Bluegrass and Polygon UR Team: reborn from a partnership

Brave

A team of riders bringing inspiration to the mountain bike circuit needs a helmet that is equal parts protection and radness. In all the shades of racing, from the UCI World Cup to the Enduro World Series, you can find them gunning for the victory every time they cross the start line. It was the right time to shoot a small edit with the Polygon UR Team, introducing each rider and showing you our new team edition of the, our full face helmet.