's certainly unlike anything currently on the market - read on for Black Math's description of their creation.- Mike Kazimer
GCode is 2 in 1 MTB frame. Simple as thatPRESS RELEASE: Black Math Bikes
|Writing it truly feels unreal, but I have just fulfilled my childhood dream of running my own bike company. When I signed up for this Pinkbike account, I was a typical Eastern Europe dirt jumping kid, who loved the thrill of riding sketchy jumps all over Poland, making friends on the road, and drawing my first bikes. Long story short, we are 15 years later, I made a degree in design and worked on multiple bikes for different companies and a few for myself, but two years ago I started a project - Black Math. Along with a few friends from the dirt jumping period, we teamed up, gathered funds from the EU startups program and here we are with a GCode - a bike frame that will turn heads on the trail! This project sat in my head for far too long, and after riding it, I can once again say: that my dream came true! Designed and produced in Poland, rides way beyond my imagination and does not look like a Session. Let's go!—Aleksander Margolis
Black Math Bike is a bunch of geeks with deep roots in the bike industry. We're passionate about reimagining bicycles for a better future. Black Math Bikes focuses on innovation, sustainability, and quality in our low-key approach to cycling improvement.
We introduce the precisely crafted kinematic system that allows you to change your bike from an efficient 140mm travel trail bike to a 170mm travel shred weapon on the run. How does it work?
The Upturn Dropper is controlled with a regular thumb-operated lever. Still, instead of a classic telescopic seat post, it uses a set of links located at the top tube end, creating a virtual pivot point system.
This allowed us to precisely design the movement of the seat, including the change of the angle. But the real magic began when we integrated seat adjustment kinematics with the four-bar Horst Link suspension. Now, we can adjust the geometry and suspension performance due to the change of seat position.
Lowering the seat sets the whole bike in descent mode - the head angle becomes slacker, the bottom bracket drops, and the suspension attains 170mm of travel with a 33% progression rate. Raising the seat transitions into climb mode - steeper head angle, higher bottom bracket (and clearance), and reduced suspension travel to 140mm. A shorter travel with the same shock setup results in less sag and a firmer suspension feel, providing stable support during intense pedalling. It's like combining the benefits of Aenomaly Switchgrade, Flip-chip, and Climb-switch, but without any extra effort. You use the dropper as always and enjoy a bike that offers unmatchable possibilities!
The frame opens and closes on the separate gas chamber hidden under our prototype piece of clothMeet GCode frame:
GCode - a standardized language for recording commands for CNC devices. The bike's name pays homage to the contemporary craftsmanship of the 21st century, indicating our dedication to technical perfection, precision, and the highest quality.
Key features:
We start shipping preorders in the beginning of 2024 season, but first of all, we want to triple check on everything to make you smile while unpacking the box!
Why CNC?
|At BlackMathBikes, we're more than just a niche MTB business. We're passionate local riders pushing the boundaries of innovation. With our 'GCode' Frame, we challenge the industry to rethink what a mountain bike can be. We believe in critical innovation to create a better riding experience—Aleksander
Due to the frame geometry adjustment, it consists of smaller parts connected through bearings and screws. This type of design is well-suited for low-volume production using CNC machines.
It offers us several advantages:Technical:
Ultimate overall precision.
We can use the unweldable 7075 alloys, nearly twice as strong as the alloys used for welded aluminum frames.
We can precisely manage the compliance of the construction structures. Downtube uses adhesive joints to improve the torsional stiffness of the front end. Quality:
By eliminating manual technological processes, we reduce the possibility of errors caused by human factors. This reduces the risk of quality issues.
In-house production gives us control over every aspect of production.Environmental:
Frame divided into smaller components reduces the consumption of large aluminum blocks compared to other CNC technology frame producers.
We produce locally, in Poland.
We use highly recyclable materials.
Splitting the frame into smaller components makes repairs easier after damage.
We can ensure the availability of spare parts.
