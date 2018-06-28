Bluegrass Launches New Legit Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass

Safety-release Visor

Hearing vents

Removable padding

Ventilation

Air Chinguard

Race construction / lightweight

MENTIONS:

Here at Bluegrass, our mission is to bring race-ready tech to all riders. In that spirit, we’re stoked to present our new full-face helmet, the Bluegrass Legit.The Legit benefits from awesome features inspired by our experience working with some of the fastest downhill and enduro racers in the world. In the most challenging trails of them all.The Legit features a flexible safety-release visor, to avoid twisting of the neck during impacts.These strategically placed vents mean rider hearing is not distorted and there are no negative affects to balance – ideal for optimum performance.We meticulously refined the inside of the Legit to make sure it’s comfortable for a full range of head sizes and shapes. The soft padding can be removed and washed, helping extend the helmet’s lifespan.The vents and internal channels of the Legit are optimized for all-day park sessions, with two big exhaust holes working in synergy with the EPS channels. Keeping your head refreshed at low and high speeds.The ASTM-certified chin guard hosts three wide vents that allow you to breathe easily.The composite fiberglass shell is paired with a multi-impact EPS liner. This incredibly lightweight construction (1100g in size M) provides safe impact performance exceeding bicycle certifications: ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15.The Legit will be available from size XS right up to XL – so there’s one to fit every head – at it will land in-store in September, with the RRP of 200€ / £180 / $250.