Bluegrass Launches New Legit Helmet

PRESS RELEASE: Bluegrass
Here at Bluegrass, our mission is to bring race-ready tech to all riders. In that spirit, we’re stoked to present our new full-face helmet, the Bluegrass Legit.
The Legit benefits from awesome features inspired by our experience working with some of the fastest downhill and enduro racers in the world. In the most challenging trails of them all.Safety-release Visor
The Legit features a flexible safety-release visor, to avoid twisting of the neck during impacts.Hearing vents
These strategically placed vents mean rider hearing is not distorted and there are no negative affects to balance – ideal for optimum performance.Removable padding
We meticulously refined the inside of the Legit to make sure it’s comfortable for a full range of head sizes and shapes. The soft padding can be removed and washed, helping extend the helmet’s lifespan.Ventilation
The vents and internal channels of the Legit are optimized for all-day park sessions, with two big exhaust holes working in synergy with the EPS channels. Keeping your head refreshed at low and high speeds.Air Chinguard
The ASTM-certified chin guard hosts three wide vents that allow you to breathe easily.Race construction / lightweight
The composite fiberglass shell is paired with a multi-impact EPS liner. This incredibly lightweight construction (1100g in size M) provides safe impact performance exceeding bicycle certifications: ASTM F1952-15, ASTM F2032-15.
The Legit will be available from size XS right up to XL – so there’s one to fit every head – at it will land in-store in September, with the RRP of 200€ / £180 / $250.
MENTIONS: @bluegrass-eagle
2 Comments
Post a Comment