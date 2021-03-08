Bluegrass Launches New Range of Gloves

Mar 8, 2021
by Bluegrass Eagle  

Press Release: Bluegrass


Life behind bars is something we all love. And even more so when we feel connected to the bike. This enables us to ride harder, faster, and longer. Working on providing the best contact points with the grips is the challenge that occupied the Bluegrass lab in the past months.

Behold, the new Bluegrass Gloves Range. Each to their own glove!

Photo ulyssedaessle

The range is divided into 4 models which cover different types of use and each set suits a variety of styles, all while providing maximum comfort and a perfect fit. Made using the best materials, each pair of gloves offers different characteristics to suit every kind of rider.

Photo ulyssedaessle


PRIZMA 3D
Making hard lines easier
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Enduro, Trail and BMX

Bluegrass Prizma 3D

Gnarly trails, jagged rocks and twisted roots are the testing ground for your solid handling. Thanks to their ergonomic shape and refined internal seam construction you will keep your handlebars tight without distractions. The Bluegrass Prizma 3D MTB gloves make hard lines easier.

The Bluegrass Prizma 3D were designed specifically to add extra impact protection against the obstacles that are in your way. The 3D TPR prisms defend the knuckles and the top of the hand.

With silicone print on the fingertips the Prizma 3D ensures a precise grip control on the brakes and the shifter. The cuff features an adjustable strap closure with silicon gripper that leaves you with an individual fit. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the gloves even when it’s wet.

MRSP: Bluegrass Prizma 3D: 45€ | £40 | US$60 | CAD$75 | AUS$80

Bluegrass Prizma 3D
Bluegrass Prizma 3D

Bluegrass Prizma 3D


VAPOR LITE
Lightness and breathability
MTB Gloves for Trail, Cross Country and E-MTB

Bluegrass Vapor Lite

The all-new Bluegrass Vapor Lite is a pure performance glove. Made for the hottest day on the saddle, it’s the lightest and most breathable MTB glove in our range. Its simplicity hides the advanced technical textiles that characterise it.

The Vapor Lite is made for long rides on your MTB, to maximise durability and avoid blisters we have added an extra layer on the thumb’s hollow. The thumb is also padded with a soft cover to clean dirt and sweat from face and eyewear.

The four-way-stretch perforated mesh on the upper construction is exceptionally breathable and makes the Vapor Lite the perfect choice for pure summer rides. The cuff is minimal and gives you the feeling that the glove is not even there, it ensures comfort and an ergonomic shape. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the gloves even when it’s wet.

Capacitive seams keep you connected with your touchscreen devices.

MRSP: Bluegrass Vapor Lite: 35€ | £32 | US$50 | CAD$60 | AUS$60

Bluegrass Vapor Lite
Bluegrass Vapor Lite

Bluegrass Vapor Lite


REACT
Solid handling
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Trail and Cross Country

Bluegrass React

The Bluegrass React are among the best when looking for a solid and durable pair of gloves. Their thin and soft-padded palm ensures a comfortable feeling on the handlebars even while freeriding on a scree.

On the top side, the fabric is a light and breathable stretch-mesh that keep your hands feeling fresh during the longest rides. The perfect combo. The slim-fit neoprene cuff ensures maximum durability and comfort, thanks to the strap closure it’s also adjustable giving you an individual fit.

The Bluegrass React gloves have thin soft-padded reinforcements on the palms, this specific feature aids in reducing hand pain on rougher terrains. The React gloves feature a flexible zone on the brake finger knuckles to have the perfect braking timing.

MRSP: Bluegrass React: 40€ | £36 | US$55 | CAD$70 | AUS$70

Bluegrass React
Bluegrass React

Bluegrass React


UNION
Truly versatile
Mountain Bike Gloves for Trail and BMX

Bluegrass Union

The Bluegrass Union are the definition of mountain bike gloves. If you are looking for a versatile glove that you can wear easily, on any ride and in any condition then the Union is made for you.

It stands out for its ergonomic fit and the quality of the seams that blend the technical fabrics which it’s made up of. The mesh on the upper construction is stretchable in four directions. This elasticity ensures freedom of movement for your hand and makes the Bluegrass Union durable for rough mountain bike use.

Trail forks? The capacitive seams will keep you connected with your touchscreen devices.

Finger control means braking and shifting precision. With silicone print on the fingertips, the Union ensure an uncompromising grip. The thumb is padded with a soft-touch layer to clean dirt and sweat from the face and eyewear. The neoprene cuff has a slim fit that guarantees a perfect comfort feeling. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the Union gloves even when it’s wet.

