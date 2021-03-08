Bluegrass Launches New Range of Gloves

Press Release: Bluegrass

PRIZMA 3D

MRSP:

VAPOR LITE

MRSP:

REACT

MRSP:

UNION

MRSP:

Life behind bars is something we all love. And even more so when we feel connected to the bike. This enables us to ride harder, faster, and longer. Working on providing the best contact points with the grips is the challenge that occupied the Bluegrass lab in the past months.Behold, the new Bluegrass Gloves Range. Each to their own glove!The range is divided into 4 models which cover different types of use and each set suits a variety of styles, all while providing maximum comfort and a perfect fit. Made using the best materials, each pair of gloves offers different characteristics to suit every kind of rider.Making hard lines easierMTB Gloves for Downhill, Enduro, Trail and BMXGnarly trails, jagged rocks and twisted roots are the testing ground for your solid handling. Thanks to their ergonomic shape and refined internal seam construction you will keep your handlebars tight without distractions. The Bluegrass Prizma 3D MTB gloves make hard lines easier.The Bluegrass Prizma 3D were designed specifically to add extra impact protection against the obstacles that are in your way. The 3D TPR prisms defend the knuckles and the top of the hand.With silicone print on the fingertips the Prizma 3D ensures a precise grip control on the brakes and the shifter. The cuff features an adjustable strap closure with silicon gripper that leaves you with an individual fit. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the gloves even when it’s wet.Bluegrass Prizma 3D: 45€ | £40 | US$60 | CAD$75 | AUS$80Lightness and breathabilityMTB Gloves for Trail, Cross Country and E-MTBThe all-new Bluegrass Vapor Lite is a pure performance glove. Made for the hottest day on the saddle, it’s the lightest and most breathable MTB glove in our range. Its simplicity hides the advanced technical textiles that characterise it.The Vapor Lite is made for long rides on your MTB, to maximise durability and avoid blisters we have added an extra layer on the thumb’s hollow. The thumb is also padded with a soft cover to clean dirt and sweat from face and eyewear.The four-way-stretch perforated mesh on the upper construction is exceptionally breathable and makes the Vapor Lite the perfect choice for pure summer rides. The cuff is minimal and gives you the feeling that the glove is not even there, it ensures comfort and an ergonomic shape. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the gloves even when it’s wet.Capacitive seams keep you connected with your touchscreen devices.Bluegrass Vapor Lite: 35€ | £32 | US$50 | CAD$60 | AUS$60Solid handlingMTB Gloves for Downhill, Trail and Cross CountryThe Bluegrass React are among the best when looking for a solid and durable pair of gloves. Their thin and soft-padded palm ensures a comfortable feeling on the handlebars even while freeriding on a scree.On the top side, the fabric is a light and breathable stretch-mesh that keep your hands feeling fresh during the longest rides. The perfect combo. The slim-fit neoprene cuff ensures maximum durability and comfort, thanks to the strap closure it’s also adjustable giving you an individual fit.The Bluegrass React gloves have thin soft-padded reinforcements on the palms, this specific feature aids in reducing hand pain on rougher terrains. The React gloves feature a flexible zone on the brake finger knuckles to have the perfect braking timing.Bluegrass React: 40€ | £36 | US$55 | CAD$70 | AUS$70Truly versatileMountain Bike Gloves for Trail and BMXThe Bluegrass Union are the definition of mountain bike gloves. If you are looking for a versatile glove that you can wear easily, on any ride and in any condition then the Union is made for you.It stands out for its ergonomic fit and the quality of the seams that blend the technical fabrics which it’s made up of. The mesh on the upper construction is stretchable in four directions. This elasticity ensures freedom of movement for your hand and makes the Bluegrass Union durable for rough mountain bike use.Trail forks? The capacitive seams will keep you connected with your touchscreen devices.Finger control means braking and shifting precision. With silicone print on the fingertips, the Union ensure an uncompromising grip. The thumb is padded with a soft-touch layer to clean dirt and sweat from the face and eyewear. The neoprene cuff has a slim fit that guarantees a perfect comfort feeling. The wrist gripper makes it easier to wear the Union gloves even when it’s wet.Bluegrass Union: 29€ | £26 | US$40 | CAD$50 | AUS$50