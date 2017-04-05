Bluegrass and Polygon UR Team: reborn from a partnership

A team of riders bringing inspiration to the mountain bike circuit needs a helmet that is equal parts protection and radness. In all the shades of racing, from the UCI World Cup to the Enduro World Series, you can find them gunning for the victory every time they cross the start line. It was the right time to shoot a small edit with the Polygon UR Team, introducing each rider and showing you our new team edition of the Brave
, our full face helmet.
Alexandre Fayolle, 20 - French, DH:
At just 20 years old, Alex packs a mix of great riding style and huge potential. Podium at 2016 World Cup Finals with a 4th place. 5th place at the Whip Off World Champs in Whistler.Kenta Gallagher, 24 - Scottish, DH/Enduro:
In 2016 he was the fastest privateer rider of the season, with two top 20s. We’re expecting great things.Fabien ‘Couscous’ Cousinié, 30 - French, DH/Enduro:
Team owner with tight riding skills and a never-ending passion for racing.Tracey Hannah, 28 - Austalian, DH:
Hands down one of the best downhillers in the world. This girl’s got speed – and the results to prove it.
2nd UCI ranking
3rd World Cup overall
3rd at World Champs
Crankworx DH series winner 2016Bluegrass websiteBluegrass shop
MENTIONS: @bluegrass-eagle
/ @urteam
5 Comments
Aaron chainless, Remy shockless, and now Mick helmetless. This is getting out of control.
he still on Bell
Post a Comment