Blood Road - Preview

Directed by Nicholas Schrunk and produced by Sandra Kuhn, Blood Road is more than a history lesson, it’s a daughter’s love letter to her lost father, and a remarkable undertaking fueled by the power of a newly formed friendship.
Although Red Bull Media House has been producing films for several years, Blood Road is Red Bull Media House North America’s first feature film to be written, produced, directed and edited entirely in-house. The small production crew rode enduro motorcycles with gear strapped to their backs to capture this story despite the many challenges presented by unpredictable jungle terrain.
“Blood Road is a testament to Red Bull Media House’s commitment to independent cinema, storytelling and the power of human perseverance around the world,” said Scott Bradfield, Senior Vice President of Production and Development for Red Bull Media House North America. “We are very proud of this film, which shares such a unique and inspiring story.”
Blood Road will release worldwide in 2017. For more information about Blood Road and where and when it will debut, contact Red Bull Media
