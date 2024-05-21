Bluegrass Announces New Knee & Elbow Pads

PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass



Level 1 and Level 2 are certification grades based on the protector's energy dissipation performance. 3 impacts are required on each protector in the central and side areas. To get Level 2 certification the average result of those impacts should not exceed 20kN, ensuring a minimum of 40% improvement in energy dissipation compared to a Level 1.

WHAT IS LEVEL 2?Level 1 and Level 2 are certification grades based on the protector's energy dissipation performance. 3 impacts are required on each protector in the central and side areas. To get Level 2 certification the average result of those impacts should not exceed 20kN, ensuring a minimum of 40% improvement in energy dissipation compared to a Level 1.

Type A and Type B define the minimum impact-tested area of the protector, effectively indicating how much the pad safely covers the joint. Type B-certified protections provide 39% more coverage on knees.

WHAT IS TYPE B?Type A and Type B define the minimum impact-tested area of the protector, effectively indicating how much the pad safely covers the joint. Type B-certified protections provide 39% more coverage on knees.

AURA CORE KNEE - A powerful aura of protection

- Ceramic printed fabric:

- Extended leg coverage and secure fit:

- Maximized stability and comfort:

- Slip-resistant grip:

- Optimized movement and fit:

- Breathable design:

AURA KNEE - The lightest Level 2 Certified Kneepads

- Stability and comfort:

- Optimized movement and fit:

- Slip-resistant grip:

- Breathable design:

ARTO KNEE - Shortened size, amplified protection

- Half-calf construction:

- Side protection:

- Stability and comfort:

- Elastic band:

- Breathability:

3STRAPS KNEE - A change in the guard

- 3straps construction:

- Side and shin protection:

- Stability and comfort:

- Breathability:

AURA CORE ELBOW - Ergonomically designed around the elbow

- Maximized stability and comfort:

- Optimized movement and fit:

- Extended arm coverage and secure fit:

- Breathable design:

AURA ELBOW - Elbow pads you won't feel wearing

- Maximized stability and comfort:

- Optimized movement and fit:

- Breathable and ergonomic:

Our riding experience is not just about the trails, the bike, the weather, or the company! It's also about feeling confident and free in every move we make.That's why we've refined our knee and elbow pads to offer better comfort, perfect stability, and more protection.Our new range of knee pads is based on two levels of protection: LEVEL 2 / TYPE B.MSRP: 130€ | £130 | US$140Designed for optimized movement and fit, featuring ceramic-printed fabric and Level 2 certified impact protection, Aura Core provides unrivaled comfort and peace of mind on the trails.Durable ceramic-printed fabric facilitating sliding in case of impact and reducing the energy transferred to the knee. Padded shin coverage against pedal hits.Inner and outer side EVA padding extending leg coverage, elastic protector holder keeping the pads securely in place in case of high-impact.Long sleeve construction and refined textile design with minimal seams.Extended elastic silicone gripper.Featuring four-way stretch fabricRear breathable seamless mesh design to minimize back knee annoyance and rear silicon gripped panel to enhance stability.MSRP: 80€ | £80 | US$85Whether you're a rider in need of minimalistic gear or a mountain biker transitioning to kneepads, this sleek solution ensures both safety and agility on the trails.The extended sleeve design ensures ride-long stability, while its streamlined construction with minimal seams prioritizes comfort.Four-way stretch fabric delivering unparalleled freedom of movement and offering a snug second-skin fit.Elastic silicone grippers at the top and calf.Rear breathable seamless mesh design and lightweight fabrics.MSRP: 90€ | £90 | US$95With its half-calf construction, the Arto offers targeted protection for the kneecap without extra fabric layers. Crafted from breathable multi-layered fabric, the Arto facilitates airflow, making it also suitable for wear under long pants.Shorter design compared to traditional kneepads, prioritizing airflow without compromising on essential kneecap coverage.Inner and outer sides EVA padding, providing additional shielding against frame hits and extending leg coverage.Velcro strap strategically positioned to enhance stability without causing discomfort on the back of the knee while pedaling.Customized fit around the quadriceps thanks to the upper elastic band.Multi-layered fabric featuring micro-perforations.MSRP: 110€ | £110 | US$115The 3Straps represent a shift in protective gear. Engineered to maximize adjustability and ease of wear, our innovative strap construction wraps around the knee, replacing rigid zips with a more flexible and comfortable solution.Our uniquely innovative 3Straps ergonomic design maximizes adjustability, wrapping around your leg to provide a customizable fit around the knee. With thin, strap fastenings, you can easily wear the kneepad without removing your shoes. The Velcro is highly adherent, preventing them from catching on your pants.Side and shin EVA padding.Extended sleeve design and elastic silicone gripper. Four-way stretchable fabric.Rear breathable mesh to enhance airflow and minimize seams for optimal comfort.MSRP: 110€ | £110 | US$120Crafted to adapt seamlessly to arm movements, it boasts a lightweight design that remains discreet under your jersey. Engineered with ergonomic fabrics and construction, it provides optimal coverage while ensuring comfort and stability. Featuring Level 1 certified protection with Triple-Flex SAS-TEC technology, it offers advanced safeguarding without compromising flexibility.Long sleeve construction, refined textile design with minimal seams.Four-way stretch fabric, slim enough to be worn under long sleeve jersey.Inner and outer side EVA padding, elastic protector holder to keep the pads securely in place in case of high impact.Rear breathable seamless mesh design, laser cut cuff to adapt to arm pumping.MSRP: 70€ | £70 | US$75The Aura MTB Elbow Pads boast a featherweight design, ensuring minimal bulkiness. With its simple yet high-quality construction, it offers a primary layer of protection without impeding your ride. Despite its slim profile, it's Level 1 certified thanks to Triple-Flex SAS-TEC technology, providing advanced defense in a very lightweight package.Extended sleeve construction and refined textile.Four-way stretch fabric.Rear breathable seamless mesh, elastic gripped cuff to ensure stability.Available Now!