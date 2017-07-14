Bluegrass at the Megavalanche - Video

Megavalanche 2017 is over.
After one week of pure riding with ice and dust, the changing weather had the last word.
Nothing gets us stoked as ripping down an absolutely massive mountain.
Congratulations to our riders: they put in an amazing performance!
MEGA Ladies:
- Isabeau Courdurier, 1st, Team Sunn
MEGA:
- Jose Borges, 4th overall, BH Miranda Racing Team
- Thomas Lapeyrie, 5th overall, Team Sunn
- Liam Moynihan, 6th overall and 1st Senior
- Kilian Bron, 8th overall and 2nd Senior
- Dimitri Tordo, 9th overall, BH Miranda Racing Team
0 Comments
Post a Comment