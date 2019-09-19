Black Mountain Bikes Expand Range for Bigger Kids That Need Gears

PRESS RELEASE: Black Mountain Bikes

Kapel

Hütto

Learning to ride a bike is a rite of passage for every child, but there is a problem, kids grow… quickly!Following on from the success of Black Mountain’s first two models, Pinto and Skøg, we are pleased to announce the launch our all-new Kapel (18” wheels) and Hütto (20”) geared children’s bikes.It is natural for a child to move on from a single–speed bike to a fully geared one as they progress with their riding. All too often this transition can be too big a leap, due to the size, weight and complexity of traditional geared bikes, combined with the temptation for the parent to buy an oversized bike that the child ‘can grow into’. With that in mind, we introduce our Kapel and Hütto bikes. Sticking to our core principal that a child’s bike should fit them perfectly as they grow and develop, both of the new bikes feature our patented Epok growing frame design, but now with the added bonus of seven gears and bigger wheel and frame sizes.Fundamental to our Epok series is the concept of bikes that can be dialled down to fit the child and then grow with them as they grow. So our 18” wheeled Kapel is sized to seamlessly transition up from our 14” Pinto model, and the 20” wheeled Hütto to continue on from our 16” Skøg. This means that parents buy fewer bikes as their child grows and progresses, whilst always ensuring the bike fits well. Of course a newcomer to the brand can jump in anywhere along the model range, whether they are learning to balance bike, trying out pedalling for the first time or ready to use gears. Both bikes give children the chance to gain confidence and develop their cycling skills whilst mastering gears for the first time.Kapel and Hütto are the next step in the evolution of Black Mountain as a brand and are a continuation of the Epok series of growing kids’ bikes. Since the launch of our Pinto and Skøg models just over 18 months ago we now sell our bikes all over the world – we are currently exporting to 38 countries including most of Europe and much further afield in places such as Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong.We believe that our first bikes, Pinto and Skøg, are the best children’s bikes for your child to learn on, and that Kapel and Hütto are the perfect bikes for them to progress on in their cycling life.18” Wheels5 years +Height Range: 110-128cmWeight: 8.1kg (without pedals, 8.4kg with pedals), 6.7kg in Balance ModeColour options: Orange, Neon Green, Purple, Azure BluePrice: £449.00Progressing on from our single-geared Pinto, our Kapel features the same Epok growing technologies, but rolls on bigger 18” wheels. Whether new to riding or moving up from our Pinto or another bike, Kapel is a bicycle for a child to develop their riding on, learning to change gears easily, quickly and safely.Smaller and less intimidating than a 20” bike, Kapel starts life as a small lightweight pedal bike, either as a first geared bike or as a stepping stone on from any single-geared bike. Kapel gives children the chance to gain confidence and develop their cycling skills while mastering gears for the first time. Then with our Up:Scale growing frame design you can transform the bike into a larger bike as your child grows. Our optional Balance Bike kit can also be fitted to Kapel, making it ideal for children coming to cycling later, or those having difficulty with balancing or transitioning to pedalling.As with all of our Up:Scale bikes children don’t need to ‘grow into it’ – instead you ‘dial’ Kapel down to fit them properly from the start, then as they grow and get stronger, the bike grows and develops with them. And with our Up:Rise stem extender you can also increase the ‘cockpit’ size of the bike very easily.20” WheelsEpok: 6 Years+Height Range: 118-134cmWeight: 8.3kg (without pedals, 8.6kg with pedals), 6.9kg in Balance ModeColour options: Orange, Neon Green, Purple, Azure BluePrice: £449, Disc £549, Trail £649Progressing on from our single-geared Skøg, our Hütto features the same Epok growing technologies but rolls on bigger 20” wheels. Whether new to riding, or moving up from Skøg or another bike, Hütto is a bicycle for a child to develop their riding on, learning to change gears easily, quickly and safely.Hütto starts life as a small lightweight pedal bike, which is ideal either as a first geared bike or as a stepping stone on from any single-geared bike. Hütto gives children the chance to gain confidence and develop their cycling skills while mastering gears for the first time. Then with our patented Up:Scale growing frame design you can transform the bike into a larger pedal bike as the child grows. Our optional Balance Bike kit can also be fitted to Hütto, making it ideal for children coming to cycling later, or those having difficulty with balancing or transitioning to pedalling.As with all of our Epok bikes, children don’t need to ‘grow into it’ – instead you ‘dial’ Hütto down to fit them properly from the start, then as they grow and get stronger the bike frame grows and develops with them. And with our Up:Rise stem extender you can also increase the ‘cockpit’ size of the bike very easily.As standard, our Hütto is an amazing bike, but if you want to ride more aggressive terrain then Hütto Disc is available which upgrades to mechanical disc brakes, sealed cartridge bearing wheels and grippier Schwalbe Black Jack off-road tyres. Then Hütto Trail includes everything in the Disc package but with a pair of 50mm travel Spinner Grind Air suspension forks.