MRSP: Bluegrass Union: 29€ | £26 | US$40 | CAD$50 | AUS$50

Bluegrass Union
Bluegrass Union

Bluegrass Union

Photo ulyssedaessle

Photo ulyssedaessle


81 Comments

  • 89 4
 Those spikes are the dumbest idea ever. If you happen to need to wipe some snot off your nose (which is not unheard of if you breathe) you'll scratch your face. How do I know this? I bought some 100% gloves with very similar spikes. On the first ride, after the first wipe I immediately thought: "Clearly designed by a cretin who doesn't ride"
  • 22 0
 I just got some Fox gloves and had the same experience. I tried them on in the store and they felt great and looked cool but had no reason to wipe my face. 1st ride, wiped my face. Why, why are those there??
  • 21 2
 just use the thumb, no spikes there.
  • 14 0
 @striveCF15: Different wipes for different types I guess.

I agree - the thumb on almost every glove is soft for a reason! even the vapor super light gloves above include a small soft patch specifically for snot duties.
  • 42 0
 @tkrug: Pinkbike now has justification to do a 'Where do you wipe your snot' poll and ensuing article.
  • 4 0
 @striveCF15: Phrasing!
  • 8 0
 But how will you look fashionable on track without spiked Lady Gaga gloves?
  • 3 0
 and what about fist bumps? my kids run away in terror anytime I go to give them a fist bump with any gloves that have similar plastic spikes/features (sometimes they forget, and then there is either complaining/tears or rage)
  • 3 0
 I was going to defend these, but damn not at that price
  • 2 0
 Those gloves bring back bad memories of that movie Jean-Claude Van Damme was in......Bloodsport? We riding bikes or getting ready for a fight? LoL!
  • 1 1
 @striveCF15: When you're hot and sweaty, you don't stop and think: "Oh, I can't use the back of my hand because the glove designer is an idiot." You wipe and feel the pain.
  • 1 0
 Its a knuckleduster glove for punching bike muggers- ideal for SA where thats a thing.
  • 32 0
 All I see on those spiky gloves are bits to come off over time, stuff to snag when I put my hand into my pack/pocket, unnecessary weight, and unnecessary expense.
  • 2 0
 Can I get an all black glove covered in rhinestones?
  • 3 0
 Then don't buy them?
  • 28 2
 Came for the dentist comments and only got snot, spikes, and fisting. Sounds like I took a turn into the wrong neighborhood.
  • 18 1
 There’s bars in Germany that trick you into those very same things
  • 5 3
 I came for the e mtb approved comments and was a little disappointed.
  • 3 0
 That's what happens when you mess with that blue grass.
  • 3 1
 You mistyped “right neighbourhood”
  • 3 1
 @Peskycoots: that’s how they spell it in a Murica
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: It's true.
  • 21 0
 No pics of the palm?
  • 9 0
 This right here. Between a bad pattern styles of disconnecting the thumb from the palm (661) and too many holes in the palm leading to gloves not actually protecting your hands (TLD ffs) in a fall this is SUPER important
  • 2 0
 Absolutely. Palm design is the most important factor in glove design always. And not a single palm picture.
  • 14 1
 After spending a ton of money on different gloves with lousy durability I finally went and bought a pair of mechanic/trade gloves for $30 and they are the best. I'm never going back to "mountain biking" gloves.
  • 5 0
 DaKine have a two year warranty. Your local shop will give you a new pair if you keep your receipt. And they're just good gloves to begin with.
  • 21 0
 Ya but are they E mtb rated?
  • 2 0
 100% this. There’s better stuff for better price outside the “proper” marketplace.
  • 3 0
 Whenever shopping Jenson or CRC for tires or parts I take a quick browse through the clearance section. You can almost always find a pair of gloves from a few seasons ago for $10-$15. That strategy might be out the window with the bike boom though.
  • 1 2
 After spending more than just a ton on gloves, whether it was losing them here and there or them ripping on a slight crash I decided to give gloves up altogether, best decision ive ever made, with good grips, grip is never an issue, and touch wood, iv never had a crash where wearing gloves would have given me less scratches ect.
  • 3 0
 I went over to O'Neal Element motocross gloves years ago - durable, color selection, $15-$20. No, I can't really use my phone wearing them but that's not why I buy gloves.
  • 3 0
 Hell yeah, mechanics gloves! I don't think I'll ever buy a pair of mountain bike gloves again. And at $13 a pair, I can afford to lose 'em! goclc.com/product/workright-gloves
  • 8 0
 "PRIZMA 3D
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Enduro, Trail and BMX

VAPOR LITE
MTB Gloves for Trail, Cross Country and E-MTB

REACT
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Trail and Cross Country

UNION
Mountain Bike Gloves for Trail and BMX"

No downcountry?

