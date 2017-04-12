VIDEOS

Black Sage FEST Build - Video

Apr 12, 2017
by Fest Series  
Black Sage Build

by TheFEST
The Fest Series is coming to Bend and we are bringing the party!

What

Come and watch the world's best Freeride Mountain Bike and Moto Athletes shred in Central Oregon at the inaugural FEST Series stop, Black Sage. Beer, food, music, good times, and insanity on two wheels should be expected.

Meet the riders: Wednesday 4/19 at the 10barrel pub 7pm-9pm! They will be talking bikes, and signing posters that evening some chat and have a beer!

The public event will be help on site 4/22 noon- dusk. Tickets will be sold at the pub for $10 starting the week leading to the event. (3/27) You’ll also be able to buy tickets at the gate for $12, tickets include 2 FREE beers!
Red Bull MXT DJ truck spinning tunes.
Food carts for grub.
After party at the Summit Saloon! Shuttles will be provided TBD on times. When: 4/22

Do you want to jump in on a shuttle to the event provided by COG Wild? Due to limited seats we need people to sign up! Click here and fill out the form. You will be notified if you got a spot by 4/19.

The FEST Series course lives in the hills of the Oregon Dirt Park, situated 5 miles from Prineville Reservoir.

12600 SE Juniper Canyon Road
Prineville, OR 97754

Rider List
Kyle Jameson- @kylekjameson
Carson Storch- @carsonstorch
Andreu Lacondeguy – @Andreulacondeguy
Graham Agassiz- @Grahamagassiz
Kurt Sorge- @kurtsorge
Nico Vink- @vinknico
Sam Reynolds- @samreynolds26
Makken- @makkedonia
Ryan Rdog Howard – @R_doggystyles
Nic Pescetto- @Nicpescetto
Ethan Nell- @ethan_nell
Thomas Vanderahm- @Thomasvanderham
Tyler McCaul – @tylermccaul
Cameron McCaul- @cammccaul
Dusty Wegel – @dustywygle
Jordi Lunn -@jordielunn

For more information check out the Black Sage Facebook page.

MENTIONS: @TheFEST


2 Comments

  • + 1
 Nice work, fellas! Loading up the family for a trip on Central Oregon for this!
  • + 1
 Damn... i love this shit ( Wink ) but cant we see at least ONE bike jumping ?

Post a Comment



