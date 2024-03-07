Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame

Mar 7, 2024
by Aleksander Margolis  
Every once in a while a press release comes through that makes us take a double (or triple) take. That's the case with this announcement from Black Math Bikes. The Polish company has apparently created a bike with a handlebar mounted remote that turns it from 140mm trail bike into a 170mm descending machine. There's no traditional dropper post - instead, the top tube moves down to get out of the way for the descent.

It's certainly unlike anything currently on the market - read on for Black Math's description of their creation.- Mike Kazimer

Photo by szachimat https www.blackmath.bike
Photo by szachimat https www.blackmath.bike
GCode is 2 in 1 MTB frame. Simple as that

PRESS RELEASE: Black Math Bikes

bigquotesWriting it truly feels unreal, but I have just fulfilled my childhood dream of running my own bike company. When I signed up for this Pinkbike account, I was a typical Eastern Europe dirt jumping kid, who loved the thrill of riding sketchy jumps all over Poland, making friends on the road, and drawing my first bikes. Long story short, we are 15 years later, I made a degree in design and worked on multiple bikes for different companies and a few for myself, but two years ago I started a project - Black Math. Along with a few friends from the dirt jumping period, we teamed up, gathered funds from the EU startups program and here we are with a GCode - a bike frame that will turn heads on the trail! This project sat in my head for far too long, and after riding it, I can once again say: that my dream came true! Designed and produced in Poland, rides way beyond my imagination and does not look like a Session. Let's go!Aleksander Margolis

Black Math Bike is a bunch of geeks with deep roots in the bike industry. We're passionate about reimagining bicycles for a better future. Black Math Bikes focuses on innovation, sustainability, and quality in our low-key approach to cycling improvement.

We introduce the precisely crafted kinematic system that allows you to change your bike from an efficient 140mm travel trail bike to a 170mm travel shred weapon on the run.

How does it work?

The Upturn Dropper is controlled with a regular thumb-operated lever. Still, instead of a classic telescopic seat post, it uses a set of links located at the top tube end, creating a virtual pivot point system.

Photo by szachimat https www.blackmath.bike
Photo by szachimat https www.blackmath.bike

This allowed us to precisely design the movement of the seat, including the change of the angle. But the real magic began when we integrated seat adjustment kinematics with the four-bar Horst Link suspension. Now, we can adjust the geometry and suspension performance due to the change of seat position.

Lowering the seat sets the whole bike in descent mode - the head angle becomes slacker, the bottom bracket drops, and the suspension attains 170mm of travel with a 33% progression rate. Raising the seat transitions into climb mode - steeper head angle, higher bottom bracket (and clearance), and reduced suspension travel to 140mm. A shorter travel with the same shock setup results in less sag and a firmer suspension feel, providing stable support during intense pedalling. It's like combining the benefits of Aenomaly Switchgrade, Flip-chip, and Climb-switch, but without any extra effort. You use the dropper as always and enjoy a bike that offers unmatchable possibilities!

Photo by szachimat https www.blackmath.bike
Photo by szachimat
The frame opens and closes on the separate gas chamber hidden under our prototype piece of cloth

Meet GCode frame:

GCode - a standardized language for recording commands for CNC devices. The bike's name pays homage to the contemporary craftsmanship of the 21st century, indicating our dedication to technical perfection, precision, and the highest quality.

Key features:

We start shipping preorders in the beginning of 2024 season, but first of all, we want to triple check on everything to make you smile while unpacking the box!

bigquotesAt BlackMathBikes, we're more than just a niche MTB business. We're passionate local riders pushing the boundaries of innovation. With our 'GCode' Frame, we challenge the industry to rethink what a mountain bike can be. We believe in critical innovation to create a better riding experienceAleksander

Photo by szachimat
Photo by szachimat

Why CNC?

Due to the frame geometry adjustment, it consists of smaller parts connected through bearings and screws. This type of design is well-suited for low-volume production using CNC machines.

It offers us several advantages:

Technical:
Ultimate overall precision.
We can use the unweldable 7075 alloys, nearly twice as strong as the alloys used for welded aluminum frames.
We can precisely manage the compliance of the construction structures. Downtube uses adhesive joints to improve the torsional stiffness of the front end.

szachimat
szachimat

Quality:
By eliminating manual technological processes, we reduce the possibility of errors caused by human factors. This reduces the risk of quality issues.
In-house production gives us control over every aspect of production.

szachimat
szachimat

Environmental:
Frame divided into smaller components reduces the consumption of large aluminum blocks compared to other CNC technology frame producers.
We produce locally, in Poland.
We use highly recyclable materials.
Splitting the frame into smaller components makes repairs easier after damage.
We can ensure the availability of spare parts.

For a deeper dive into our mindset and offer - please jump into our website or follow us on social media for monthly updates! We are all ears for you, so don't hesitate to contact Black Math Bikes!

