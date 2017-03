Blood Road - Preview

Red Bull Media House unveils the teaser for its latest feature, Blood Road, coming out in 2017. The bold documentary captures ultra-endurance mountain biker Rebecca Rusch’s inspiring voyage in search of the crash site where her father’s plane went down during the Vietnam War. Blood Road won the Sun Valley Film Festival’s coveted Audience Award, following the film’s world premiere that opened the festival.



Rusch’s father died in 1972 when his U.S. Air Force fighter plane was shot down over Laos. Audiences are taken on a powerful journey as Rusch teams up with Vietnamese competitive cycling champion Huyen Nguyen to cycle 1,200 miles of the notorious Ho Chi Minh trail in search of his crash site more than 40 years after his death. The two women navigate the dense jungles of Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia, discovering a shared humanity that can help heal the wounds left by this historic conflict.









I’ve spent most of my life racing around the world only to find it was all leading to the most important journey of my life. To be able to share the story with the help of Red Bull Media House is a powerful gift to the memory of my father. I'm so proud to be the messenger for this important tale of healing and discovery. — Rebecca Rusch