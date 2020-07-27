Blackjack Factory Racing Welcomes Loris Revelli and Partners with the Canyon Collective

I’m really happy to partner up with Pardal and share with him this year's race life. At the beginning of the season, we met in Soure, Portugal, where he lives, to practice together and be ready for the first World Cup. I’m really happy to spend time with him because he's a really talented rider with lots of experiences throughout the World Cup circuit. I think this is a really good opportunity for both of us, cause we can push each other to do our best and help each other at the races. Can’t wait to start the season with him and all the guys at the Canyon Collective. — Loris Revelli