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Black Math Bikes


Author Info:
kapitankajdan avatar

Member since Mar 1, 2008
1 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: Merida eOne-Sixty - Low Weight or Long Range
46707 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Fenders Pinkbike's Editors Actually Use
44541 views
Brian's Day 0 Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
38481 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
37727 views
Reader Story: 72 Hour Handmade Mountain Bike
35280 views
Fezzari Bicycles Rebrands to 'Ari’ & Announces New Lightweight All-Mountain eMTB
35045 views
10 Bikes From The 2024 Trans New Zealand
33205 views
Deviate Cycles Seeks Crowdfunding Investment
32513 views

47 Comments
  • 21 1
 Cables not routed through the headset. Decently acceptable access to the shock in one of the frame positions. I'm willing to have a conversation.
  • 16 0
 This is probably one of the coolest displays of bike over-engineering I've ever seen
  • 21 6
 April 1st is early this year?
Must be the gobble warming.
  • 10 0
 isn't gobble warming just cooking a turkey?
  • 4 0
 @DylanZ91: I’m no longer confused by this bike…just hungry
  • 2 4
 Oh come on, this makes way more sense than global boiling.
  • 11 0
 Definitely doesn't look like a session
  • 7 1
 "we challenge the industry to rethink what a mountain bike can be" - if there is one industry that does not need help in coming up with very complicated solutions, it's the bike industry.
Maybe someone could come in with a challenge of simplicity, so that we don't end up with 10 bar linkage suspension in 2040?
  • 10 0
 Honestly a pretty cool idea, creativity is off the charts
  • 8 0
 Crazy bike but I don't hate it
  • 4 0
 Very interesting concept. Their website shows how the geometry and saddle drop changes throughout the switch in riding modes. It's odd that they didn't show this info in this press release.
  • 5 0
 This is a great idea if it works but holy cow that's a lot of new variables to sort out all at the same time.
  • 2 0
 The creativity is amazing and should be applauded. I'm curious for the weight as well, and I suspect that's where there may be an issue. Won't climb like a 140mm trail bike if it weighs 40 lbs. Although at the pace we're going trail bikes will be there soon. Of course if the point is to make a 170mm enduro bike more efficient on the climbs a lockout switch may suffice...
  • 4 0
 Honestly, if I had tons of cash I would buy it just because. Needs carbon tri spoke wheels though. And a Trust fork.
  • 2 0
 This is friggin rad! To repeat what @Superboost said, "If I had tons of cash I would buy one of these just because."

Man, I really want to ride this bike to see how it feels and where exactly that saddle nose is pointed.
  • 2 1
 Next someone will design a wheel that converts between a 27 and 29er. 29 for the climbs, flip a switch and bam, a 27 for the descents.
  • 1 0
 I’m freaking love this thing.

And I love Nemo’s Frameworks.

There is no competition. Frameworks.

Now ask me about Gameaux and I’ll have a discussion.
  • 1 0
 I hate that I don't hate it. Definitely a cool concept that will unfortunately be hard to scale to something outside of the ebike weight range.
  • 1 0
 Wow, so cool but I think I'd still want the dropper ability. I'd love to see this bleed into conventional bike designs in the future.
  • 1 0
 I like it! I won’t buy it, but I’d oogle over it at the trail head and talk about how cool it is. Love the industrial look and wild idea.
  • 2 0
 Any info on geometry numbers or effective saddle drop?
  • 2 0
 Geo chart is on their website. Seat tube length (effective) DH mode:394/ Climb mode: 535
Also lists the "dropper" as having 200mm travel.
  • 2 0
 Would love to see some charts and graphs for that suspension.
  • 2 0
 Its on their website, just keep scrolling down and you'll see it just after the geo charts.
  • 3 1
 "I don't want to live on this planet anymore" - Professor Farnsworth
  • 2 0
 Where do you mount the vodka?
  • 2 0
 Joke: How do the Polish raise their bike saddle? They lower the frame!
  • 1 0
 Every picture of this bike raises a hundred questions. You have to get one in on review.
  • 1 0
 I love new and weird bike stuff like this. I'm excited to see what happens!
  • 1 0
 I need to win the lottery.....
  • 1 0
 Only lacking gimmicky high pivot idler
  • 1 0
 So how flexy is it on a scale from cooked pasta to a banana?
  • 1 0
 It's not April 1ST yet...
  • 1 0
 Dropper posts are so 2023... dropper frames for 2024!
  • 1 0
 Looks like fucking real life AI
  • 1 0
 Black Math? More like Black Magic.
  • 1 1
 there's a "hold my beer" joke in there somewhere
  • 1 1
 Look cool but also looks damn heavy.
  • 1 0
 Bruh
  • 1 1
 Can it be done? Sure. Should it? Nope.
  • 1 0
 ...drop it like its hot?
  • 2 3
 You need to be Dropped on your head if you buy this.
  • 1 1
 Trek Session
  • 1 2
 No.
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.035842
Mobile Version of Website