Bluegrass Announces New Protective Shorts & Colourways

It's a tradition that when spring arrives, the new collections blossom. We don't deviate from this rule and have decided to join in with the Camo Edition, available on four helmets in the range: the Vanguard Core, Jetro, Rogue Core and Legit now available with Mips.In addition, we are also introducing two brand new protective shorts with two very specific purposes: the new AURA and ARTO.The AURA and ARTO protective shorts are designed for riders who demand comfort in the saddle, and certified protection — with no compromises. These shorts are built to match your riding style: ARTO offers increased protection for bike park laps or DH runs and comes without a seat pad; AURA is ideal for long days in the saddle, combining certified protection with a durable and comfortable padded chamois that helps relieve pressure in sensitive areas.Both models are unisex and high-performance, made from lightweight, breathable, and quick-drying fabrics. SAS-TEC hip protectors are certified to Level 1 for MTB use and are removable for easy washing.Under-protection for long ridesThe all-new Aura Shorts stand out with certified hip protectors and a meticulously crafted padded liner, ensuring enhanced comfort and safety during extended rides.The padded chamois is attached to a 4-way stretch compressive weave fabric, delivering a perfect fit under MTB pants and comfort on the saddle.Aura Shorts offer Level 1 Type B certified hip protection for MTB use, yet are engineered to be as comfortable as cycling bib shorts.Mesh panelling on the legs keeps things light and breathable. The refined textile design with minimal seams ensures a universal fit and compatibility under MTB pants.Silicone-printed grippers are added to the elastic waistband to grip the pants and to the bottom part of the thigh to provide stability without irritating the skin.Full coverage from hip to thighThe Arto Shorts are made for those who prioritize increased protection coverage by omitting the chamois. Offering certified hip protection and additional inserts safeguarding the sacrum and legs, they redefine safety for base shorts for downhill riders. Engineered to be worn under long DH pants, the upper hip protectors don’t interfere with the comfort of your riding kit.Arto Shorts offer Level 1 Type B certified hip protection for MTB use and additional inserts safeguarding the sacrum and legs, they redefine safety for base shorts for downhill riders.The fabric design is made to ensure freedom of movement and quick drying, thanks to open mesh weave on the major part of the legs, while the EVA foam inserts are shaped to ergonomically adapt to the leg.Silicone-printed grippers are added to the elastic waistband to grip the pants and to the bottom part of the thigh to provide stability without irritating the skin.A new, unique collection.Welcome our latest limited edition, giving an unique look to our gravity range. The Camo edition is available on four key models : the Vanguard Core, Jetro, Rogue Core and Legit Mips.• New Legit Mips: 290€ | £244• Vanguard Core: 330€ | £280• Jetro: 250€ | £225• Rogue Core: 170€ | £130