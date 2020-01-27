BLM Proposes Oil & Gas Drilling Under Moab's Slickrock

Jan 27, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Photos: Gravity Candy

The Bureau of Land Management has announced it has opened up two parcels of land underneath the Slickrock trail in Moab, Utah for leasing for oil and gas extraction.

The 10.5 mile Slickrock trail is one of the most iconic in mountain biking as riders head out over petrified sand dunes for a physical and technical test in the desert. The BLM is opening seven parcels of land in total in Grand County, Utah, two of which are in the Salt Flats where Slick Rock is located. One of these is said to cover two-thirds of the trail. The land was nominated for consideration in November 2019 by an anonymous company however, its name will be revealed during a public consultation period.

The BLM says that not all leased land gets developed and the current parcels would not allow any surface work to be completed, however directional drilling from adjacent parcels could still be used to extract the fossil fuels from under the trails.

Emily Niehaus, Moab Mayor, told the Salt Lake Tribune: "My concern is always that we maintain a balance in our valley and county and surrounding public lands. We know oil and gas are part of the makeup of our economy. We have done a good job of saying where recreation goes and where extraction goes. My question is: Are the recreation areas going to be negatively impacted?"


The proposed land will now undergo a period of public consultation that begins on February 20 and lasts for 30 days. They will then become available for lease in June. The operators will then have to submit a proposal and an environmental analysis will be conducted. Reports indicate that the bids will not pass the public consultation as the potential for energy production is low and the land should generate more revenue through tourism than drilling.

A public fightback is already happening with some mountain bikers proposing to start a crowdfund to outbid the oil companies and industry veteran, Ashely Korenblat, encouraging local businesses to co-sign her letter to U.S. Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt opposing the plans. She told Bicycle Retailer and Industry News: "We have a good chance of winning, but not if we do nothing: funny how that works." Her letter can be read in full and signed here.

The leases come as part of Trump's Energy Dominance plan that saw him pull out of the Paris Climate agreement, open up new land for leasing and cut the red tape that prevented the construction of energy infrastructure such as pipelines. Last year, the USA held 28 onshore oil and gas lease sales that generated $1.1 billion USD.

Read more about the BLM proposals, here.

53 Comments

  • 67 9
 For all of the Trump supporters...at what point do you realize that he doesn't give a F--K about anything, or anyone but himself. Last week he rolled back clean air and water policies in place since the 70s.
  • 23 2
 You mean to tell me the "drain the swamp" guy isn't concerned about preserving things like wetlands? Whaaaaaaaat?
  • 20 4
 As much as I dislike the guy, drilling on BLM has been around a lot longer than Trump or his cronies have been running things. This is nothing new - all BLM land is subject to these 'threats'.
  • 4 33
flag RedBurn (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Fckin democrats
  • 6 0
 I didnt vote for the guy but that's not what happened. Stop abusing current laws and get people in that pass new laws for "irrigation channels" and "intermittent streams." Clean water act was developed for "navigable waterways." This is exactly why executive branch agencies shouldn't have this much unmitigated power.
  • 2 1
 @MikeyMT: correct
  • 15 1
 @NoahColorado: same guy who thinks wind mills are cancer causing evils and that we should revived the coal industry...

FUN FACT - Arby's employs more people than the entire coal industry.
Not McDonald, or Burger King or Wendy's...fooking Arby's
  • 2 14
flag owlie (35 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Is that federal land? then STFU
  • 4 1
 @MikeyMT: Exactly....and these comments sho the typical PB ignorance. This particular parcel has been designated/approved as a potential lease site since 2008. Long before Trump was in office.
  • 1 0
 ::Rabble, Rabble, Rabble:: insert pitchfork shake> insert torch waggle> ::Rabble, Rabble, Rabble::
  • 24 4
 What does your fancy Tacoma truck use ? No matter where it's done oil extraction is always a shitty deal for the environment. Buy hey just don't do it in my back yard. Do it where I can't see it and pretend everything is great.
  • 2 0
 Yeah and what do all the atvs, jeeps, and dirt bikes run on that are all in this exact same area....
  • 3 0
 I get your point, but not everybody is able to opt out of every product or service related to ecological degradation & climate change.

We need individual actions, but we need systemic change as well.
  • 1 0
 And thats why real Bikers RIDE to the trailhead. Shuttling is really useless, from my standpoint at least. I guess all is a bit different for you north americans, but I've rarely seen anyone actually shuttle in europe, apart from the odd mass shuttle bikepark, which transports 30 bikes, and not 3 bikes like the rad dudes in their rad trucks.
  • 1 0
 So right! Currently the US consumes about 3 million barrels of oil per day more than it produces.The US is by far the highest worldwide consumer of oil, though China is second and consumes almost 9 million barrels more than it produces per day. The US is also the highest consumer for Chinese exports.

