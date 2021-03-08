Bluegrass Launches New Range of Gloves

Press Release: Bluegrass
Life behind bars is something we all love. And even more so when we feel connected to the bike. This enables us to ride harder, faster, and longer. Working on providing the best contact points with the grips is the challenge that occupied the Bluegrass lab in the past months.
Behold, the new Bluegrass Gloves Range. Each to their own glove!
The range is divided into 4 models which cover different types of use and each set suits a variety of styles, all while providing maximum comfort and a perfect fit. Made using the best materials, each pair of gloves offers different characteristics to suit every kind of rider.PRIZMA 3D
Making hard lines easier
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Enduro, Trail and BMX
Gnarly trails, jagged rocks and twisted roots are the testing ground for your solid handling. Thanks to their ergonomic shape and refined internal seam construction you will keep your handlebars tight without distractions. The Bluegrass Prizma 3D MTB gloves make hard lines easier.
The Bluegrass Prizma 3D were designed specifically to add extra impact protection against the obstacles that are in your way. The 3D TPR prisms defend the knuckles and the top of the hand.
With silicone print on the fingertips the Prizma 3D ensures a precise grip control on the brakes and the shifter. The cuff features an adjustable strap closure with silicon gripper that leaves you with an individual fit. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the gloves even when it’s wet.MRSP:
Bluegrass Prizma 3D: 45€ | £40 | US$60 | CAD$75 | AUS$80VAPOR LITE
Lightness and breathability
MTB Gloves for Trail, Cross Country and E-MTB
The all-new Bluegrass Vapor Lite is a pure performance glove. Made for the hottest day on the saddle, it’s the lightest and most breathable MTB glove in our range. Its simplicity hides the advanced technical textiles that characterise it.
The Vapor Lite is made for long rides on your MTB, to maximise durability and avoid blisters we have added an extra layer on the thumb’s hollow. The thumb is also padded with a soft cover to clean dirt and sweat from face and eyewear.
The four-way-stretch perforated mesh on the upper construction is exceptionally breathable and makes the Vapor Lite the perfect choice for pure summer rides. The cuff is minimal and gives you the feeling that the glove is not even there, it ensures comfort and an ergonomic shape. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the gloves even when it’s wet.
Capacitive seams keep you connected with your touchscreen devices.MRSP:
Bluegrass Vapor Lite: 35€ | £32 | US$50 | CAD$60 | AUS$60REACT
Solid handling
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Trail and Cross Country
The Bluegrass React are among the best when looking for a solid and durable pair of gloves. Their thin and soft-padded palm ensures a comfortable feeling on the handlebars even while freeriding on a scree.
On the top side, the fabric is a light and breathable stretch-mesh that keep your hands feeling fresh during the longest rides. The perfect combo. The slim-fit neoprene cuff ensures maximum durability and comfort, thanks to the strap closure it’s also adjustable giving you an individual fit.
The Bluegrass React gloves have thin soft-padded reinforcements on the palms, this specific feature aids in reducing hand pain on rougher terrains. The React gloves feature a flexible zone on the brake finger knuckles to have the perfect braking timing.MRSP:
Bluegrass React: 40€ | £36 | US$55 | CAD$70 | AUS$70UNION
Truly versatile
Mountain Bike Gloves for Trail and BMX
The Bluegrass Union are the definition of mountain bike gloves. If you are looking for a versatile glove that you can wear easily, on any ride and in any condition then the Union is made for you.
It stands out for its ergonomic fit and the quality of the seams that blend the technical fabrics which it’s made up of. The mesh on the upper construction is stretchable in four directions. This elasticity ensures freedom of movement for your hand and makes the Bluegrass Union durable for rough mountain bike use.
Trail forks? The capacitive seams will keep you connected with your touchscreen devices.
Finger control means braking and shifting precision. With silicone print on the fingertips, the Union ensure an uncompromising grip. The thumb is padded with a soft-touch layer to clean dirt and sweat from the face and eyewear. The neoprene cuff has a slim fit that guarantees a perfect comfort feeling. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the Union gloves even when it’s wet.MRSP:
Bluegrass Union: 29€ | £26 | US$40 | CAD$50 | AUS$50
81 Comments
I agree - the thumb on almost every glove is soft for a reason! even the vapor super light gloves above include a small soft patch specifically for snot duties.
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Enduro, Trail and BMX
VAPOR LITE
MTB Gloves for Trail, Cross Country and E-MTB
REACT
MTB Gloves for Downhill, Trail and Cross Country
UNION
Mountain Bike Gloves for Trail and BMX"
No downcountry?
This product launch reads like 4 kids who copied the same essay but just reworded things slightly.
Also beware the rubber chunks. My Fox Defend gloves have rubber chunks and they are hot as hell. Plus, I skimmed a tree with the outside/ pinky area of my hand and now there’s rubber bits somewhere in the forest.
Snot wipe
Protect from gorse/bramble
Everything else is a fail. I normally compromise at 50% and pick infected splinters from my knuckles
www.mechanix.com/us-en/shop/collections/m-pact/MP2-55.html?dwvar_MP2-55_color=covert&cgid=m-pact
There you go, I've just saved you a dozen paragraphs of bullshit. You're welcome.
Post a Comment