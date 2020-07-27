Blackjack Factory Racing Welcomes Loris Revelli and Partners with the Canyon Collective

Blackjack Factory Racing has announced today that they have partnered with the Canyon Collective and have signed Italian racer Loris Revelli.
The small World Cup downhill team headed up by team owner and rider Francisco Pardal has welcomed both Canyon and Dainese as new team sponsors. Francisco Pardal said: “I’m so stoked to got this chance from Fabien Barel and Gabe to ride for Canyon bikes. We have good plans for the races and some other nice projects."
As well as securing a partnership with the Canyon Collective for future races and projects, the Blackjack Factory Racing team welcomes the current Italian downhill national champion, Loris Revelli and his mechanic, Andrea.
|I’m really happy to partner up with Pardal and share with him this year's race life. At the beginning of the season, we met in Soure, Portugal, where he lives, to practice together and be ready for the first World Cup. I’m really happy to spend time with him because he's a really talented rider with lots of experiences throughout the World Cup circuit. I think this is a really good opportunity for both of us, cause we can push each other to do our best and help each other at the races. Can’t wait to start the season with him and all the guys at the Canyon Collective.— Loris Revelli
Currently, the team is planning to compete in the full World Cup downhill series but they are also planning to attend some EWS and E-EWS races throughout the season.
|For Blackjack, the team represents the brand’s desire to share adventures, ambitions and achievements with all cyclists, pedaling side by side with them to make possible the impossible. For us there are no limits, we work daily to overcome ourselves and we want to inspire the community to share our ambition. The partnership with Francisco comes to reinforce this way of being since he is European title champion and we want to ride alongside the best.—Diogo Marques, Head Marketing of Blackjack Wheels
Blackjack factory racing has also released their updated list of partners for the 2020 season - Blackjack wheels, Canyon bikes, Fox suspensions, Maxxis tires, Ethirteen components, Shimano, Renthal cycle, FiveTen, Dainese, Oakley, Crankbrothers, GoRide Portugal and Municipio de Soure.