www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=709&t=6
  • 13 1
 My country Australia is on fire. And the fires are not a joke they are huge. Global warming is real and it will totally effect you and your life. You need to join political parties and make changes. , being a keyboard warrior is no longer enough.
  • 16 3
 From the State that's still moderately on fire in Australia. Can we please agree that this probably isn't the answer
  • 2 0
 Maybe the goal is to get more water in order to quench the fires? Totally makes sense - things that are under water can't burn:
arstechnica.com/science/2020/01/as-sea-levels-rise-little-of-the-united-states-will-be-unaffected
Florida will be mostly safe!
  • 1 0
 @Slabrung: this is very unfortunate as we seemingly are the driving force of worldwide overconsumption. First it was dogs, shivering in the cold, then polar bears looking at open oceans, next will be people cheat deep in water. Good news is we will all be able to see it on our dozens of devices and make it go away for .39 cents a day
  • 15 3
 Everyone complaining while driving a pickup truck the size of a celestial body ...
  • 7 2
 While using their phones made of plastic (oil), and wearing their Patagonia jackets made of Gore-tex (oil), etc. There is a balance needed with everything.
  • 2 0
 @MikeyMT: If you're going to try and make that point, the mining and processing for the rare earth metals and other elements used in your phone are your heavy hitters; the plastics are a near zero contributor. But he's from Switzerland... Have you been there? Traveled there? Their public transportation is painfully convenient, functional, and relatively inexpensive. Some public passes even come with free use of the local ski lifts, and some of the ski hills make use of the public transportation as part of their trail network access. It's beautifully integrated. Hiking, biking, or skiing in Gstaad and not taking public transportation is kinda silly unless you're the type of person who also has access to helicopters. Also, everyone knows where plastic comes from (we don't need the explanatory brackets like you're revealing some big secret).
  • 5 1
 “You criticize society yet you participate in society. I am very smart”
  • 11 1
 When are the U.S. presidential elections again?
  • 27 0
 Not fucking soon enough
  • 8 20
flag makkelijk (49 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @usedbikestuff: Trump will win easily, Murica deserves him. He embodies the country.
  • 1 7
flag RedBurn (48 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @makkelijk: yes
  • 14 1
 @makkelijk: actually less than 50% of voters chose him.
  • 2 1
 @makkelijk: Or about 50% of it anyway...
  • 6 0
 @makkelijk: I take offense to that, I’ve never wished to be orange and am proud to say I’m happily married to my first wife.
  • 8 2
 @makkelijk: murica probably did vote for him. America did not. He definitely does not embody our country. What he does embody is the ignorant side of it, just like you do where you live.
  • 9 0
 The news we need! Keep Moab natural.
  • 10 1
 Ah yes, more drilling for fossil fuels...exactly what we need right now.
  • 3 0
 Last time round in Moab a long chat with the crew at Poison Spider - The Whole Enchiladas trail brings in $14Million in revenues annually. Saddens me that dirty money still wins. Cream and Scum rise to the top......
  • 2 0
 Whet I first read this my eyes skipped "a long chat with the crew at" and went straight to "Poison Spider"; and my brain instantly went to USE THE OIL TO BURN ALL THE SPIDERS.
  • 2 0
 What's hilarious is the people who are most ticked about this are the people who rave about national parks and monuments. That's all federal land and it has NOTHING to do with preservation. It's so when they want to lease and make billions, they can without asking anyone to leave.
  • 4 0
 This is old news, it was the 1st thing the Bonespurr did when he got into office 3years ago! Selling AMERICA for his gains and his oil buddies!
  • 3 1
 If your really concerned about this & want real answers talk with the Sierra Club we may not agree with them on other topics but there alot more dialed on getting action on topics like this, if there a problem they'll be on top of it!
  • 2 0
 Here we go again with the hypocritical ebb and flow of where Americans think we should get our oil. 'we shouldn't fight foreign wars for oil interest !' and, ' no, don't drill on that reserve or BLM land!' Come on, we use oil... that is a fact, and tourism in Moab uses a lot of oil, and not just on the shuttle up to the top of enchilada. I wonder if the 4x4 guys are going to be petitioning against drilling? I don't think I saw any electric cars with mountain bikes on the back last time I was in Moab.
  • 2 1
 How about "don't drill for oil in my drinking water aquifer"?
  • 4 0
 moabtimes.com/2020/01/24/blms-oil-gas-leases-on-top-of-moabs-aquifer
  • 3 0
 This is important, thanks for posting. We're not just talking about contaminating the viewshed.
  • 4 1
 This is horrible! We do not need to have the oil drilled!
  • 6 2
 But...her emails
  • 1 0
 It's horizontal drilling far from the trail, if you read the article and the BLM releases. Just FYI. Don't care if it doesn't happen.
  • 2 0
 All good things seem to come to an end Frown
  • 3 5
 Did anyone even read the article??? What impact does directional drilling (thousands of feet under the ground) from an adjacent area have on the trail? Exactly zero, zilch, nada. Thank you big oil for my carbon wonder bike, keeping gas under $5/gallon, and the US slightly less dependent on foreign oil.

"The BLM says that not all leased land gets developed and the current parcels would NOT allow any surface work to be completed, however directional drilling from adjacent parcels could still be used to extract the fossil fuels from under the trails."
  • 1 0
 watch the documentary called “the third industrial revolution” pretty crazy, guys
  • 1 0
 Good, kind of. Maybe more people will care/speak up now.
  • 2 0
 And greed strikes again.
  • 2 0
 Capitalism baby
  • 1 0
 We need the oil to generate electricity for our E-Bikes.