This product launch reads like 4 kids who copied the same essay but just reworded things slightly.
  • 7 0
 Soooo when I whack those branches I’m riding close to with my knuckles, the PRIZMA 3D (TM) gloves will just divert the branches into the spaces between the pads and wreck my knuckles? Looks cool though!
  • 6 12
flag likeittacky (18 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sounds like you should get out and do some trail maintenance.
  • 10 0
 Ribbed for extra pleasure.
  • 5 0
 $50 - $75 CAD for gloves. Eff that.
Also beware the rubber chunks. My Fox Defend gloves have rubber chunks and they are hot as hell. Plus, I skimmed a tree with the outside/ pinky area of my hand and now there’s rubber bits somewhere in the forest.
  • 7 0
 Does anyone actually spend 40€ on a pair of gloves?
  • 2 0
 Exactly. www.homedepot.com/p/FIRM-GRIP-PRO-Fit-Flex-Impact-Gloves-Large-55322-06/308906592
  • 4 0
 Are those Prizma gloves intended to punch someone, trying to stole your bike?
  • 2 0
 I wanna see those bait bike videos XD
  • 5 0
 Prizma 3D, from the S&M collection by bluegrass.
  • 2 0
 Gloves have to do two things for me.
Snot wipe
Protect from gorse/bramble
Everything else is a fail. I normally compromise at 50% and pick infected splinters from my knuckles
  • 6 1
 Fisting approved!
  • 3 0
 $40 for a pair of gloves that will make to look like you blew your nose in a rose bush. Really? No way
  • 4 0
 Reminds me of Mystique from x-men.
  • 2 0
 Man the last time I saw blue grass I was not on earth... I assume the designer who made the spikes also wasn't on earth either, the heck was he thinking?
  • 2 0
 You know, it's pretty sad to see all these overpriced gloves, and know that a set of Mechanix or Milwaukee gloves are still superior.
  • 1 0
 Been using Mechanix for 15 years.......bulletproof and cheap (and snot compatible)
www.mechanix.com/us-en/shop/collections/m-pact/MP2-55.html?dwvar_MP2-55_color=covert&cgid=m-pact
  • 2 0
 Them knee pads are on the wrong legs aren't they? The tag is normally on the outside not inside. 2nd to last pic.
  • 3 0
 I’ll stick with the blenki signature model
  • 3 0
 wow ebike specific glows, need more ebike specific apparel
  • 2 0
 I'm assuming they have solar panels to help recharge.
  • 1 0
 They carry a 1000V rating so you don't have to worry about getting tickled by the battery during any mid-ride repairs/recharge.
  • 3 0
 So there are e-bike specific gloves..nice to know ????
  • 2 1
 Don't really understand gloves with padding/protection on the back and tissue paper palms.You don't land on the back of your hands,or am I fallIng off all wrong?
  • 2 0
 If you have ever ridden an overgrown backcountry trail you would get the value of protection, point taken on the thin palms, they feel great for a few rides but then fall apart and are sometimes wrecked after one fall.
  • 3 0
 Ouch... The Fistinière is gonna love that Prizma 3D
  • 3 0
 Show the palm. The most important part of a glove.
  • 1 0
 "4 different gloves, 4 different price points. They all do the same job"

There you go, I've just saved you a dozen paragraphs of bullshit. You're welcome.
  • 1 0
 Imagine spending $75 on something that's going to fall apart in a day. You're getting into gore-tex and leather for that money with ski gloves...
  • 2 0
 The Prizma 3D gloves are great for punching as well.
  • 1 0
 how am i supposed to de-snot or de-grime my schweddy face if i have sharp gloves on.
  • 1 0
 Not reinforced on the thumb knuckle where it rubs on the grip = that's gonna be a no for me dawg.
  • 2 0
 Are those Shredders gloves?
  • 1 0
 Legion of Doom.
  • 2 0
 "Guys! Who let the edgy teenager into the design department again?"
  • 2 0
 KISS wants their gloves back...
  • 2 0
 I'd love them in a gator leather please
  • 2 0
 @$50 they better come with some lil patches to glue on along the way.
  • 1 0
 Fox Bombers. Still the best. Glad I got extra pairs as they are no longer made.
  • 2 0
 also handy for trailside cheese grating
  • 2 0
 Spiky
  • 1 0
 Cute but I'll stick to Tasco gloves. Much less expensive and durable.
  • 2 1
 Where does one find Tasco gloves for much less expensive? Their own website shows prices very much in line with the prices mentioned above.
  • 1 0
 @soaklord: by looking a little closer at their site. Plenty of options for $24. Happy shopping.
  • 1 0
 Too bad these arent manufactured by lizard skins! mef mef mef
  • 1 0
 EEEEeeeeeeeROOOOOOOST! LOL!
  • 1 1
 I like my $20 mechanix wear gloves.
  • 3 3
 Looks like a session.

Post a Comment



