Black Sage FEST Build - Video

The Fest Series is coming to Bend and we are bringing the party!Come and watch the world's best Freeride Mountain Bike and Moto Athletes shred in Central Oregon at the inaugural FEST Series stop, Black Sage. Beer, food, music, good times, and insanity on two wheels should be expected.Meet the riders: Wednesday 4/19 at the 10barrel pub 7pm-9pm! They will be talking bikes, and signing posters that evening some chat and have a beer!The public event will be help on site 4/22 noon- dusk. Tickets will be sold at the pub for $10 starting the week leading to the event. (3/27) You’ll also be able to buy tickets at the gate for $12, tickets include 2 FREE beers!Red Bull MXT DJ truck spinning tunes.Food carts for grub.After party at the Summit Saloon! Shuttles will be provided TBD on times. When: 4/22Do you want to jump in on a shuttle to the event provided by COG Wild? Due to limited seats we need people to sign up! Click here and fill out the form. You will be notified if you got a spot by 4/19.The FEST Series course lives in the hills of the Oregon Dirt Park, situated 5 miles from Prineville Reservoir.12600 SE Juniper Canyon RoadPrineville, OR 97754Kyle Jameson- @kylekjamesonCarson Storch- @carsonstorchAndreu Lacondeguy – @AndreulacondeguyGraham Agassiz- @GrahamagassizKurt Sorge- @kurtsorgeNico Vink- @vinknicoSam Reynolds- @samreynolds26Makken- @makkedoniaRyan Rdog Howard – @R_doggystylesNic Pescetto- @NicpescettoEthan Nell- @ethan_nellThomas Vanderahm- @ThomasvanderhamTyler McCaul – @tylermccaulCameron McCaul- @cammccaulDusty Wegel – @dustywygleJordi Lunn -@jordielunnFor more information check out the Black Sage Facebook page.