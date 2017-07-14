VIDEOS

Bluegrass at the Megavalanche - Video

Jul 13, 2017
by Bluegrass Eagle  
Megavalanche 2017 is over.

After one week of pure riding with ice and dust, the changing weather had the last word.

Nothing gets us stoked as ripping down an absolutely massive mountain.


Throwback to Megavalanche 2017

by bluegrass-eagle
Congratulations to our riders: they put in an amazing performance!

MEGA Ladies:

- Isabeau Courdurier, 1st, Team Sunn

MEGA:

- Jose Borges, 4th overall, BH Miranda Racing Team
- Thomas Lapeyrie, 5th overall, Team Sunn
- Liam Moynihan, 6th overall and 1st Senior
- Kilian Bron, 8th overall and 2nd Senior
- Dimitri Tordo, 9th overall, BH Miranda Racing Team

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

Megavalanche 2017

